Pakistan officially applies for BRICS in 2024

Pakistan plans to join BRICS next year | The Express Tribune Envoy says Islamabad counts on Russia’s assistance for membership

PHOTO: REUTERS/FILEPakistan has filed an application to join the BRICS group of nations in 2024 and is counting on Russia’s assistance during the membership process, Pakistan’s newly-appointed Ambassador to Russia Muhammad Khalid Jamali has told the Russian media.In an interview with TASS, Jamali said the Pakistan plans to join the group next year, under Russia’s presidency and added that Islamabad was in contact with member countries for support of the country’s membership but counted on Russia’s assistance."Pakistan would like to be part of this important organisation and we are in process of contacting member countries for extending support to Pakistan’s membership in general and Russian Federation in particular," Jamali said.When asked whether Islamabad has filed its BRICS membership bid, Ambassador Khalid Jamali replied that Pakistan had already applied. While responding to another question, the Pakistani diplomat confirmed that Islamabad planned to join the group next year.Formed in 2010, BRICS is made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – all major emerging economies looking for a greater say in a global order long dominated by the United States and its Western allies.At the 15th BRICS Summit in August this year, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had been invited to join the organisation, with their full membership scheduled to take effect on January 1 2024.Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said last month that BRICS planned to agree on a list of candidates for partner-state status ahead of the upcoming summit in Kazan. He added that during the Russian chairmanship, special attention would be paid to expanding the "circle of BRICS friends".