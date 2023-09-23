Pakistan is poorest country than Bangladesh and India - Latest World bank Report

Raj-Hindustani
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- May 4, 2019
- Messages
- 4,958
- Reaction score
- -39
- Country
- Location
Global Finance Magazine - Poorest Countries in the World 2023 [Updated September]
The world's poorest countries suffer from civil wars, ethnic and sectarian strife. COVID-19, soaring inflation and the war in Ukraine made their bad situations worse.
www.gfmag.com
Pakistan is in its tipping point crisis where it should decide to remain a laggard with 40 per cent population living below the poverty line under elite capture and policy decisions driven by strong vested interests of military, political and business leaders or change course to take off for a brighter future.
Pakistan’s economy on edge of precipice, warns World Bank
Says current model can’t reduce poverty as Pakistan has lowest per capita income in South Asia and highest out-of-school kids.
www.dawn.com