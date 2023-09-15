PAKISTAN MADA JOKISTANE

Jokingjustice
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Joined
- Apr 27, 2016
- Messages
- 67
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
Anchor and senior lawyer himself Habib Akram opened his talk show the other day with words that “Law in Pakistan has become a joke”. There can be no other suitable word for our present situation as far as “Law” is concerned whether it is about elections, who has power to fix date, re-arresting one few minutes ago released by the courts, abusing judges in the courts, judge running away in car despite police stopping not to break road block due to fog etc.
2 . A minister a decade back advised the reporters never to be surprised on any information coming from Pakistan. We have a “Provincial Ombudsman Sindh for Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace”. Our intellectuals and senior writers are since long not tired of writing as to how harassed (or raped) the women face “almost naked” questions in the courts etc. The Ombudsman for women is a male. Further amuzinh is he a retired judge.
3. To reform the ombudsman system in Pakistan, the world bank donated in 2011 a big donation. As per our national habit immediately we formed a Forum of Pakistan Ombudsmen. What reforms it did, you can find in self published reports but visibly it is for one’s eyes.
4. The Forum holds regular meetings attended by all ombudsmen, federal or provincial in Pakistan. The main emphasis in these meeting is generally the need of “creating awareness amongst the Public”. The Federal Ombudsman so often talks about creating more awareness. His DG Media, a retired Capt., recently wrote a long article as to how important was the public having “awareness” about Federal Ombudsman.
5. I am today too old specially after Covid attack two years back. Hence my inability, despite my having record, that instantly I can’t produce that. The then sitting President of the Forum on the Forum website kept displaying the name and photo of the President having gone home since two years back after completing his tenure. I drew the attention when it was corrected. This is an example of our ombudsman system’s own “awareness”.
6. Hold your breath, I give you another example how wise was that foreign minister who advised never to be surprised on anything from Pakistan. The Forum of Pakistan Ombudsman displaying profiles of its members, displays today Thursday the 14 September 2023, Provincial Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace, Balochistan as Honourable Ms. Noor Jahan Mangal https://fpo.org.pk/profiles/profile14.html The accompanied personal photograph of the ombudsperson is of one with nice gents suite, colourful tie, nicely trimmed white beard, forehead a little bald as usually our high educated ones have.
7. The Forum concentrated thrusting awareness amongst the commoners, displays today Thursday 14 September 2023 Mr. Muhammad Kamran Shehzad as the Banking Mohtasib whereas Mr. Sirajuddin Aziz has taken oath of Banking Mohtasib since July 18, 2023 Mr. Kamran having gone home since two months.
8 . Who is more aware of and who needs to be fed with awareness? This ordinary or? It is a question to the consciously alive judicious people.
9. Federal Om budsman website displays and he so often speaks his office providing “Free Justice at Your Door Step”. My senior citizen wife was summoned THRICE from Bahrain for Hearing in Karachi when due to deadly Covid there were no international commercial flights and airports world over including that of Karachi were closed. The world restricted to the maximum possible movement of their citizens specially elderly but Mashallah our Federal Ombudsman showing that he and his office had no even the basic human feelings for Pakistani elderly summoned a senior citizen. No one had alive brain to think which mode she would travel? It was a prescription of minimum Rs. 5 lac one visit Karachi during that period provided, however, that Fawad Choudhary’s Rs. 55 per kilometer helicopter could be arranged. What was her complaint? Against Afghan Government damaging our recently built border wires? No Sir. Her complaint was simply that SBP was not answering her query and non response under Pakistan law was an act of mail administration. My fool wife, perhaps for reason of her old age, did not know that the SBP even does not respond to the country’s ombudsman itself. Federal Ombudsman Pakistan, thus, gave a new dictionary meaning to the universal words “Free Justice at Your Door Step”. This old was right in wondering has the Pakistan become a Jokistan and does he needed his own mental health checked on his “wondering” on this new definition or of some else?
Muhammad Javed
Kingdom of Bahrain
2 . A minister a decade back advised the reporters never to be surprised on any information coming from Pakistan. We have a “Provincial Ombudsman Sindh for Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace”. Our intellectuals and senior writers are since long not tired of writing as to how harassed (or raped) the women face “almost naked” questions in the courts etc. The Ombudsman for women is a male. Further amuzinh is he a retired judge.
3. To reform the ombudsman system in Pakistan, the world bank donated in 2011 a big donation. As per our national habit immediately we formed a Forum of Pakistan Ombudsmen. What reforms it did, you can find in self published reports but visibly it is for one’s eyes.
4. The Forum holds regular meetings attended by all ombudsmen, federal or provincial in Pakistan. The main emphasis in these meeting is generally the need of “creating awareness amongst the Public”. The Federal Ombudsman so often talks about creating more awareness. His DG Media, a retired Capt., recently wrote a long article as to how important was the public having “awareness” about Federal Ombudsman.
5. I am today too old specially after Covid attack two years back. Hence my inability, despite my having record, that instantly I can’t produce that. The then sitting President of the Forum on the Forum website kept displaying the name and photo of the President having gone home since two years back after completing his tenure. I drew the attention when it was corrected. This is an example of our ombudsman system’s own “awareness”.
6. Hold your breath, I give you another example how wise was that foreign minister who advised never to be surprised on anything from Pakistan. The Forum of Pakistan Ombudsman displaying profiles of its members, displays today Thursday the 14 September 2023, Provincial Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace, Balochistan as Honourable Ms. Noor Jahan Mangal https://fpo.org.pk/profiles/profile14.html The accompanied personal photograph of the ombudsperson is of one with nice gents suite, colourful tie, nicely trimmed white beard, forehead a little bald as usually our high educated ones have.
7. The Forum concentrated thrusting awareness amongst the commoners, displays today Thursday 14 September 2023 Mr. Muhammad Kamran Shehzad as the Banking Mohtasib whereas Mr. Sirajuddin Aziz has taken oath of Banking Mohtasib since July 18, 2023 Mr. Kamran having gone home since two months.
8 . Who is more aware of and who needs to be fed with awareness? This ordinary or? It is a question to the consciously alive judicious people.
9. Federal Om budsman website displays and he so often speaks his office providing “Free Justice at Your Door Step”. My senior citizen wife was summoned THRICE from Bahrain for Hearing in Karachi when due to deadly Covid there were no international commercial flights and airports world over including that of Karachi were closed. The world restricted to the maximum possible movement of their citizens specially elderly but Mashallah our Federal Ombudsman showing that he and his office had no even the basic human feelings for Pakistani elderly summoned a senior citizen. No one had alive brain to think which mode she would travel? It was a prescription of minimum Rs. 5 lac one visit Karachi during that period provided, however, that Fawad Choudhary’s Rs. 55 per kilometer helicopter could be arranged. What was her complaint? Against Afghan Government damaging our recently built border wires? No Sir. Her complaint was simply that SBP was not answering her query and non response under Pakistan law was an act of mail administration. My fool wife, perhaps for reason of her old age, did not know that the SBP even does not respond to the country’s ombudsman itself. Federal Ombudsman Pakistan, thus, gave a new dictionary meaning to the universal words “Free Justice at Your Door Step”. This old was right in wondering has the Pakistan become a Jokistan and does he needed his own mental health checked on his “wondering” on this new definition or of some else?
Muhammad Javed
Kingdom of Bahrain