What's new

Pakistan Military Future as a Fighting Force?

imadul

imadul

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Dec 7, 2007
Messages
3,594
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
With a barrage of the stories of corruption and indulgence in politics, how nation can be assured that Pakistan defence is safe?
  1. Bajwa 12 PKR billion plots, houses, plaza.
  2. Air chief cronyism and political maneuvering.
  3. Armed forces commercial interests.
  4. ISI running govt apparatus.
  5. Army ruling Pakistan from behind.
  6. It is no more Army interference, it is Army literally and categorically ruling Pakistan overtly or covertly.
  7. Deposing PMIK using PDM as front and getting USA onboatd.
Result:
  1. Enormous increase in terrorist activities.
  2. Minawali air base attack and loss of many assets.
  3. Several high value attacks and breaches on army installations incld 2009 GHQ attack, Kamra, Mehran attacks.
  4. Obviously biggest attack was on JINNAH HOUSE on May 7th 2023.
  5. Tension with afghan taliban. Plz note, for over 40 years taliban+muj were Pakistan strategic assets per military establishment.
  6. Army lost all respect except few die hard supporters.

Army is no more a professional organization that can be trusted to defend Pakistan. Flawed internal accountability, culture of extensions, cronyism, wastage in contracts and procurements, and if rot is not acknowledged and it won't be, no one can stop army becoming worse than Pakistan police.

Latest is WSK vlog with Ayesha Siddiqa.

 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Haibatullah Akhunzada labels attacks on Pakistan as “haram”
Replies
3
Views
392
One_Nation
O
Muhammed45
Pakistan’s military chief warns Afghan Taliban against harboring militants as attacks spike
2 3
Replies
33
Views
1K
Zhukov
Zhukov
N
  • Locked
Pakistan Army Runs Out Of Fuel; Suspends All Military Drills & War Exercises Till Year End
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
112
Views
5K
The Eagle
The Eagle
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Senate passes resolution backing military trials of May 9 rioters
2
Replies
23
Views
486
HAIDER
HAIDER
N
  • Locked
Jagran: India carried out surgical strike inside Pakistan, 12 to 15 commandos carried out the mission
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
waz
waz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom