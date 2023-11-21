Pakistan Military Future as a Fighting Force?

imadul
With a barrage of the stories of corruption and indulgence in politics, how nation can be assured that Pakistan defence is safe?
Army is no more a professional organization that can be trusted to defend Pakistan. Flawed internal accountability, culture of extensions, cronyism, wastage in contracts and procurements, and if rot is not acknowledged and it won't be, no one can stop army becoming worse than Pakistan police.
Latest is WSK vlog with Ayesha Siddiqa.
- Bajwa 12 PKR billion plots, houses, plaza.
- Air chief cronyism and political maneuvering.
- Armed forces commercial interests.
- ISI running govt apparatus.
- Army ruling Pakistan from behind.
- It is no more Army interference, it is Army literally and categorically ruling Pakistan overtly or covertly.
- Deposing PMIK using PDM as front and getting USA onboatd.
- Enormous increase in terrorist activities.
- Minawali air base attack and loss of many assets.
- Several high value attacks and breaches on army installations incld 2009 GHQ attack, Kamra, Mehran attacks.
- Obviously biggest attack was on JINNAH HOUSE on May 7th 2023.
- Tension with afghan taliban. Plz note, for over 40 years taliban+muj were Pakistan strategic assets per military establishment.
- Army lost all respect except few die hard supporters.
