What's new

Pakistan passes law to set up a sovereign wealth fund

Edevelop

Edevelop

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Feb 2, 2007
Messages
14,563
Reaction score
23
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
0217502645ad472.jpg


ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s upper house of the parliament on Wednesday passed a law to allow the creation of a sovereign wealth fund which will have the country’s solvent assets parked in it.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar passed the bill that was already passed in the lower house of the parliament. The upper house’s speaker, Sadiq Sanjrani, announced the bill becoming law in a live telecast.

The South Asian nation is asset solvent, Dar told the house, saying that’s why he had discarded any talk in recent months of the country defaulting on its sovereign debt.

Dar said the wealth fund will initially have seven assets worth 2.3 trillion Pakistani rupee ($8.06 billion) parked in it.

A day earlier, Dar had said the government would establish sub-funds under the Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund (PSWF).

The development came after the National Assembly on Monday approved legislation to establish PSWF which aims to ensure sustainable economic development through the efficient management of funds and assets, adhering to the highest international standards, according to state-run APP.

www.brecorder.com

Pakistan passes law to set up a sovereign wealth fund

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s upper house of the parliament on Wednesday passed a law to allow the creation of a sovereign...
www.brecorder.com
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Assets worth Rs2.3tr identified for new Sovereign Wealth Fund
Replies
0
Views
72
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
aryobarzan
Iran’s sovereign wealth fund now stands at $150 billion dollars
Replies
8
Views
800
aryobarzan
aryobarzan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Chinese bank rolls over $2.4bn loan to Pakistan
Replies
6
Views
160
Abdul Rehman Majeed
A
P
Zakat and how it can transform Pakistan into a first world country
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
105
Views
4K
fisher1
fisher1
INDIAPOSITIVE
All conditions for IMF staff-level agreement met: Ishaq Dar
Replies
1
Views
194
protean
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom