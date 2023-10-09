Pakistan must call back it's Cricket Team from India after Security threats | Leave India & the ICC World Cup now

TriptiD said: No one is forcing the Pakistani team to play in India. India refused to play in Pakistan for the Asia Cup, but PCB is desperately begging for visas just to make a few dollars off World Cup matches. Don't they have any self - respect? Click to expand...

Oh come on Pakistanis are requesting visas to cheer for Pakistan team, support Pakistan team playing in India, it will also give lots of foreign exchange money to India like you see clearly how ICC and BCCI are banging on Pakistan team to play ICC world cup in India which will generate billions of dollars.BCCI, ICC are literally begging in terms of Pakistan-India World-cup match to happen in Ahmedabad to lift this World cup up, at the moment due to various management, pitches, schedule issues, its quiet boring, and the biggest sporting match in the world with half a billion population viewing that big Pakistan-India clash.Who is this for? India. For Indian pride Pakistan send its team, it was ICC India world cup participation, Pakistan send its team, for Indian fans, for cricket fans, so how come Pakistani fans are not allowed, yes Vikrant Gupta Indians journalists visas were all rejected by Pakistan, it did happen!so since security is a serious matter, Pakistan should recall its team from India and destroy any left over respect India has for hosting such a big ICC world cup tournament ever again without Pakistan.