Pakistan is negotiating for the purchase and joint production of anti-tank weapons from Turkey.

Islamabad, Ankara Work On Boosting Military Ties; Plan To Locally Manufacture Turkish Origin Anti-Tank Missiles In Pakistan​


Strengthening its defence partnership, Pakistan is buying anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) from Turkey, according to a report by ThePrint.

Sources indicate that Islamabad is also exploring the possibility of jointly producing these ATGMs with Turkish weapons manufacturer Roketsan.

These ATGMs, designed to target tanks and armoured vehicles, vary in range from short to long. Roketsan's range includes the KARAOK, a portable, short-range missile, and longer-range systems like the OMTAS and UMTAS, the latter being designed for attack helicopters.

Pakistan's defence relationship with Turkey has grown recently, with collaborative projects in combat jets and missiles.

With what's happening in Ukraine and gaza

Countries need to learn lessons and quick

Artillery
ATGMs
Drones of all kinds

You can keep much larger nations pinned down with a good stock of certain weapons
 
Muhammad Saftain Anjum said:
Instead of upgrading and investing in local organic research, these short-sighted guys always looking for shortcuts but these shortcuts seldom work for them
Click to expand...
exactly..

grand IQ useless form 6 failed people have no understanding of sciences or mathematics.... of course these shenzis will 'licence' and eat lot of biryani under the table....

but ... let us charge IK for all the ills of the states..

wish someone in the lower ranks takes out these elites.
 
Baktar Shikan Hot Anti Tank missiles are very old it needs continues steering until it hits target its accuracy depends on vigilant operators. We are in an age of fire and forget not wire guided. KARAOK first customer was Malaysia we desperately needed a modern anti tank missiles and now we got one.
 

