Pakistan Maritime Security Agency ( PMSA )

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency & It’s Role





The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency is a law enforcement service and the one of the six uniform service branch of the Paramilitary command of Pakistan that is operationally tasked with conducting the maritime, military, multi mission service unique among the military branches having the maritime law enforcement mission (with jurisdiction in both domestic and international waters).

Although the PMCA operates under the Ministry of Defense (MoD) during peacetime, but it can be transferred to Pakistan Navy by the governmental orders during the times of war.


Role

*Maritime homeland security.
*National maritime law enforcement.
*International maritime law enforcement.
*Search and rescue.
*Marine environmental protection.
*Maintenance of aids to navigation.
*Provide assistance to governmental agencies.
*Provide assistance to international organizations.
*Provide assistance to Pakistan Navy.
*Protect fishing vessels and crews.


*Perform military operations to

1: Protect the economic interests of Pakistan
2: Protect maritime interests of Pakistan
*Coordinate the oceanographic research and other scientific activities of the Navy Hydro-graphic department


PMSA fleet

Type 056 Class
Type: Corvette
Total: 5
Country of origin China

Hingol Class MPV
Type: Maritime patrol vessel
Total: 2
Country of origin: China

Basol Class MPV
Type: 600 Ton maritime patrol vessel
Total: 2
Country of origin: China

PMSA Dasht
Type: 1500 Ton maritime patrol vessel
Total: 1
Country of origin: China

Island Class
Type: Patrol vessel
Total: 2
Country of origin: USA

Defender class
Type: Fast response boat
Total: 9
Country of origin: USA

GRP Utility Boats

Type: Inflatable fast response boats
Total: unknown
Country of origin: Pakistan

Britten-Norman Defender
Type: Multi role utility transport aircraft
Total: 3
Country of origin: UK
 
Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) established a Base at KETI BANDAR .

Keti Bandar has a small population mainly dependant on fishing. PMSA Base will keep Area of Responsibility under effective surveillance through regular patrolling and prevent unauthorized exploitation of resources. \

PMSA Base Keti Bandar will help fishermen with Search & Rescue operations as well as facilitate registration of fishing boats and assistance to public. PMSA has recently launched a mobile application called “Assistance, Anytime, Anywhere at Sea (AAAS)” to facilitate maritime communities operating in Pakistan’s territorial waters.

PMSA is the sole Maritime Law Enforcement Agency in Pakistan which has the responsibility to regulate the maritime affairs of a vast area covering approximately 295,000 Square Kilometers, stretching coastline over 1000 Kilometers from Sir Creek in the East to Gwadar Bay in the West .

PMSA is committed to prevent use of Pakistani waters for any unlawful purposes and will continue to shoulder its national obligation and responsibility to establish lawful order at sea.
 
Pakistan Maritime Security Agency’s Kashmir Class Maritime Patrol Vessel (MPV), PMSS Kashmir
🇵🇰


1632180913179.png
 
Pakistan Maritime Security Agency & It’s Role





The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency is a law enforcement service and the one of the six uniform service branch of the Paramilitary command of Pakistan that is operationally tasked with conducting the maritime, military, multi mission service unique among the military branches having the maritime law enforcement mission (with jurisdiction in both domestic and international waters).

Although the PMCA operates under the Ministry of Defense (MoD) during peacetime, but it can be transferred to Pakistan Navy by the governmental orders during the times of war.


Role

*Maritime homeland security.
*National maritime law enforcement.
*International maritime law enforcement.
*Search and rescue.
*Marine environmental protection.
*Maintenance of aids to navigation.
*Provide assistance to governmental agencies.
*Provide assistance to international organizations.
*Provide assistance to Pakistan Navy.
*Protect fishing vessels and crews.


*Perform military operations to

1: Protect the economic interests of Pakistan
2: Protect maritime interests of Pakistan
*Coordinate the oceanographic research and other scientific activities of the Navy Hydro-graphic department


PMSA fleet

Type 056 Class
Type: Corvette
Total: 5
Country of origin China

Hingol Class MPV
Type: Maritime patrol vessel
Total: 2
Country of origin: China

Basol Class MPV
Type: 600 Ton maritime patrol vessel
Total: 2
Country of origin: China

PMSA Dasht
Type: 1500 Ton maritime patrol vessel
Total: 1
Country of origin: China

Island Class
Type: Patrol vessel
Total: 2
Country of origin: USA

Defender class
Type: Fast response boat
Total: 9
Country of origin: USA

GRP Utility Boats

Type: Inflatable fast response boats
Total: unknown
Country of origin: Pakistan

Britten-Norman Defender
Type: Multi role utility transport aircraft
Total: 3
Country of origin: UK
This needs a little Needs correction, PMSA has two 1500 Ton corvettes, the Kashmir class, not Dasht. They also do not have Type 056 corvettes, they have smaller 400 Ton OPVs.

2x 1500 ton corvettes, 2x 600 ton OPVs/FACs, 2x 615 Ton OPVs, 4x 400 Ton OPVs, 2x 155 ton cutters.
 
PAKISTAN MARITIME SECURITY AGENCY INDUCTS SECOND KASHMIR CLASS MARITIME PATROL VESSEL The Defence Minister , Pervez Khattak arrived at KS&EW shipyard, Karachi for the induction of the second Kashmir-Class Maritime Patrol Vessel (MPV), PMSS Kolachi (144) into service.


1636115789219.png




1636115814986.png

PAKISTAN MARITIME SECURITY AGENCY INDUCTS SECOND KASHMIR CLASS MARITIME PATROL VESSEL The Defence Minister , Pervez Khattak arrived at KS&EW shipyard, Karachi for the induction of the second Kashmir-Class Maritime Patrol Vessel (MPV), PMSS Kolachi (144) into service.


1636115789219.png




1636115814986.png
 
COAST OFF SINDH, PAKISTAN

Patrolling ships of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency caught an fishing vessel from India illegally poaching inside our Exclusive Economic Zone. One Indian fishing vessel namely TULSI MAIYA with 7 crew onboard was apprehended when a PMSA ship


1643496042834.png





1643496096272.png
 
The Kashmir class was designed with the capability to carry Proper AShMs and other weaponry. The mounts are already present and wired. It’s quite a large vessel after all (1500 tons).

They can’t equip it during peacetime as then the ship is declared a warship legally, However during a war it would be transferred to the navy and used as a proper corvette, it has the radars and other subsystems as well as a helipad and a hanger.
 
Pakistan Maritime Security Agency & It’s Role





The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency is a law enforcement service and the one of the six uniform service branch of the Paramilitary command of Pakistan that is operationally tasked with conducting the maritime, military, multi mission service unique among the military branches having the maritime law enforcement mission (with jurisdiction in both domestic and international waters).

Although the PMCA operates under the Ministry of Defense (MoD) during peacetime, but it can be transferred to Pakistan Navy by the governmental orders during the times of war.


Role

*Maritime homeland security.
*National maritime law enforcement.
*International maritime law enforcement.
*Search and rescue.
*Marine environmental protection.
*Maintenance of aids to navigation.
*Provide assistance to governmental agencies.
*Provide assistance to international organizations.
*Provide assistance to Pakistan Navy.
*Protect fishing vessels and crews.


*Perform military operations to

1: Protect the economic interests of Pakistan
2: Protect maritime interests of Pakistan
*Coordinate the oceanographic research and other scientific activities of the Navy Hydro-graphic department


PMSA fleet

Type 056 Class
Type: Corvette
Total: 5
Country of origin China

Hingol Class MPV
Type: Maritime patrol vessel
Total: 2
Country of origin: China

Basol Class MPV
Type: 600 Ton maritime patrol vessel
Total: 2
Country of origin: China

PMSA Dasht
Type: 1500 Ton maritime patrol vessel
Total: 1
Country of origin: China

Island Class
Type: Patrol vessel
Total: 2
Country of origin: USA

Defender class
Type: Fast response boat
Total: 9
Country of origin: USA

GRP Utility Boats

Type: Inflatable fast response boats
Total: unknown
Country of origin: Pakistan

Britten-Norman Defender
Type: Multi role utility transport aircraft
Total: 3
Country of origin: UK
The Kashmir class was designed with the capability to carry Proper AShMs and other weaponry. The mounts are already present and wired. It’s quite a large vessel after all (1500 tons).

They can’t equip it during peacetime as then the ship is declared a warship legally, However during a war it would be transferred to the navy and used as a proper corvette, it has the radars and other subsystems as well as a helipad and a hanger.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548639771156692992


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548639836676005888



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548639936458461186


www.instagram.com

DPRPMSA on Instagram: "PMSA Rescues IRANI FISHING BOAT AND CREW AT HIGH SEAS On 15 July 22 Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) at HQ PMSA received a distress call from a Irani fishing boat "AL -USMANI" with 06 xcrew onboard. The boat was in

31 likes, 0 comments - DPRPMSA (@pakistan_maritime_security) on Instagram: "PMSA Rescues IRANI FISHING BOAT AND CREW AT HIGH SEAS On 15 July 22 Maritime Rescue Coordinatio..."
www.instagram.com www.instagram.com
 
.,.,
GULF OF OMAN ARABIAN SEA
5 December 2022, 1500 Hours:

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency’s maritime patrol vessel PMSS Hingol, part of the PMSA’s No. 26 OSRON Squadron, apprehended two narco-boats coming from Iran along with over a dozen crewmen.


1670358086946.png
 

