Pakistan Minorities worship places

Pakistan has various religious minorities. According to the 1941 census of India, there were 5.9 million non-Muslims in the provinces that today form Pakistan. During and after Pakistan's independence in 1947, about 5 million Hindus and Sikhs emigrated, with Punjab alone accounting for migration of 3.9 million.

According to the Government of Pakistan's National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), in 2012, the population of registered religious minorities in Pakistan was as follows:

Hindus: 1,414,527
Christians: 1,270,051
Ahmadis: 125,681
Baha'is: 33,734
Sikhs: 6,146
Parsis: 4,020
Buddhists: 1,492
Others: 66,898

According to the most recent (1998) census conducted by the Government of Pakistan, Hindus make up 1.20% of the population and Christians (Protestant and Roman Catholic) 1.9%, or around 2.3 million people. Other estimates put the numbers higher. Historically, there was also a small contingent of Jews in Pakistan who emigrated to Israel in 1948.

Gurdwara Panja Sahib :

Guru+Nanak+salman+rashid.jpg



salman+rashid+at+Guru+Nanak.jpg



Layout of Gurdwara Panja Sahib :


punjasahibwithbor.jpg



1..............Main building of Gurdwara Sahib.
2..............Main entrance to the Gurdwara Premises.

3..............Sarover.

4..............Place made for ladies to take the holy dip.

5..............From here the Panja ( the hand impression )can be seen.

6..............Rooms for the yatrees to stay.

7..............Langar hall.

8..............Johra Ghar ( Place to keep shoes ).

9..............Langar Kitchen.

10..............Way to more room with a big lawn in the center. From here looking up high the hill from where Baba Wali Qandhari rolled the big stone can be seen.

11..............Rooms around the lawn.

12..............Entrance to the Main Gurdwara Sahib, building where Sri Guru Granth Sahib is placed.


At Panja Sahib number of devotees reached around 10000, as pilgrims from Peshawar and Sind both in Pakistan too, had come to pay homage and take blessings of Guru Nanak.
 
Ancient Katas Raj Hindu Temples Complex- Chakwal District, Punjab

The Katas Raj Temples , also known as Qila Katas), is a complex of several Hindu temples connected to one another by walkways. The temple complex surrounds a pond named Katas which is regarded as sacred by Hindus. The complex is located in the Potohar Plateau region of Pakistan's Punjab province. The temples are located near the town of Kallar Kahar, and are near the M2 Motorway.

The temples' pond is said in the Puranas to have been created from the teardrops of Shiva, after he wandered the Earth inconsolable after the death of his wife Sati. The pond occupies an area of two kanals and 15 marlas, with a maximum depth of 20 feet.

The temples play a role in the Hindu epic poem, the Mahābhārata, where the temples are traditionally believed to have been the site where the Pandava brothers spent a significant portion of their exile. It is also traditionally believed by Hindus to be the site where the brothers engaged in a riddle contest with the Yakshas, as described in the Yaksha Prashna. Another tradition states that the Hindu deity Krishna laid the foundation of the temple, and established a hand-made shivling in it.


Pool_at_Katas.jpg



1582941-KatasRajMain-1513151250-825-640x480.jpg


8-9.jpg



5-9.jpg


katas-raj-759.jpg


2.jpg
 
Kartarpur Corridor Under Construction. Aerial of Different sections of Corridor Under Construction


60085521_2005709589556729_8650178238540152832_o.jpg





59994042_2005709629556725_2838855923890388992_o.jpg




60234456_2005709692890052_5710466041474187264_o.jpg




59950619_2005709782890043_8742945284411097088_o.jpg
 
Nice swimming pool they got there. Lol
Man u forgot the church right in across from GHQ near Saddar on Peshawer Road in Rawalpindi.

Also the one in Murree
St Patrick's Cathedral in Karachi is just stunning.

st-patricks-cathedral.jpg



architectural-wonder-of-st-patrick-cathedral.jpg
http%3A%2F%2Fcdn.cnn.com%2Fcnnnext%2Fdam%2Fassets%2F180320115701-interior-of-the-holy-trinity-cathedral-karachi.jpg







Interior of the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Karachi. Credit: Isambard Wilkinson

Consecrated in 1855, Holy Trinity was built as a garrison church. Its tower, once five-stories high, was likened to a giraffe by a 19th-century observer -- and disparaged as "a grotesque campanile" by Jan Morris.

"It used to serve as a lighthouse signaling to ships coming into harbor," said Josiah. "But the top floors vibrated in the wind, so in 1904 they knocked down two levels."
Set in gardens bordered with privet hedges and rose beds, the church is entered via an elegantly carved Romanesque arch. Inside, on the walls of its somber nave, memorials commemorate colonial-era soldiers and officials.




http%3A%2F%2Fcdn.cnn.com%2Fcnnnext%2Fdam%2Fassets%2F180320122249-christmas-mass-outside-the-sacred-heart-cathedral-church-in-lahore.jpg







Pakistani Christians gather after attending a Christmas mass outside the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in Lahore.


Lahore's other great church, Sacred Heart Cathedral, faces similar

5ac0f3d53a953.jpg



Christians attend Easter mass at the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in Lahore.
 
45072938bb8800385301a8e675ae7700.jpg





99bea42c5a6d10a4b44a8c10d95189c1.jpg


Samadhis-2.jpg


The marhi of Swai Gir in Shahdadpur, a town in South Sindh with a Hindu population, represents heterodox traditions and practices still thriving in Pakistan
 
The Katas Raj Temples

60251817_2572199156158886_6778885198403600384_n.jpg


The Parsi Dar-e-Meher or Agyari (Fire Temple) is located on Dr Daud Pota Road Karachi Saddar and was constructed in 1948.


19_world_Pakistan_Karachi_01_.jpg



img_4896.jpg


PARSI DAR-E-MEHER OR AGYARI (FIRE TEMPLE)
SIGHTS/LANDMARKS

The H.J. Behrana Parsi Dar-e-Meher is Karachi’s largest ateshgah (fire temple), adorned with motifs inspired by Iranian architecture. Today, the building stands out amidst its dilapidated surroundings, shining bright in the spring sunshine, adorned with engravings of the faravahar (a winged figure that represents Zoroastrianism). Although the temple is the venue where Parsis from across the city congregate to pray daily, it is most frequented on Navroz.

Among the oldest communities of Karachi, The Parsis established their Tower of Silence (burial ground) in 1847 and Atishgah (fire temple) a year later. Overlooking Dr. Daudpota Road, set back from the road, is the Parsi Dar-e-Meher, kept in immaculate condition. You can enjoy the building from the outside, but will not be allowed to enter because the Fire Temple is open only to the Parsi community.

Parsi Dar-e-Meher is worship place for Zoroastrians and is at times also referred to as ‘fire temple’. The temple is one of the oldest architecture of the city. The fire temple has sacred fire burning continuously, and legend goes that some of the fires have been kept alive for centuries. From an architectural perspective the temple is divided into halls: the main hall that is used for congregation and special ceremonies, and small rooms known as anteroom and atishgah (inner most room where the fire is ablaze).
 
Gori Temple in Tharparkar, Sindh, Pakistan
















The Jain temple of God Prasanth, Gori temple in Pakistan, lies outside of the village of Gori between Islamkot and Nagarparkar. The legends say that a rich Hindu merchant laid foundations 600 years ago- may be mid 16th century. The impressive spire that typifies Jain temples fell in the earthquake of 1898 but the frescoes in the main dome are still intact showing princesses in royal coaches, palanquins, equestrian processions & beautiful ladies in flowing Rajasthani robes doing household chores.
 

