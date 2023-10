I remember for whole decade, NaPak army spokesmen both military and civilians use to claim that they don't have the capability to shoot down US drones bombarding the ex FATA tribal belt and thousands of civilians inc. children & women were killed due to these drone attacks just like Israel is killing them in Gaza at the moment. Later we all found out that most of these drones were actually operating from Pak's own air bases and all these drones attacks were happing from NaPak army's Gens approval.



Again this is only the NaPak army in entire universe which let you bomb its own country for dollars. This military appointed PM is saying what NaPak foj wants to tell us i.e., Don't expect anything from NaPak boj to do something substantial for Palestinians even diplomatically when it can't protect its own borders. Pak, a country created itself in the name of Islam can't even raise its voice for Palestinians.