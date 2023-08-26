Pakistan jumps up 8 notches in military power

SoulSpokesman said:



Pakistan Army has emerged as the rising global military power as it ranks as the seventh most powerful army in the world, according to the Military Strength Rankings 2023.Pakistan Army has jumped up eight places within three years. Its ranking improved from 15th back in 2020 to 7th in 2023.Pakistan Army had clinched 15th, 10th, and 9th position in Military Strength Rankings of 2020, 2021 and 2022 respectively.Global Firepower has been publishing Military Strength Rankings since 2006. Each year, it ranks the militaries of all the countries on basis of potential war-making capabilities.It assigns a ‘Power Index’ score to each country after taking into account more than 60 factors. The fighting capability of a country is inversely proportional to the Power Index value. Pakistan with a Power Index of 0.1694 performed better than Japan, France, Italy, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Germany and Canada.

Pakistan has to strengthen itself militarily for its survival. There is no other way around. Contrary to the thoughts of many here on PDF, the sole reason for Pakistan to keep existing so far is due to its military. We have an enemy nine times bigger than us and that enemy is hell bent on undoing the partition of 1947. Yes, our generals have made countless blunders but we have been able to not only survive but also become stronger in military terms. Don't forget that the demise of Saddam, Qaddafi, and many others was started by weakening their military. The most effective strategy in doing that is to pit the military and people of a country against each other. That invariably results in the division of the military structure, collapse of the chain of command, and then the civil war. We have suvived multiple such attemps. Thanks God, the masses in Pakistan still love their army and think of them as the only protection against a bunch of hostile powers.So, well done Pak military leadership. You have to be at the forefront of our war for survival. Hopefully we get a sincere political leadership too that would take us forward on social and economic fronts too.