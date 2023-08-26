What's new

Pakistan jumps up 8 notches in military power

It is not all doom and gloom. The Prussia of the modern era is doing well at least on military indices.

Pakistan Army has emerged as the rising global military power as it ranks as the seventh most powerful army in the world, according to the Military Strength Rankings 2023.Pakistan Army has jumped up eight places within three years. Its ranking improved from 15th back in 2020 to 7th in 2023.Pakistan Army had clinched 15th, 10th, and 9th position in Military Strength Rankings of 2020, 2021 and 2022 respectively.Global Firepower has been publishing Military Strength Rankings since 2006. Each year, it ranks the militaries of all the countries on basis of potential war-making capabilities.It assigns a ‘Power Index’ score to each country after taking into account more than 60 factors. The fighting capability of a country is inversely proportional to the Power Index value. Pakistan with a Power Index of 0.1694 performed better than Japan, France, Italy, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Germany and Canada.

2023 Pakistan Military Strength

Detailing the current military strength of Pakistan including air force, army, navy, financials and manpower.
When military power is inversely proportional to the economic power, this is a sad situation.
 
N.Siddiqui said:
When military power is inversely proportional to the economic power, this is a sad situation.
Most of our economy is off-grid and honestly we are getting Kaan fighters, new Subs, Akincy drones etc etc.

Pakistan is resilient and have seen even darker days but two things is on our side 1st economy being off-grid and second having to many deep relations internationally. People wanted us to default like Sri Lanka, Greece or Island but we will never and have been here several times since the 60s back and forth.

Our economy is off-grid and basically a ghost nobody knows nor can measure our true economy. We have two economies the black market economy is larger
 
Military power in in line with our size and potentially as a country, if anything we can improve and should sit just behave the biggest countries like China, USA, Russia etc


However it's our economic issues and political stupidity that's the problem

We need to CATCH UP QUICKLY because no one else will help us and now it's getting too much and anger will boil over
 
hussain0216 said:
political stupidity
Exactly what they don't realize is IK is gone and so will showbaz and the others will not be around. Time waits for nobody but Pakistan will stay here. Just watch within the next 5 years you won't see any of these faces remaining here but entirely new faces and new leaders and this has always been the case.
 
Battlion25 said:
Most of our economy is off-grid and honestly we are getting Kaan fighters, new Subs, Akincy drones etc etc.

Pakistan is resilient and have seen even darker days but two things is on our side 1st economy being off-grid and second having to many deep relations internationally. People wanted us to default like Sri Lanka, Greece or Island but we will never and have been here several times since the 60s back and forth.

Our economy is off-grid and basically a ghost nobody knows nor can measure our true economy. We have two economies the black market economy is larger
Even the off grid, informal, the undocumented economy has taken a severe hit and ruined.

It's basically undocumented and informal economy, not insulated from higher, hyper inflation resulting in people buying power cut drastically.

The sales figure of bikes, cars, household appliances, sales of FMCG everything dropped. And the higher USD rate, the fuel and electricity cost getting prohibitive, it's an across the board tailspin of economy, a dangerous free fall.

Informal economy is not insulated from the overall financial, economical, and commercial state of the country.
 
N.Siddiqui said:
Even the off grid, informal, the undocumented economy has taken a severe hit and ruined.

It's basically undocumented and informal economy, not insulated from higher, hyper inflation resulting in people buying power cut drastically.

The sales figure of bikes, cars, household appliances, sales of FMCG everything dropped. And the higher USD rate, the fuel and electricity cost getting prohibitive, it's an across the board tailspin of economy, a dangerous free fall.

Informal economy is not insulated from the overall financial, economical, and commercial state of the country.
The Inflation is worldwide... Have you heard the new viral song ''The Rich men North of Richmond'' released from the US it is basically a country guy talking about the situation in the US and it is extremely bad due to the recent US inflation. This has carried over to everyone and there is not many places that aren't experiencing Inflation imo might be the Dollar dying a slow death..

Our off-grid economy is intact and extremely resilient plus we produce most of our food locally hence it is even harder to detect it.
 
This is nothing to celebrate as Pakistanis, this army is only used to oppress it's own citizens, and not fight any enemy. When they face a proper enemy, they take their pants off and surrender. Lanat on this Napak fauj.
 
Mugen said:
This is nothing to celebrate as Pakistanis, this army is only used to oppress it's own citizens, and not fight any enemy. When they face a proper enemy, they take their pants off and surrender. Lanat on this Napak fauj.
Some of the IK fans have turned insufferable and bitter nowadays and just hateful against Pakistan. I myself am an Imran Khan fan but hey the ball has to keep rolling man. The Mann did great things for Pakistan but his era is over and Pakistan will have even better eras in the future to look forward to
 
Battlion25 said:
Some of the IK fans have turned insufferable and bitter nowadays and just hateful against Pakistan. I myself am an Imran Khan fan but hey the ball has to keep rolling man. The Mann did great things for Pakistan but his era is over and Pakistan will have even better eras in the future to look forward to
Hateful against Pakistan? Where is the hate against Pakistan??? You are retard who equates army to Pakistan. Don't bother talking to me.
 
SoulSpokesman said:
It is not all doom and gloom. The Prussia of the modern era is doing well at least on military indices.

@RiazHaq @ThunderCat @Skull and Bones

Pakistan Army has emerged as the rising global military power as it ranks as the seventh most powerful army in the world, according to the Military Strength Rankings 2023.Pakistan Army has jumped up eight places within three years. Its ranking improved from 15th back in 2020 to 7th in 2023.Pakistan Army had clinched 15th, 10th, and 9th position in Military Strength Rankings of 2020, 2021 and 2022 respectively.Global Firepower has been publishing Military Strength Rankings since 2006. Each year, it ranks the militaries of all the countries on basis of potential war-making capabilities.It assigns a ‘Power Index’ score to each country after taking into account more than 60 factors. The fighting capability of a country is inversely proportional to the Power Index value. Pakistan with a Power Index of 0.1694 performed better than Japan, France, Italy, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Germany and Canada.

2023 Pakistan Military Strength

Pakistan has to strengthen itself militarily for its survival. There is no other way around. Contrary to the thoughts of many here on PDF, the sole reason for Pakistan to keep existing so far is due to its military. We have an enemy nine times bigger than us and that enemy is hell bent on undoing the partition of 1947. Yes, our generals have made countless blunders but we have been able to not only survive but also become stronger in military terms. Don't forget that the demise of Saddam, Qaddafi, and many others was started by weakening their military. The most effective strategy in doing that is to pit the military and people of a country against each other. That invariably results in the division of the military structure, collapse of the chain of command, and then the civil war. We have suvived multiple such attemps. Thanks God, the masses in Pakistan still love their army and think of them as the only protection against a bunch of hostile powers.

So, well done Pak military leadership. You have to be at the forefront of our war for survival. Hopefully we get a sincere political leadership too that would take us forward on social and economic fronts too.
 
Well done thanks to kanjar jarnails….we are North korea compared to Bhangees on their way to becoming south korea.

These fvckwit generals are self centred, selfish power hungry haramis

Do they not see they are destroying the fabric of society, just to protect their ill gotten plunder and loot.

Im hoping some patriotic learned commander(s) do the right thing
 
A lot of hot air and false bravado.. Army to date is a failure, its only accomplishment is surrendering either to India or to Donald Lu. And suppressing its own peoples fundamental rights.. Educational standards and technology awareness of Pak army are poor in comparison to Airforce.. due to too much frog/peacock marching .. no innovation whatsoever in comparison to airforce..

Airforce is truly professional and has won battles (not wars).. likewise Navy has has some successes but not much due to the numerical and technological superiority of the Indian navy..
 

