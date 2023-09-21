PAKISTAN KA MATLAB KIA?​

The slogan that united the Muslims of India during the freedom struggle under one banner was Pakistan ka matlab kia? La Ilaha Illal Lah. Our forefathers gave great sacrifices to make this dream possible and workable. We have to do soul searching about how in the words of Dr. Israr Ahmed RA, we went back on the promises we made to follow the Islamic way of life in Pakistan. According to Dr sb, going back on our promise has made us Maa’toob and Maghzoob in the eyes of Allah SWT. The only remedy is to repent and ask for forgiveness.It is said that when in doubt, go back to the basics! We had agreed in the Objectives Resolution that no law in this country would be against Islam. But we adopted the Government of India Act 1935 to run this country. We brought in the Capitalist economic model and adopted a number of Western inspired Constitutions successively.The other extreme is Socialism which puts all the burden of the people’s needs on the State thus making the country uneconomic. Bhutto brought in nationalization and mass recruitments in government sector and ruined the economy.Islam is the middle path. It grants rights to the individual to improve his economic condition as much as he can through private enterprise and property ownership. But it also places the burden for the weaker sections of the society on the State. Presently, the socio-economic system of Norway and Sweden resembles the Islamic economic system.Its political system is the Khilafah which unites the Muslims under one leader. This is the system established by the Sahaba RAA and which continued till the end of the Ottoman Caliphate in 1924. Currently, This can be understood from the European Union model which has one Currency and one head while each member State retains its own leadership.Its oil and gas needs will be met from Iran and defense needs from itself and Turkey. Afghanistan and Iran will open up the markets of Central Asia and Russia. We can get cheap fruits and vegetables from India to counter inflation.Nawaz Sharif was ready for this strategy under the guidance of Dr. Israr Ahmed RA and Imran Khan has already prepared the minds of his followers with the slogan of Riasat-e-Medina. Zardari will agree once he gets the positive signal from Iran. Political parties can exist and take part in elections under the Khilafah.The present leadership of Pakistan can take this bold step to bring about stability and progress so that we can overcome the grave problems facing the country and to restore the prestige of the Muslim Ummah in the eyes of Allah SWT, who will shower countless bounties upon us in this World and the Hereafter.