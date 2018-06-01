What's new

Featured Pakistan Navy Type 054AP Frigates - Update, News & Discussion

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Apr 28, 2011
Messages
53,990
Reaction score
87
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
type54ap.jpeg

Contract for acquisition of 2 x warships for Pakistan Navy was signed with M/s China Shipbuilding Trading Company Ltd (CSTC), at Ministry of Defence Production, Rawalpindi. Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations), Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi was also present on the occasion.

With the conclusion of this contract, Pakistan Navy will have a total of 4 x Type 054 A ships in its Fleet by 2021. The induction of these Ships will substantially enhance Pakistan navy’s war fighting capabilities while effectively contributing towards Maritime Security Operations in the region.

Type-054 A is an extremely potent and state of the art warship equipped with latest weapons including long range missiles and Hi-tech sensors, capable to undertake operations in all domains of naval warfare. The acquisition of these modern ships is certainly a value addition in Pakistan Navy which is an ardent defenders of National Maritime Interests of Pakistan.

The ceremony was attended by high ranking officials and dignitaries from China, Pakistan Navy and Government authorities.
FB_IMG_1527854931657.jpg
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Zarvan said:
Contract for acquisition of 2 x warships for Pakistan Navy was signed with M/s China Shipbuilding Trading Company Ltd (CSTC), at Ministry of Defence Production, Rawalpindi. Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations), Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi was also present on the occasion.

With the conclusion of this contract, Pakistan Navy will have a total of 4 x Type 054 A ships in its Fleet by 2021. The induction of these Ships will substantially enhance Pakistan navy’s war fighting capabilities while effectively contributing towards Maritime Security Operations in the region.

Type-054 A is an extremely potent and state of the art warship equipped with latest weapons including long range missiles and Hi-tech sensors, capable to undertake operations in all domains of naval warfare. The acquisition of these modern ships is certainly a value addition in Pakistan Navy which is an ardent defenders of National Maritime Interests of Pakistan.

The ceremony was attended by high ranking officials and dignitaries from China, Pakistan Navy and Government authorities.
View attachment 477892
Click to expand...

Wah Hazerat ji, Just need FN SCAR to win than you are on a hat trick roll!:angel:
 
Zarvan said:
Until we fit VLS for Cruise Missiles in these ships sorry I am not happy. Even if they add 8 VLS for a cruise missile which has range of 1500 KM and it can hit targets like Benglaru and Chennai and Hyderabad and other major cities in India I would be happy
Click to expand...
Lol..

The ship carries Hq-16s.

You can add the canisterised Harbah and Babar CMs on it for Anti Ship and Land attack missiles..
 
Zarvan said:
Until we fit VLS for Cruise Missiles in these ships sorry I am not happy. Even if they add 8 VLS for a cruise missile which has range of 1500 KM and it can hit targets like Benglaru and Chennai and Hyderabad and other major cities in India I would be happy
Click to expand...


Targets in Chennai, Kokata, West Bangal are absolute crucial for Pakistan navy and airforce.
 
Zarvan said:
Contract for acquisition of 2 x warships for Pakistan Navy was signed with M/s China Shipbuilding Trading Company Ltd (CSTC), at Ministry of Defence Production, Rawalpindi. Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations), Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi was also present on the occasion.

With the conclusion of this contract, Pakistan Navy will have a total of 4 x Type 054 A ships in its Fleet by 2021. The induction of these Ships will substantially enhance Pakistan navy’s war fighting capabilities while effectively contributing towards Maritime Security Operations in the region.

Type-054 A is an extremely potent and state of the art warship equipped with latest weapons including long range missiles and Hi-tech sensors, capable to undertake operations in all domains of naval warfare. The acquisition of these modern ships is certainly a value addition in Pakistan Navy which is an ardent defenders of National Maritime Interests of Pakistan.

The ceremony was attended by high ranking officials and dignitaries from China, Pakistan Navy and Government authorities.
View attachment 477892
Click to expand...
link

https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/3...act-to-acquire-two-modern-warships-from-china

just shame that every time navy suffers really bad from usa-pak relationships
last time it cost 5 OHP class destroyers now 2-4 Swift ships
such a shame
 
DESERT FIGHTER said:
Lol..

The ship carries Hq-16s.

You can add the canisterised Harbah and Babar CMs on it for Anti Ship and Land attack missiles..
Click to expand...
You mean in those VLS fitted at front

AsianUnion said:
Targets in Chennai, Kokata, West Bangal are absolute crucial for Pakistan navy and airforce.
Click to expand...
I don't know about being crucial or not, but these cities being in our Naval Ships range would send a message which would bring Indian leadership to its senses

ziaulislam said:
link

https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/3...act-to-acquire-two-modern-warships-from-china

just shame that every time navy suffers really bad from usa-pak relationships
last time it cost 5 OHP class destroyers now 2-4 Swift ships
such a shame
Click to expand...
There was no contract signing for OHP Class Janab
 

Similar threads

Pakistan Ka Beta
SECOND TYPE 054 A/P FRIGATE PNS TAIMUR COMMISSIONED AT CHINA| June 2022 .
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
10K
CSAW
CSAW
beijingwalker
US Navy shipbuilding too little, too late to catch China
Replies
0
Views
530
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
ghazi52
How are Pakistan’s naval modernization plans coming along?
Replies
1
Views
1K
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
T
BREAKING | 17 Warships & Brahmos Coastal Battery ordered for Indian Navy
Replies
10
Views
1K
Bossman
B
Zarvan
Pakistan Navy Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi's interview to Defence Turkey
Replies
4
Views
2K
airhead
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom