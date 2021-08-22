Pakistan Maritime Security Agency ( PMSA )

ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Pakistan Maritime Security Agency & It’s Role
The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency is a law enforcement service and the one of the six uniform service branch of the Paramilitary command of Pakistan that is operationally tasked with conducting the maritime, military, multi mission service unique among the military branches having the maritime law enforcement mission (with jurisdiction in both domestic and international waters).
Although the PMCA operates under the Ministry of Defense (MoD) during peacetime, but it can be transferred to Pakistan Navy by the governmental orders during the times of war.
Role
*Maritime homeland security.
*National maritime law enforcement.
*International maritime law enforcement.
*Search and rescue.
*Marine environmental protection.
*Maintenance of aids to navigation.
*Provide assistance to governmental agencies.
*Provide assistance to international organizations.
*Provide assistance to Pakistan Navy.
*Protect fishing vessels and crews.
*Perform military operations to
1: Protect the economic interests of Pakistan
2: Protect maritime interests of Pakistan
*Coordinate the oceanographic research and other scientific activities of the Navy Hydro-graphic department
PMSA fleet
Type 056 Class
Type: Corvette
Total: 5
Country of origin China
Hingol Class MPV
Type: Maritime patrol vessel
Total: 2
Country of origin: China
Basol Class MPV
Type: 600 Ton maritime patrol vessel
Total: 2
Country of origin: China
PMSA Dasht
Type: 1500 Ton maritime patrol vessel
Total: 1
Country of origin: China
Island Class
Type: Patrol vessel
Total: 2
Country of origin: USA
Defender class
Type: Fast response boat
Total: 9
Country of origin: USA
GRP Utility Boats
Type: Inflatable fast response boats
Total: unknown
Country of origin: Pakistan
Britten-Norman Defender
Type: Multi role utility transport aircraft
Total: 3
Country of origin: UK
