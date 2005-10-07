Pakistan Navy | News & Discussions.

Pakistan becomes first Muslim state to lead US coalition task force



Manama - The Pakistan Monday became the first Muslim and non-NATO country to command the maritime Coalition Task Force 150 (CTF 150) in the global war on terror.



In a ceremony held in a Manama port aboard the Netherlands destroyer HNLMS De Zeven Provincien, the command of CTF-150 was handed over from Royal Netherlands Navy Commodore Hank Ort to Pakistan's Navy Rear Admiral Shahid Igbal.



The De Zeven Provincien served as the command ship for the task force. The ceremony was attended by US, Pakistani, Dutch, British, Saudi, and Bahraini officials, among others.



CTF 150 - which conducts what is known as Maritime Security Operations (MSO) in the international waters of the Gulf of Aden, Gulf of Oman, the Arabian Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea - is considered one of the key components of the US war strategy to deny terrorists maritime access in the Gulf region.



US Naval Forces Central Command and US 5th Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Patrick M Walsh said Pakistan had played a strategic role in CTF 150, adding that Pakistani participation was central to the collective efforts of the coalition.

The Chief of the Office of Defence Representative to Pakistan, Brigadier General Charles H. Davidson IV, also praised the progress Pakistan made in the war on terror and efforts to root out the al- Qaeda terrorist network.

'The war on terror is a long war and we have to measure our progress in increments,' he said. 'What we had today in Pakistan taking command of this significant responsibility is a perfect example of that incremental progress.'

Davidson said the recent tape from al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was noteworthy but added that Pakistan, which was in the eye of the storm in the war on terror, was an energetic and valuable ally in fighting al-Qaeda.



Davidson added that the key to rooting out the suspected al-Qaeda elements from the Pakistani-Afghani border could only be achieved if the Pakistani military was given the freedom to move in that area.



The Pakistani army is aggressively procuring that end, he said.

Ort, who lead the task force for the past four and a half months, said security cooperation had been one of the key areas of their focus.



'No one nation can think of realizing security on its own,' he said. 'We need the international coalition but, even more importantly, we need the cooperation of the regional nations.'



Ort added that the fact that Pakistan was in a position to take command of the task force was a sign of progress in that area.



Rear Admiral Igbal described his country's command of the task force as 'a historic day' that showed the important role his country and navy played in the region.



Pakistan's Navy Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Mohammad Haroon said that since April 2004 Pakistan has continued to deploy a frigate and helicopter to support the operations of the task force.



'To date we have contributed 12 ships for this duty even at times by compromising on our national tasking,' he said.



The task force, which was established in December 2001 under UN resolution 1373 in response to the September 11 attacks, operates under the command of the US 5th Fleet but is not linked to US-lead efforts in Iraq.



The task force is primarily made up of NATO ships from the US, Britain, France, Germany, Holland, Italy, Spain, and Canada with Pakistan and New Zealand being the only two non-NATO ally members participating in it.



A German commander is expected to assume command of CTF 150 from Pakistan in August, with two German ships taking part in that effort.