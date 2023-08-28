Pakistan overtake Australia for number one spot in ODI rankings

Areesh
Pakistan were just one win away from becoming the number one ODI team in the world rankings as the Green Shirts play against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka.
“We will try to reach the number one spot in ODI rankings with a victory in the third match,” Pakistan’s all-format skipper Babar Azam after a toss in Colombo. Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first.
The Babar Azam-led side and Australia have 118 points each in the ODI ranking. The International Cricket Council in its blog said that a victory against Afghanistan would be a “further boost” for Pakistan ahead of the World Cup.
Pakistan clinched a thrilling one-wicket victory over Afghanistan in Hambantota on August 24 and in the pursuit, they also got a 2-0 lead in the three-game series.
Thanks to pacer Naseem Shah who fought till the last ball of the game and recalled the memories of an Asia Cup match where he hit six on the last ball of the match.
The number one spot would be a major boost for the side, which aims to have its second World Cup title in the mega event due in October this year.
Pakistan’s sole success at the World Cup came back in 1992 in Australia and the Asian nation could enter this year’s edition with the No.1 ODI team ranking if they can continue on their recent upward curve.
Following the completion of the series against Afghanistan, Pakistan will take part in the 2023 Asia Cup and their first match in that six-team tournament comes against Nepal in Multan on August 30.
They would then take on New Zealand and Australia in warm-up fixtures for the World Cup, with their first clash at this year’s tournament coming against the Netherlands in Hyderabad on October 6.
