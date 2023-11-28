Pakistan is negotiating for the purchase and joint production of anti-tank weapons from Turkey.

Trisolaran
Islamabad, Ankara Work On Boosting Military Ties; Plan To Locally Manufacture Turkish Origin Anti-Tank Missiles In Pakistan
Strengthening its defence partnership, Pakistan is buying anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) from Turkey, according to a report by ThePrint.
Sources indicate that Islamabad is also exploring the possibility of jointly producing these ATGMs with Turkish weapons manufacturer Roketsan.
These ATGMs, designed to target tanks and armoured vehicles, vary in range from short to long. Roketsan's range includes the KARAOK, a portable, short-range missile, and longer-range systems like the OMTAS and UMTAS, the latter being designed for attack helicopters.
Pakistan's defence relationship with Turkey has grown recently, with collaborative projects in combat jets and missiles.