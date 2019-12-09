Pakistan Navy celebrates Hangor day in the memory of 1971 war.

Pak Navy celebrates Hangor day in the memory of 1971 war. Hangor Day, a story of unmatched courage and unwavering commitment of Pak Navy’s Submarine. Hangor sunk Indian Navy Ship Khukari and crippled Indian Navy ship Kirpan.
building subs aren't easy than you thoughtJust wish they come sooner.
When will Pakistan get nuclear powered ones... it is urgent and important!!!These 8 Hangor class will come as per plan Inshaa Allah starting deliveries from 2022
There is no official confirmation but rumors are there that Pakistan is working on Mini Nuclear version which most probably be fitted in last Two of Hangor classWhen will Pakistan get nuclear powered ones... it is urgent and important!!!
