What's new

Pakistan Navy Special Services Group ( SSGN )

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
97,202
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,
290px-Pakistan_Navy_Special_Service_Group_Badge.jpg


The Pakistan Navy Special Service Group : SSGN, is the special operations force tasked with the conducting the small-unit based military operations in all environmental formats of the sea, air, and land by adopting to the tactics of the unconventional warfare.

The command and control of the Special Service Group (Navy) falls under the responsibility of the Naval Strategic Forces Command and its personnel are directly recruited into ISI's Covert Action Division (CAD) upon their retirements from their military service.

There is no official report on the actual strength or their military missions since their operational works are subjected to the secrecy by the federal government of Pakistan; knowledge of their works and tactics known in public through the only authorized media works and nonfiction works by the navy veteran.

Birth of the Pakistan Navy SSG
After the second war with India in 1965, the Pakistan Navy recognized the need for establishing the armed forces diving unit to conduct the covert reconnaissance of landing beaches and coastal defenses from the attacks by the approaching enemy.

Despite its vision and efforts, the Navy had little experience in combat diving and had little educational understanding about the nature of the seaborne special operations.

In 1966, Vice-Admiral S. M. Ahsan took personal initiatives establishing the special operations force within the Navy by organizing the underwater demolition teams (UDTs) tasked with gathering intelligence while operating the midget submarines.

The establishment of the Special Service Group (Navy) lies from the contribution by the Pakistan Army's Special Service Group whose frogmen team— the Musa Company— first initially trained the Navy personnel on the military combat diving in 1966.: contents  Initially training of the personnel volunteered for the Special Service Group (Navy) took place in Cherat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, first initially getting trained for the coastal defenses.

Crucial training on getting trained on the sea, air, and land environmental formats came from the United States Navy when the first unit of the U.S. Navy SEALs was detached to the Pakistan Navy in Karachi, also in 1966.  The teams in the Navy Special Service Group were given training on the armed forces diving, high-altitude parachuting, demolitions, foreign languages, and the intelligence management for the intelligence services.

In 1970, the joint training of the Navy SSG and the U.S. Navy SEALs took place in Naval Base Iqbal in Karachi coast, receiving training and getting the expertise in the sea, air, and land environmental formats.

Since the 1970s, the Navy SSG teams are occasionally sent to the United States for specialized courses and training conducted with the United States Navy SEALs.

260px-US_Navy_110613-N-OT964-118_Chief_Navy_Diver_Aaron_Knight%2C_right%2C_assigned_to_Commander%2C_Task_Group_%28CTG%29_56.1%2C_and_Pakistani_divers.jpg



The Navy SSG SEAL Team working towards the underwater demolition charges with the US Navy SEALs during the military exercise in Alexandria in Egypt in 2009.

275px-US_Navy_091012-N-0260R-076_Pakistani_navy_sailors_listen_as_Explosive_Ordnance_Disposal_Technician_1st_Class_Mark_Peters.jpg



Deployments, covert actions history​

In March 1971, the Navy SSG were deployed in the East-Pakistan to support the Army Special Service Group (SSG) instead of the Army's frogmen team— the Musa Company that remained in Pakistan to conduct the inland waterways operations.: contents  Their first direct action based military mission took place in a counterinsurgency operation in Barisal in East-Pakistan, which turned out be a successful in maintaining the control of the city.

In April 1971, the Navy SSG teams were involved in taking another direct actions in Toulon in France when the thirteen East-Pakistani enlists decided to takeover the submarine to try defecting to India but their plans were foiled due to advance knowledge that the Naval Intelligence had gathered on their plans.

The Navy SSG teams engagement with the Bengali insurgents, taking military counter actions at the ports of Chittagong and the Cox's Bazar. The Navy SSG teams operated from Dacca under the command of the Captain Ahmad Zamir but the teams returned to Pakistan in September 1971 to be trained in operating the X-Craft midget submarines.

After the third war with India in 1971, the Army–Navy interaction continues with the Navy's taking forefront responsibility of setting the important role in the overall architecture of the special operations forces.

In the 1980s, the Navy Special Service Group was deployed in providing military assistance to Sri Lankan military during the civil war in Sri Lanka, playing crucial role to curb the insurgency in the country.


en.wikipedia.org

Special Service Group (Navy) - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
Exercises with other nation ....

1500x500



Image



Image


Image



Image
 
.,.,,.
Some pictures of Pak Navy SSGN personals with soldiers of Turkish Army during recent naval exercise between Pak Navy and Turk Navy in Arabian sea.


Image



Image



Image



Image
 
.,.,
Special Service Group Navy - SSGN ⚡

The special operations force tasked with conducting operations in all environmental formats of the sea, air, and land by adopting to the tactics of the unconventional warfare.

After the second war with India in 1965, the Pakistan Navy recognized the need for establishing the armed forces diving unit to conduct the covert reconnaissance of landing beaches and coastal defenses from the attacks by the approaching enemy.

Despite its vision and efforts, the Navy had little experience in combat diving and had little educational understanding about the nature of the seaborne special operations.

In 1966, Vice-Admiral S. M. Ahsan took personal initiatives establishing the special operations force within the Navy by organizing the underwater demolition teams (UDTs) tasked with gathering intelligence while operating the midget submarines.

The establishment of the Special Service Group (Navy) lies from the contribution by the Pakistan Army's Special Service Group whose frogmen team— the Musa Company— first initially trained the Navy personnel on the military combat diving in 1966.

Crucial training on getting trained on the sea, air, and land environmental formats came from the United States Navy when the first unit of the U.S. Navy SEALs was detached to the Pakistan Navy in Karachi, also in 1966.

The teams in the Navy Special Service Group were given training on the armed forces diving, high-altitude parachuting, demolitions, foreign languages, and the intelligence management for the intelligence services.

In 1970, the joint training of the Navy SSG and the U.S. Navy SEALs took place in Naval Base Iqbal in Karachi coast, receiving training and getting the expertise in the sea, air, and land environmental formats.

Since the 1970s, the Navy SSG teams are occasionally sent to the United States for specialized courses and training conducted with the United States Navy SEALs.

In March 1971, the Navy SSG were deployed in the East-Pakistan to support the Army Special Service Group (SSG) instead of the Army's frogmen team— the Musa Company that remained in Pakistan to conduct the inland waterways operations.

Their first direct action based military mission took place in a counterinsurgency operation in Barisal in East-Pakistan, which turned out be a successful in maintaining the control of the city.

In April 1971, the Navy SSG teams were involved in taking another direct actions in Toulon in France when the thirteen East-Pakistani enlists decided to takeover the submarine to try defecting to India but their plans were foiled due to advance knowledge that the Naval Intelligence had gathered on their plans.

The Navy SSG teams engagement with the Bengali insurgents, taking military counter actions at the ports of Chittagong and the Cox's Bazar.

The Navy SSG teams operated from Dacca under the command of the Captain Ahmad Zamir but the teams returned to Pakistan in September 1971 to be trained in operating the X-Craft midget submarines.

The Navy SSG's focused moves towards the special military operations to combating terrorism from the seaborne platform after the terrorist attacks in the United States in 2011.

The Navy Special Service Group became involved in the Afghan war and the extended military operations in Western Pakistan in a joint coordination with the Army Special Service Group in a conflict with the foreign fighters, Talibans, and the al-Qaeda.

The Navy SSG's SEAL Team was involved in taking a crucial direct action against Taliban fighters in dislodging their attack on the Mehran Naval Air Station in May 2011.

In 2014, the Navy SEAL Teams successfully engaged the al-Qaeda fighters after they attempted to maneuver the guided missile frigate, the PNS Zulfiquar (251), and successfully neutralize the attack without the damage done to the guided missile frigate as well as apprehending the attackers alive.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1657825875050496000
 
.,.,.
• PNS IQBAL
• SEAL
• VBSS

PNS IQBAL houses HQ SSG(N) and is the logistic support to HQs SSG (N), SEAL and VBSS segments in their bases and field areas. The maintenance of all sea transport, VBSS boats are provide by PNS IQBAL. The training and medical setup is also located at PNS IQBAL.

SEAL group comprises of SEAL TEAM, Air Borne and ATT. These teams operate under CO SEAL GROUP.

SEAL TEAM

It is the main stay of SEAL group. The primary objective of this team is clandestine operation in enemy’s waters with out detection and Exit Trunk operation in the enemy’s waters.

ANTI TERRORIST TEAM

Threat of saboteurs/ terrorist attacks is increasing day by day. Sustained preparedness for rapid response to such threat is the prime responsibilities of ATT

VBSS boats are very modern fast speedboats with integrated sensors and equipment. The boats are used to seal group in enemy territory and conduct operation on suspected vessels. Pakistan Navy has always tried to remain abreast with the new concepts and the Special Services Group (Navy) at numerous occasions has been employed as an active part of PN force in assistance of coalition forces against terrorism. To enhance their capabilities further PN has inducted two speedboat for VBSS operations The roles of VBSS are:

• MIO/VBSS operation at high seas/ anchorages
• Seal insertion
• Surveillance/ covert surveillance
• Anti terrorist protection of the coastal & offshore installations
• Search and rescue
• Anti smuggling duties

FOREIGN TRAINEES

The unit has so far imparted training to friendly countries like Saudi Arabia , Egypt , Qatar , Iran and Sri Lanka . In addition it is a regular feature to conduct joint exercises with allied countries like Saudi Arabia , Turkey and Bahrain .

COURSES OFFERED

• Clearance Diving Course 18 weeks
• Advance Frogman Course 10 weeks
• Re-Compression Chamber Course 04 weeks

FACILITIES

• Swimming Pool
• Training Camp
• Explosive Range
• Rappelling Site
• Diving Medical Department
• Hyperbaric Chamber Complex System
• Library
• CQB Hut
• Firing Range
• Assault Course
• Gymnasium
• Boarding & Lodging​
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Special Services Wing (SSW-PAF)
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
ghazi52
ghazi52
Sharma Ji
Indian Navy opens up special forces MARCOS for women in historic move
2
Replies
22
Views
2K
Sharma Ji
Sharma Ji
ghazi52
Pakistan Navy Coastal Defence
Replies
7
Views
1K
Michelle Jones
M
beijingwalker
15 Most Powerful Navies in the World
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
4K
renhai
renhai
Abid123
What Makes Pakistan's Submarine Fleet So Good?
Replies
3
Views
2K
Super Falcon
Super Falcon

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom