Pakistan must call back it's Cricket Team from India after Security threats | Leave India & the ICC World Cup now

India is an unsafe country | Pakistanis are worried about its Cricket Team in India | Pakistan Cricket contingent is unsafe ! It is not an ICC tournament but turned into an Indian tournament.

Already Pakistani Fans, Pakistani Media has yet not been given visas in India. Time to take action! Pakistan must Boycott India immediately.

Pakistan must call back its Cricket Team from India after Security threats | Come back Pakistan Cricket Team now

Serious Security Issues in India, Indian World Cup 2023 is not safe !

PCB takes serious notice of security threats reported in Indian media​

PCB has requested the government to evaluate players' and staff security in India


Zaka Ashraf calls upon Pakistan Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi and raised concerns -AFP

By Web Desk | October 09, 2023

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf has called upon Pakistan Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi and raised serious concerns regarding team's security in India for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023.

As per details, the PCB has taken serious notice of security threats being reported in Indian media and requested the government to evaluate players' security in India.

Zaka Ashraf has emphasised to the Foreign Secretary that the well-being and safety of the Pakistan squad was of paramount importance.

The chairman has requested Sajjad Qazi to take up the issue with India's Home Ministry through the Pakistan High Commission Office in New Delhi.

Indian police had received an email threatening to explode Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In an email, the terrorist group threatened to kill the Indian Prime Minister and blow-up Narendra Modi Stadium during the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023.

The game between Pakistan and India has to be played at the same venue on October 14.

Meanwhile, PCB has also expressed their extreme disappointment as journalists from Pakistan and fans are still facing uncertainty about obtaining an Indian visa to cover Pakistan games in World Cup 2023.

PCB has again reminded ICC and BCCI of their respective obligations and terms and conditions stipulated in the Host agreement to guarantee visas for fans and journalists of participating teams.

Remember, PCB expressed serious concerns as the participation of Pakistani fans and journalists is still unsure because they have not been issued Indian visas yet.

The PCB released a statement on October 6 expressing their worries over the non-issuance of visas.

"PCB is disappointed to see that Pakistani journalists and fans are facing uncertainty about obtaining an Indian visa to cover Pakistan's opening game in the ICC World Cup," PCB stated in a statement.

"Pakistani journalists and fans are expressing deep concern and it’s putting us under immense pressure. We understand the significant role that journalists and passionate fans play in enhancing the spirit and atmosphere of sports events.

"Their presence not only adds vibrancy to the stadium but also contributes to the global coverage and appreciation of the game. Journalists play a crucial role in bringing the excitement of sports to fans worldwide.

"We have been reminding ICC about their obligations and members' agreement on issuing visas for fans and journalists for the last three years and continue to raise concerns with all relevant authorities.

"We hope to see their presence soon."

www.geosuper.tv

PCB takes serious notice of security threats reported in Indian media

PCB has requested the government to evaluate players' security in India
www.geosuper.tv www.geosuper.tv
 
Any security incident will put a question mark on the entire WC and India as the host nation
 
The Pakistani ruling class are a bunch of cucks, have no self respect and will sell their own mothers for a few dollars.

The saddest part is their own mothers are actually willing to prostitute away!

How sad, that sons of whores and prostitutes are at the helm of all of the powerful positions in Pakistan.

The whole Pakistank cricket team, the PCB, minisiyry etc deserve to be flogged for selling their self respect for a few measly dollars!

Treacherous haramkhores, every single one of them!
 
What a self-contradictory post. If India is unsafe, why is the PCB asking for more visas for fans and journalists so that even more Pakistanis are at risk in India ? The Pakistani team will be provided special security but will the PCB take responsibility for the security of ordinary Pakistani fans ?

If it thinks Pakistanis are at risk in India, Pakistan should have immediately recalled its team and all other Pakistani citizens in India. Instead they are shamelessly asking for more visas. Why ?
 

TriptiD said:
What a self-contradictory post. If India is unsafe, why is the PCB asking for more visas for fans and journalists so that even more Pakistanis are at risk in India ? The Pakistani team will be provided special security but will the PCB take responsibility for the security of ordinary Pakistani fans ?

If it thinks Pakistanis are at risk in India, Pakistan should have immediately recalled its team and all other Pakistani citizens in India. Instead they are shamelessly asking for more visas. Why ?
The Actual Email :

 
I think we shouldn't have sent our team in the first place citing security concerns
but world cup is too important a tournament for any international team, you literally play cricket to be the world champion
It would have been a bummer to see our guy being deprived of that opportunity
so I guess that wasn't option they were willing to take from a sporting pov (nor do I think any sporting organization would be willing to take that decision), that's where GOP should have intervened

But than you can argue with too much political uncertainty, last thing they cared about was CWC/ all the politics surrounding it
Didn't want to make a controversial decision so went ahead with NOC

Just an overall crappy situation - In hindsight I can't blame anyone

omaromar said:
The Pakistani ruling class are a bunch of cucks, have no self respect and will sell their own mothers for a few dollars.

The saddest part is their own mothers are actually willing to prostitute away!

How sad, that sons of whores and prostitutes are at the helm of all of the powerful positions in Pakistan.

The whole Pakistank cricket team, the PCB, minisiyry etc deserve to be flogged for selling their self respect for a few measly dollars!

Treacherous haramkhores, every single one of them!
wtf....
 
No one is forcing the Pakistani team to play in India. India refused to play in Pakistan for the Asia Cup, but PCB is desperately begging for visas just to make a few dollars off World Cup matches. Don't they have any self - respect?
 
TriptiD said:
No one is forcing the Pakistani team to play in India. India refused to play in Pakistan for the Asia Cup, but PCB is desperately begging for visas just to make a few dollars off World Cup matches. Don't they have any self - respect?
That i have to agree with you...
 
TriptiD said:
No one is forcing the Pakistani team to play in India. India refused to play in Pakistan for the Asia Cup, but PCB is desperately begging for visas just to make a few dollars off World Cup matches. Don't they have any self - respect?
Oh come on Pakistanis are requesting visas to cheer for Pakistan team, support Pakistan team playing in India, it will also give lots of foreign exchange money to India like you see clearly how ICC and BCCI are banging on Pakistan team to play ICC world cup in India which will generate billions of dollars.

BCCI, ICC are literally begging in terms of Pakistan-India World-cup match to happen in Ahmedabad to lift this World cup up, at the moment due to various management, pitches, schedule issues, its quiet boring, and the biggest sporting match in the world with half a billion population viewing that big Pakistan-India clash.

Who is this for? India. For Indian pride Pakistan send its team, it was ICC India world cup participation, Pakistan send its team, for Indian fans, for cricket fans, so how come Pakistani fans are not allowed, yes Vikrant Gupta Indians journalists visas were all rejected by Pakistan, it did happen!

so since security is a serious matter, Pakistan should recall its team from India and destroy any left over respect India has for hosting such a big ICC world cup tournament ever again without Pakistan.
 
AsianLion said:
Oh come on Pakistanis are requesting visas to cheer for Pakistan team, support Pakistan team playing in India, it will also give lots of foreign exchange money to India like you see clearly how ICC and BCCI are banging on Pakistan team to play ICC world cup in India which will generate billions of dollars.

BCCI, ICC are literally begging in terms of Pakistan-India World-cup match to happen in Ahmedabad to lift this World cup up, at the moment due to various management, pitches, schedule issues, its quiet boring, and the biggest sporting match in the world with half a billion population viewing that big Pakistan-India clash.

Who is this for? India. For Indian pride Pakistan send its team, it was ICC India world cup participation, Pakistan send its team, for Indian fans, for cricket fans, so how come Pakistani fans are not allowed, yes Vikrant Gupta Indians journalists visas were all rejected by Pakistan, it did happen!

so since security is a serious matter, Pakistan should recall its team from India and destroy any left over respect India has for hosting such a big ICC world cup tournament ever again without Pakistan.
No one cares if Pakistanis watch the cricket matches or not. They are useless economically.

Brands are likely to spend about 20 billion rupees ($240 million) in advertisement spots on streaming platforms during the tournament, estimates Jehil Thakkar, a partner at Deloitte India. A 10-second advertising slot during matches costs up to 3 million rupees, a 40% increase compared to the last World Cup in 2019, he said.
"Demand for eyeballs is really strong," Thakkar added.

www.google.com

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Global giants spend Rs 3 lakh a second on advertising | Cricket News - Times of India

Cricket News: Global companies are eagerly spending millions of dollars to advertise during the Cricket World Cup in India, as the event provides a unique opportuni
www.google.com www.google.com

www.sportspromedia.com

Cricket World Cup: India v Australia peaks at 26m live viewers on Disney+ Hotstar - SportsPro

The strong audience figures come as Disney Star stream the tournament for free to Indian mobile phone users.
www.sportspromedia.com www.sportspromedia.com

The revenue is all from India. Brands have zero interest in Pakistan. India vs Pakistan match generates highest revenue because Indians like to watch India thrash Pakistan. The common denomination is India. Pakistan has zero relevance. They should pull out and suffer the revenue loss.
 

