Pakistan Paradox & The Elite Capture

Argentina is a country that is well known for its football talent and Maradona is a name that most of the people will relate to this country, however to me, which shares a lot many traits with it, but I hope their trajectories would be different.Since gaining independence from Spain in 1816,; has faced double-digit inflation rates—up to 5000% and have seen many significant currency devaluations. Argentina's economic history gave rise to the term "Argentine paradox" as the country once outpaced Canada and Australia in terms of per capita income during the first three decades of the 20th century.Argentina was among the 10 richest states in terms of per capita wealth by 1913.Political instability has been the single most significant contributor to this collapse. Argentina was one of the most stable nations in terms of macroeconomics; but, following then, it became one of the most turbulent. Still, it took Argentina few decades to reach the economic lows that it has never seen before.I am talking about Argentina because it is always better to learn from the history of others than to experience all the problems. Pakistan is also at a critical juncture currently with threat of default looming large on its horizon.Economic challenges in Pakistan have been exacerbated by long-standing problems with governance, corruption, and weak institutions. Extractive institutions that concentrate wealth and power in the hands of a select few have caused the nation’s growth and development to be uneven. These issues have taken many different forms, such as poor tax collection, restricted access to high-quality healthcare and education, and a lack of financial support for infrastructure and innovation.Seeds of our economic woes were sown by the British who adopted policies that influenced the socioeconomic and political environment of the Indian subcontinent.Unfortunately, after independence India was able to work on the land reforms and create a sizeable middle class,This elite class even after the departure of colonial masters retained its privileged positions and controlled an excessive amount of power and riches. Thus, Pakistan has seen a situation that is rightly described as “Elite Capture”.This situation in Pakistan needs a hard reset and IMF programs alone or half-hearted efforts to create a semblance of equitable governance are not going to cut it. We need to attack at the heart of structural inequality. Eliminating structural disparities in Pakistan demands an all-encompassing strategy that considers many facets of society, government, and the economy.Pakistan ranks dismally low on the international index of institutional governance and transparency whereas to reduce structural inequities we must strengthen institutions. This involves advancing accountability, openness, and the rule of law. Reducing corruption, guaranteeing fair access to justice, and enhancing governance at all levels.It is important to increase access to education, especially for rural and marginalised groups. Initiatives for skill development and vocational training can increase job prospects and provide people more power. Our disparities are huge, and inequality is touching extremes where minimum wage is sometimes equal to the price of a Pakistani branded lady’s suit or a nice meal in an upscale restaurant would cost more than an average family’s monthly budget.We need to encourage entrepreneurship and economic diversity to boost employment growth and lessen dependency on certain industries. This may be accomplished by offering incentives to small and medium-sized businesses, encouraging innovation, and establishing an atmosphere that supports company expansion.We failed in agrarian reforms while India pushed these under Nehru, but without addressing land inequality there can be no fair allocation of resources. Lists of these measures could go on and on and would burden the readers but it could be summarised in few words that we need to get rid of the extractive institutions if we need to get out of this trap of economic depression.Let’s get back to Argentina to understand what lies ahead for us if we do not mend our ways.To combat the spiralling inflation that has hit 30-year highs, the Central Bank of Argentina increased its benchmark interest rate to 97% on Monday 15th May.While globally inflation is a problem, Argentina is in unique trouble because the country’s annual inflation rate surged past 100% last month. The excessive inflation resulted in large outflows of investments held in the local currency, leading to a 23% decline in its value against the US dollar this year.There is a very good saying that, “if you find yourself in a hole, stop digging”. We must understand we cannot get out of ditch doing the same thing that led us into it.As a nation we are in a ditch, and it appears there is no bottom available to stop us from this free fall. We must learn our lessons sooner and start acting as a nation if we want a way out of this bottom-less pit otherwise there will be a new term developed in the books of economics; “Pakistan Paradox”.