Pakistan invited to attend the BRICS meeting in SA for the first time

In a historic first,Pakistani Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed addresses BRICS seminar in Johannesburg​



August 24, 2023




China played a pivotal role in a historic moment as Pakistan received its first-ever invitation to a BRICS seminar in Johannesburg, driven by Beijing’s intention to integrate Pakistan into the alliance. The seminar, attended by Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, highlighted Pakistan’s willingness to embrace BRICS expansion and its eagerness to leverage China’s leadership in the coalition. China’s President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of countering hegemony and obstruction, advocating for the inclusion of developing nations like Pakistan. The developments unfolded against a backdrop of shifting Indian support for expansion and other countries like Turkey and Saudi Arabia expressing interest in joining.

In a historic first, Pakistan received an invitation to attend a BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) seminar in Johannesburg ahead of the bloc’s meeting, The News reported Thursday.

Islamabad’s participation in the seminar was encouraged by Beijing, which wants to integrate Pakistan into the alliance, and XI Jinping’s efforts in this regard continue.

BRICS brings together five developing nations, representing 41% of the global population, and 24% of the global GDP.

In a statement from Johannesburg, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed wrote: “Addressed BRICS Seminar in Johannesburg, just before BRICS Summit tomorrow, the first Pakistani to be invited at BRICS event, which is a growing body that now has 20 countries in queue for membership”

He further wrote: “[Pakistan has] welcomed BRICS expansion [and] urged BRICS to reject any New Cold War! Afro-Asian solidarity plus Brazil & Russia can play [a] key role in new emerging global order, based on multilateralism & regional connectivity.”

Moreover, it appears that India’s opposition to Pakistan joining the bloc is dying down — it has succeeded in the past to keep Pakistan out of the bloc.

On Tuesday, according to media reports, for the first time, Indian Prime Minister Modi has talked about BRICS expansion, and statements from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs mention India’s position, including its support for expansion.

Keeping this shift in mind, Senator Mushahid tweeted: “For starters, Pakistan should apply for membership in BRICS, where lead role is of China (if Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Egypt & UAE are keen to join, why not Pakistan?)

“Then in East Asia there’s Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), again China is in the lead there, but Pakistan isn’t ‘Looking East’!Why? Somewhat inexplicable, not seizing opportunities when these arise,” he added.

On Tuesday, according to media reports, for the first time, Indian Prime Minister Modi talked about BRICS expansion, and even statements from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs mention India’s position, including its support for expansion.

Modi’s remarks for expansion were also welcomed by the South African president, who remarked, “Delighted to hear India supporting expansion of the BRICS”.

This development comes as China argues that the BRICS coalition should expand its membership to include more developing nations, using this rationale to advocate for Pakistan’s inclusion.

Speaking at the BRICS summit, China’s Xi Jinping remarked, “Some country, obsessed with maintaining its hegemony, has gone out of its way to cripple the emerging markets and developing countries. Whoever is developing fast becomes its target of containment; whoever is catching up becomes its target of obstruction. But this is futile, as I have said more than once that blowing out others’ lamp will not bring light to oneself.”

Apart from Pakistan, other nations, including Turkey and Saudi Arabia, expressed their interest in joining the bloc, a point raised at the Johannesburg summit.

Pakistan has maintained without naming India that one country is trying to keep it out of the bloc. Pakistan also expressed the resolve that it was ready to stand with all developing countries, including the BRICS members, to address the challenges faced by the global community.

Last year, the Foreign Office maintained, “We do hope that future engagement of the organisation would be based on the principles of inclusivity keeping in view the overall interests of the developing world and in a manner that is devoid of narrow geo-political considerations.”

Following a debate between BRICS leaders on the alliance’s expansion, as per the draft final document of the summit, Argentina, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates will be new BRICS members.



Entry in BRICS is by concensus, meaning that all five members should agree for inclusion of a new member, in effect granting each member a veto power.

Given the sour relations, either GoC would have to give up significant leverage to secure the Indian nod or GoP would have to do it itself

Given the current political atmosphere and Indias intrigence on the matter, it would be highly improbable that Pakistan would be admitted into the grouping.
 
Krptonite said:
Entry in BRICS is by concensus, meaning that all five members should agree for inclusion of a new member, in effect granting each member a veto power.

Given the sour relations, either GoC would have to give up significant leverage to secure the Indian nod or GoP would have to do it itself

Given the current political atmosphere and Indias intrigence on the matter, it would be highly improbable that Pakistan would be admitted into the grouping.
I don't know if any member of the five has veto and India can hold hostage of the group's agendas, they might change the voting to majority rule in the future if not now.
 
No problem attend the seminar .
 
Krptonite said:
Entry in BRICS is by concensus, meaning that all five members should agree for inclusion of a new member, in effect granting each member a veto power.

Given the sour relations, either GoC would have to give up significant leverage to secure the Indian nod or GoP would have to do it itself

Given the current political atmosphere and Indias intrigence on the matter, it would be highly improbable that Pakistan would be admitted into the grouping.
Your mixing up brics with the security council, you don't have a veto

Pakistan and India can hate each other as much as they like, they don't have to trade or do anything

However Pakistan does not have a problem with any of the other states and is happy to trade and have positive relations

Pakistan is 230 million people, a underdeveloped state with massive prospects, it's understandable why the organisers would see such a state and be positive towards its membership and India crying and cribbing and waving a imaginary veto will just make India look like a clown
 
If Pakistan is not admitted into Brics it dies a slow and meaningless death.. If Russia and China want to take down the dollar then they need every single soul or country to join Brics without pre-conditions or otherwise it would be all for nothing
 
BRICS is multilateral organization. All countries are welcome. We should also welcome the US, Taiwan , Japan, Philippines and Australia etc. I guess the time to replace the UN has finally arrived. 👍
 
Kuru said:
BRICS is multilateral organization. All countries are welcome. We should also welcome the US, Taiwan , Japan, Philippines and Australia etc. I guess the time to replace the UN has finally arrived. 👍
Fool, those countries are not developing countries, the group is for emerging countries only, as usual, you Indians are nothing good but want to spoil the org, just want to be lackeys of the West.
 
The truth is Brics will invite anyone who wants to join in order to take down the USD and replace it. Otherwise ethablishing of the organization was for nothing and time wasting.

India understands that if it wants to rise in economy super first it need every single possible market to join BRICS if not then it would be against the whole idea of developing Brics in the first place. The whole thing would be fruitless adventure.

I also don't understand why Brics only invited 6 or 7 countries to join in this around of talks they should have invited atleast 80 members which they could have seriously
 
etylo said:
Fool, those countries are not developing countries, the group is for emerging countries only, as usual, you Indians are nothing good but want to spoil the org, just want to be lackeys of the West.
So according to the CCP memo, Saudi Arabia is a developing country ? :omghaha:
 
Titanium100 said:
If Pakistan is not admitted into Brics it dies a slow and meaningless death.. If Russia and China want to take down the dollar then they need every single soul or country to join Brics without pre-conditions or otherwise it would be all for nothing
BRICS cannot take down the dollar.

BRICS is a feed good movement for the underpriviledged.

China giving membership certificates to the underpriviledged. This is a Chinese prestige movement.
 

