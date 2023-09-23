What's new

Pakistan is poorest country than Bangladesh and India - Latest World bank Report

Raj-Hindustani

1695478952600.png



1695478912190.png


1695478936141.png



www.gfmag.com

Global Finance Magazine - Poorest Countries in the World 2023 [Updated September]

The world's poorest countries suffer from civil wars, ethnic and sectarian strife. COVID-19, soaring inflation and the war in Ukraine made their bad situations worse.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1705484965742268762

Pakistan is in its tipping point crisis where it should decide to remain a laggard with 40 per cent population living below the poverty line under elite capture and policy decisions driven by strong vested interests of military, political and business leaders or change course to take off for a brighter future.
www.dawn.com

Pakistan’s economy on edge of precipice, warns World Bank

Says current model can’t reduce poverty as Pakistan has lowest per capita income in South Asia and highest out-of-school kids.
1695480160806.png


Raj-Hindustani said:
being 6 times less populated than India, Pakistan standing at 99 position. it also confirms that situation in Pakistan is worst than India

Why care? The index literally claims hunger in India is as worse as Afghanistan, nobody except trolls take this seriously, there's a reason why every butthurt brings this meme index up as part of his coping mechanism.
 
Mission Accomplished, sepoys have brought us back to the Bengal famine days, their masters- greatest achievement.
 

