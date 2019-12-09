What's new

Pakistan Navy celebrates Hangor day in the memory of 1971 war.

Pak Navy celebrates Hangor day in the memory of 1971 war. Hangor Day, a story of unmatched courage and unwavering commitment of Pak Navy’s Submarine. Hangor sunk Indian Navy Ship Khukari and crippled Indian Navy ship Kirpan.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1203686455601717248
 
1971 is the lowest point in the Pak history. Almost nothing was working in favor of Pak. And, for India everything was like 20/20. Yet, such a humongous achievement!!! What’ll happen when more stuffs will start working for Pak?!?!
 
Thanks for sharing.

The media arm of the Pakistan Navy is truly head and shoulders above any communication arm in Pakistan, that I am aware of. Including the ISPR.

I hope they can share their skills and SOPs with ISPR. The PAF media wing seems pretty dormant unlike the navy which has a robust and professional social media presence.
 

