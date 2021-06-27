What's new

Pakistan Navy Exercises in Pakistan

Pak Navy exercise Shamsheer-e-Bahr VII & Tarseel-e-Bahr II inaugural

1624831887843.png



Pakistan Navy will be conducting naval exercise Shamsheer-e-Bahr VII and Tarseel-e-Bahr II. The inaugural ceremony was held today, Sep 2 2019.
The opening session of Pakistan Navy war game SHAMSHEER-E-BAHR VII and logistic exercise TARSEEL-E-BAHAR II was held at Karachi. Honorable President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi graced the occasion as Chief Guest.


Upon arrival, the Chief Guest was received by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi. Later, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Operations), Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi, presented an overview of the war game outlining objectives set forth and concepts to be tried. He highlighted that being a tri-service event with representation of relevant ministries SHAMSHEER-E-BAHR VII is the Flagship war game of Pakistan Navy that is held biennially to try various concepts which are then validated in subsequent Navy-wide field exercises before being incorporated into naval strategy.


Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Pakistan is facing multitude of internal and external challenges which necessitate a ‘Whole of Nation Approach’. Chief Guest also underlined the significance of war games in military planning process and expressed his desire to see valuable lessons and recommendations at the end of War Game.

The President appreciated the realistic stocktaking and thought provoking presentations by Force Commanders, which would help in crystallizing plans for maritime security and seaward defence of Pakistan. The Chief Guest particularly emphasized Pakistan’s increasing relevance in the backdrop of CPEC and operationalization of Gwadar port. While underscoring the fact that economic well-being of Pakistan is linked with the freedom of navigation through seas, the Chief Guest said that prosperity of our people is intrinsically linked to the security of our Sea Lines of Communication which would add to the responsibilities of Pakistan Navy in ensuring unhindered flow of traffic in our waters.

Chief Guest highlighted that the illegitimate revocation of article 370 and 35-A from Indian constitution by BJP Government has engendered massive unrest in Indian Occupied Kashmir and raised serious concerns in Pakistan. Indian attempt to enforced fascist control over IOK has serious implications towards internal security situation in IOK and resultantly on the security in South Asia and the world at large. Pakistan will continue to fiercely contest and expose Indian atrocities in IOK politically and diplomatically at all possible levels till resolution of Kashmir issue in the light of UNSC resolutions.
 
Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) ship YUUGIRI visited Karachi port. An impressive reception was arranged by Pakistan Navy to welcome JMSDF ship, wherein senior officials of Pakistan Navy along with Defence Attaché of Japan received the ship.

On completion of the port visit, sea exercises were conducted between Pakistan Navy and JMSDF ships covering wide range of naval operations. The exercise was aimed to enhance interoperability and contribute toward international efforts for ensuring maritime security in Indian Ocean Region.
Exercise with JMSDF Ship YUUGIRI is a testimony of PN resolve to work towards regional peace and it will further strengthen mutual collaboration between two navies.


1626010213400.png




1626010245380.png
 
March 17, 2020.


1628693131105.png




1628693209035.png
 
German Navy Ship FGS BAYERN (FFG-217) visited Karachi from 08-12 September 2021. The visit was aimed at commemorating 70 years of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Germany.

1631534886014.png



The four day long visit of FGS BAYERN (FFG-217) comprised of harbor and sea phase. Harbor phase included various harbor events, social calls, visits to prominent places, table top discussions on professional topics, cross ship visits and onboard receptions. A delegation of the visiting German Ship visited mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam to pay tribute to the founder of Pakistan and laid floral wreath.

1631534925096.png



On completion of Harbor phase bilateral exercise at sea was also conducted between ships of both navies to enhance interoperability between the two navies.

Pakistan and German Navies are partners in peace and striving to achieve safe and secure maritime environment. The recent visit of FGS BAYERN proved to be eventful and professionally rewarding for both the navies in addition to furthering of bilateral relations of the two navies.

1631534856095.png


PNS ZULFIQUAR also visited port of Hamburg Germany earlier in August 2021 to celebrate seven decades of bilateral relations between the two countries.
 
The Guided Missile Frigates PNS Alamgir of Pakistan and FGS Bayern of Germany and the Guided Missile Cruiser USS Shiloh of United States participated in the PASSEX.


1631758772669.png





1631758800140.png





1631758827335.png
 
1631926720003.png
 
Exercise Report: Naseem Al Bahr-13


ByGlobal Defense Insight
Oct 9, 2021

Exercise Report: Naseem Al Bahr-13



Participants:
  • Pakistan Navy (PN)
  • Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF)
  • Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF)
Ships:
  • PNS Shamsheer
  • Jalalaat-class missile boat
  • HMS Al Riyadh (812)
  • HMS Al-Farouq (513)
  • HMS Badr (612)
Air Assets:
  • F-15SA
  • WS-61 Seaking
  • Z-9E

Details:

During a live firepower demonstration, PNS Shamsheer (Type-22p Zulifqar class guided missile frigate) fired Chinese origin C-802A anti-ship missile. From Saudi Side, HMS Al Riyadh fired MBDA Exocet MM40 Block II surface-to-surface missile while HMS Al-Farouq fired RGM-84 Harpoon anti-ship missile.
F-15SA conducted a long-range maritime strike mission and launched AGM-84L Block-II anti-ship missile against a stationary target.


Ship Profiles:

HMS Al Riyadh
  • Lead ship of Al Riyadh class guided missile frigates
  • 2 quad launcher with MM40 Exocet Block 2 AShM,
  • 2 8-cell Sylver A43 VLS with Aster 15 SAM,
  • 4 single 533mm TT with F17P HWT,
  • 1 76mm gun

HMS Al-Farouq
  • 2 twin launcher with RGM-84C Harpoon Block 1B AShM,
  • 1 Mk 15 Phalanx CIWS,
  • 1 76mm gun
HMS Badr
  • 2 quad launcher with RGM-84C Harpoon Block 1B AShM,
  • 2 triple 324mm ASTT with Mk 46 LWT,
  • 1 Mk 15 Phalanx CIWS,
  • 1 76mm gun

PNS Shamsher
  • 2 quad launcher with C-802A AShM,
  • 1 octuple launcher with FM-90N (CH-SA-N-4) SAM,
  • 2 triple 324mm ASTT with ET-52C (A244/S) LWT,
  • 2 RDC-32 A/S mortar,
  • 1 Type 730B (H/PJ-12) CIWS,
  • 1 76mm gun
 
Closing Session of Pak Navy Maritime Ex SEASPARK-2022 held at Karachi. CNS Adm Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced session as CG. Naval Chief reiterated PN resolve to safeguard national maritime interests.

1648580878326.png

Pakistani and Turkish Naval Special Forces took part in a weeklong joint exercise, Sitara-e-Hilal 2022, at the Naval Special Operations Training Centre (NSOTC), Karachi..

FlELrxcWQAA2INI




FlEMzWlXEAIHa38
 
The exercise, held on Dec. 19-25, aimed to increase the interoperability between the naval forces of both countries, developing cooperation in the military field.

FlEM3XsXkAEd6AY



FlEM2VdXwAArK-W
 
NH Industries SH90 Helicopter of Italian frigate Carlo Bergamini (F 590) followed by a formation of 4 JF-17A Block II aircraft from Pakistan Air Force No. 02 'MINHASIANS' Squadron during AMAN 2023 Multinational Naval Exercise.

FqyYFkKaQAADWhU
 
A Pakistan Navy's Zulfiqar Class Frigate firing C-802 Anti-Ship Cruise Missile during NASL AL BAHR-IV exercise. Zulfiqar Class Frigates of Pak Navy are undergoing radar & sensor(s) upgrades, 12 VLS [CAMM-ER SAMs] will also be added to enhance its Air Defense capabilities.

Image



Image

Image



Image
 

