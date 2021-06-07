What's new

Pakistan Imports Updates

Pakistan considers cut in import taxes for economic growth

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, told Bloomberg that custom duties imposed on the import of raw materials required by pharmaceutical, chemical, engineering and food processing industries will be reduced to 10%.

The proposal will be floated in the upcoming budget for fiscal year 2021-22, which will be presented on June 11.

The said step is likely to decrease the import of finished goods, and boost local production which can stimulate exports as well.

“Pakistan had ridiculously high duties,” Dawood said. "The objective is to put Pakistan on par with other countries on trade taxes," he said.

After a contraction of 0.5%, Pakistan has reported Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 3.94% in the current fiscal year.

As per the report, cutting taxes on import is a major policy shift for Pakistan, where over 40% tax revenue comes from levies on inbound shipments
 
Govt proposes sharp cuts on 600 raw material tariff lines


Mubarak Zeb Khan
June 8, 2021


The National Tariff Commission has submitted to the finance ministry a report that shows that tariff rationalisation plan of the government has led to industrial growth in the country. — Reuters/File



The National Tariff Commission has submitted to the finance ministry a report that shows that tariff rationalisation plan of the government has led to industrial growth in the country. — Reuters


ISLAMABAD: The government has approved hefty cuts including exemptions on raw materials under 600 tariff lines to boost import substitutions of consumer industries and promote exports from traditional and non-traditional sectors.

The decision will be announced in the budget 2021-22. There are also several other tariff lines that will be considered for lower duty reduction. In the budget 2020-21, the government has reduced tariff on 2,000 tariff lines.

Ahead of the next budget, the National Tariff Commission has submitted to the finance ministry a report that shows that tariff rationalisation plan of the government has led to industrial growth in the country. Exemption of duty on raw materials leads to its bulk import and subsequent exports of those industries.

As a result of this at sector level, exports of textile, articles of wood, rubber, plastic, glass, metal, chemicals and electrical appliances are significantly effected by change in intermediate input tariffs.
The study reveals that 1pc decrease in tariff leads to an increase in import volume by 2.8pc. Similarly, the price of raw materials (unit value) decreases by 0.6pc with a 1pc reduction in tariff at import level.

The government withdrew 3pc customs duty (CD) and 2pc additional customs duty (ACD) on import of jute fibre, a raw material, in 2019-20. As a result of the rationalisation, import value of jute fibre increased to $50.2 million in 2020-21 from $30.7m. The export of jute fabric rose to $7.8m in 2020-21 from $0.013m in previous year. It clearly establishes a link between tariff reduction and its subsequent increase in exports.

The nitrile-butadiene rubber (NBR) is used in industrial gloves. The government exempted 3pc CD, 2pc ACD in 2019-20. As a result, the import value of NBR increased to $6.6m in 2020-21 from $4.1m previous year. The exports of industrial gloves reached to $92.4m in 2020-21 from $67.4m in 2018-19.

The government exempted 3pc CD, 2pc ACD on wood pulp a raw material used in paper and paper board. The import value of the raw material increased to $8m in 2020-21 from $6m previous year. And the export of finished product paper and paper board reached $3m in 2020-21 from $0.7m in previous year.

The government exempted 3pc CD and 2pc ACD on import of tyre cord, a raw material used in the manufacturing of motorcycle tyre, in 2019-20. The import value of the raw material reached $18.3m in 2020-21 from $13.9m in previous year. The export of motorcycles tyre rose to $9.65m in 2020-21 from $4.03m in 2018-19.

Similarly, the government exempted 3pc CD and 2pc ACD on natural rubber a raw material used in manufacturing of footwear. As a result, export of footwear increased to $28.058m in 2020-21 from $20.851m in the previous year. The growth was also seen in quantity terms.

The 20pc CD, 7pc ACD and 5pc regulatory duty (AD) was abolished on glass boar, a major raw material of LCD and LED in 2019-20. The LCD and LED units reached 59,990 units in 2020-21 from 7,452 units in the previous year. It clearly reflects the impact of tariff rationalisation.

The government has done away with 7pc ACD, 5pc RD and reduced CD from 20pc to 5pc on import of polymers of ethylene, non-woven fabric, raw material used in diapers. As a result, import value of diapers reached $50.293m in 2020-21 from $13.550m the preceding year. The growth was also seen in quantity as well.

Palm stearin and tallow raw materials used in manufacturing of toilet soap. The government abolished 2pc ACD and reduced CD to 5pc from 11pc on these raw materials. As a result, production of toilet soaps increased to 200,000 tonnes in 2020-21 from 155,000 tonnes in 2018-19. The export of toilet soaps increased to 16,000 tonnes in 2020-21 from 8,000 tonnes in 2018-19. Pakistan is one of the major supplier of toilet soap to European Union.


Published in Dawn, June 8th, 2021
 

Govt to Spend $1 Billion to Import More COVID-19 Vaccines

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) will meet today to approve the grant of $1 billion for the import of more COVID-19 vaccines during the next fiscal year.
 
Pakistan’s imports have crossed $50 billion in 11 months of the outgoing fiscal year – the second time in three years, posing a new challenge for the government as growth in exports remain less than half of the pace of increase in imports.

Resultantly, the trade deficit widened to $27.5 billion and exceeded the annual target by $8 billion in the 11-month period of the current fiscal year, reported the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

For the current fiscal year, the government had set the trade deficit target at $19.7 billion, which was busted in just 10 months.

The deficit was higher by $6.4 billion or 30.6% over the same period of previous year, according to the PBS.




1623372699599.png
 
Oil, ghee import on sugar-wheat pattern likely

Mushtaq Ghumman
12 Aug 2021


61143e9928eca.jpg



ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to import edible oil/ghee on the pattern of sugar and wheat aimed at facilitating supply to reduce prices in the local market, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

This plan was discussed at a recent meeting of National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) presided over by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin. He also expressed anger over the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) for not taking action against Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) to break its cartelization.

“The Finance Minister directed that Ministry of Industries and Production, CCP and FBR take strict action against cartelization in vegetable ghee sector and workout possibility of import of vegetable ghee/edible oil to facilitate domestic supply and control its price to make it affordable for consumers” the sources added.

The Finance Ministry has been apprised that some key CCP decision makers have “vested interests” in ghee/edible oil industry due to which action is not being taken despite the fact the CCP has convincing official record of cartelization in this sector.

Secretary Finance briefed NPMC members and stated that SPI for the week ended on 5th August has been recorded at 0.12 percent. Prices of 11 items declined, 23 items remained stable and prices of 17 items increased slightly.

The Finance Minister directed that Secretary Finance to hold a consultative meeting with provincial Chief Secretaries and PBS to sort out data issues, if any, prior to NPMC meeting; Provincial governments need to take necessary actions, where prices of essential items are higher.

Secretary Finance also elaborated on the price movement of food and fuel items in international market. It was observed that prices of palm oil increased by 4.7 percent, soyabean oil 3.4 percent and crude oil 1.8 percent in July 2021 over the previous month while wheat prices decreased by 8.8 percent and rice prices by 9.5 percent. Finance Minister also showed concern at the huge profit margin in sale of essential items in Punjab.

Secretary NFS&R highlighted that prices of wheat are higher in the international market and the major chunk of imported wheat, approved by ECC, would arrive in September, while the international market will presumably remain stable as per past practice. Chief Secretary Punjab said that price of wheat is stabilizing due to the timely decision of importing wheat and at present wheat reserves are enough to meet demand.

Tarin directed that the Ministry of National Food Security and Research under the supervision of SAPM on NFS&R formulates a strategy on building strategic reserves of essential items to maintain its supply and control price hike in the country.

Ministry of Industries & Production revealed that it has already notified the price of sugar in the last week, however, court has issued stay order against it; Finance Minister directed TCP to import sugar as per the timeline of ECC and in compliance with the Cabinet decision.

Secretary Industries & Production, Kamran Afzal noted that under the Rules of Business sugar related matters are the mandate of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research. During the meeting Petroleum Division was instructed to present and share comparison of previous week’s stock position of petroleum products in every NFMC meeting; and directed to prepare feasibility for expanding the USC outlets across Balochistan keeping in view suitable locations so that maximum people can benefit from it.

The meeting decided that Secretary MNFS&R would hold a meeting with Secretary Industries & Production, Secretary Commerce and Chairman TCP to workout strategic reserves of sugar and also expedite its import to prevent its shortage in domestic market till end November, 2021.

It was decided that Petroleum Division would present previous week’s stock position of petroleum products in every NPMC meeting along with the comparison of last year with the current week.

Secretary Finance would also hold a consultative meeting with provincial Chief Secretaries and PBS to sort out data issues, if any prior to NPMC meeting. Provincial governments will take necessary action where prices of essential items are higher.

The meeting was attended by the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on NFS&R and SAPM on Finance & Revenue, Provincial Chief Secretaries, Secretary NFS&R, Secretary Industries & Production, Chairman FBR, Additional Secretary Mb o PD&SI, Chief Commissioner ICT,
Chairperson CCP, MD USC, MD Passco, Chairman TCP, DDG National Accounts PBS, representative of Petroleum Division and senior officers of the Finance Division.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
 
Pakistan’s production of mobile phones by local manufacturing plants exceeded the number it imported during January to July 2021.

The total production was higher during January-July 2021, when 12.27 million mobile phones were produced locally while the country imported only 8.29 million phones.
 
Pakistan tenders to buy 90,000 tonnes wheat

Reuters
16 Oct 2021


HAMBURG: A government agency in Pakistan has issued an international tender to purchase and import 90,000 tonnes of wheat, European traders said on Saturday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender from the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) is October 25.

A new tender had been expected after Pakistan made no purchase in a previous tender for 90,000 tonnes of wheat this week.
 
Pakistan said to pass in 50,000 tonnes sugar tender, issues new tender
  • The TCP has also issued a new tender for 50,000 tonnes of bagged white sugar

Reuters
16 Oct 2021


616ab0fadfd60.jpg



HAMBURG: Pakistan's state trading agency the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender for 50,000 tonnes of sugar which closed on Oct. 13, European traders said on Saturday.

The TCP has also issued a new tender for 50,000 tonnes of bagged white sugar, they said.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the new tender is Oct. 25.
 
ECC allows import of 500,000 metric tons of wheat​

Cabinet body also decides to continue subsidies on five food items at utility stores

July 26, 2022


The government on Tuesday approved 500,000 metric tons (MT) of wheat import at Rs103 per kilogramme – a rate cheaper than the previous tender – as it faced a challenge to allocate another Rs54 billion for food subsidies just five days after the implementation of the new budget.

The wheat import decision was taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet that also allowed rupee-based trade with Afghanistan for one year to take the pressure off on foreign exchange reserves. It also allowed relaxation in the import ban on goods that had already reached the country as of June 30.

The ECC approved the lowest bid offer of Cargill Int PTE /Cargill Agro Foods Pakistan at the rate of $439.4 per MT for 110,000 MT to the extent of a total 500,000 MT of wheat import, according to the Finance Ministry. The total contract price is $220 million.

The ECC asked the Food Security Ministry to explore the possibility of wheat import on three-month deferred payments due to external sector constraints. However, the private sector parties are not expected to load wheat until confirmed letters of credit for imports are opened with the banks.

Earlier, Pakistan imported 500,000MT wheat at $515.4 per MT, bringing the contract price to $258 million. The new bid is 15% less than the previous contract but the per-kg benefit will be only Rs10 due to depreciation of the Pakistani currency.

Pakistan faces a shortage of four million MT of wheat and so far it has finalised wheat contracts for one million tons. The ECC meeting was informed that a government-to-government deal with Russia was expected to be finalised this month for the import of another one million MT of wheat.

The industries ministry presented a summary for a supplementary grant of Rs53.4 billion to provide five subsidised goods at utility stores. The government had budgeted Rs17 billion for the purpose but the amount appeared sufficient to meet just one-fourth of the total needs.

“The ECC decided to continue subsidies on five essential commodities with direction to the Ministry of Industries and Production to work out feasible proposals on subsidy programmes, keeping in mind the financial implications,” according to the decision.

The demand for nearly Rs54 billion additional funds comes five days after the enforcement of the new budget, indicating that the whole budget exercise has increasingly become irrelevant due to understatement of the expenditure requirements.

The Industries Ministry demanded Rs19.4 billion for providing Rs60 per-kg subsidy on wheat flour and Rs42 billion for Rs250 per-kg subsidy on edible oil. The ministry also sought Rs6.3 billion for giving Rs21 per-kg subsidy on sugar. The ECC directed the Industries Ministry to rework these financing needs keeping in mind the tight fiscal space.

The ECC approved the request of the World Food Programme (WFP) for the purchase and reservation of 120,000 MT of wheat from the imported wheat stock of the Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation (Passco) on the latest import price.

The amount of supplied wheat along with cost and incidentals would be charged in dollars. The wheat will be ground into flour locally and supplied to Afghanistan by the WFP, subject to relaxation of ban on the export of flour to the extent of the instant proposal of 120,000 MT of wheat.

In view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan and on humanitarian ground, the National Food Security Ministry had requested for the provision of wheat to Afghanistan through the WFP.

The ECC did not take a clear decision on the Food Security Ministry’s request to declare “National Disease Emergency” on account of emergence of lumpy skin disease in Pakistan and allocated Rs3.8 billion budget for emergency purposes.

The ECC after detailed discussion directed the ministry to prepare a cost-sharing plan after convening a meeting with the provincial secretaries concerned and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), according to the decision.

The ECC was informed that the expected economic loss to the farmers because of the lumpy disease is Rs80 billion and it was feared that the disease spread rapidly across the country due to Eidul Azha. Buffalos and cows were affected by the viral disease.

The Commerce Ministry submitted a summary for permission for one-time release of the consignments of items banned on May 19, 2022, which had reached Pakistan or would reach on their payments.

Read more Utility stores in the time of inflation

In order to resolve the hardship cases, the ECC granted one-time special permission for the release of consignments stuck at the ports. The relaxation had been given only on those consignments which landed at ports or airports in Pakistan on or before June 30, 2022.

The nearly two-month old ban has proven ineffective to contain the import bill that surged to $80 billion in the last fiscal year.

In view of the hardship case of timber importers, the ECC deferred the enforcement of the requirements of import permits and plan protection measures till August 31, 2022, i.e., for the bills of lading issued till August 31, 2022.

The ECC also approved another summary of the Commerce Ministry to allow the import of goods of Afghan origin against the Pakistani rupee and without the requirement of electronic filing of import forms for a period of one year.

The requirements had been relaxed subject to the condition that Afghan exporters would provide a certificate of origin issued by Afghan customs proving that the goods had originated from Afghanistan.

The ECC approved a summary of the Information Technology Ministry seeking the constitution of an Auction Advisory Committee to oversee spectrum auction(s) for the next generation mobile services (NGMS) in Pakistan. The committee will be headed by the finance minister.

The ECC approved a supplementary grant of Rs193 billion for foreign loan repayments for the fiscal year 2021-22, ending on June 30. The foreign loan repayments requirements increased from Rs1.8 trillion to Rs2 trillion due to rupee devaluation.
 
Govt set to lift import ban on luxury items

Khaleeq Kiani
July 25, 2022

The government is set to begin removing restrictions on the import of “non-essential and luxury items” imposed on May 19 and provide energy at subsidised rates — electricity at nine cents per unit and gas at $9 per unit — throughout the current fiscal year to make the country’s exports competitive.

Sources told Dawn that a special virtual meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had been scheduled for Sunday to approve the subsidised energy rates, but was then postponed at the last moment for a day to be merged with another huddle on Monday with important items on the table.

The sources said the government expected about $3 billion inflows from “some friends” during the current week and wanted to give a “confidence and feel-good sense to the market” by supporting five export-oriented sectors and simultaneously clearing import payables and gradually easing restrictions on most imports (except mobile phones and automobiles) imposed on about 85 items for a temporary period.

In consultation with energy and finance ministries and the export sectors, the commerce ministry has sought the supply of electricity at a final, all-inclusive rate of nine cents per unit (kilowatt-hour, or kWh) to five export-oriented sectors — jute, leather, carpet, surgical and sports goods — from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

Secondly, the imported and regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) would be provided to these sectors at an all-inclusive rate of $9 per unit (million British thermal units, or mmBtu) instead of $6.5 at present. The rate will be applicable across Pakistan without any disparity.

As such, RLNG would be provided to consumers of Karachi-based Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) on the same concessionary tariff as that for Lahore-based Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) consumers of five export sectors.

At present, there is a restriction on new industrial connections due to a shortage of natural gas. The government has already allocated Rs60bn for these subsidised rates — Rs20bn for electricity and Rs40bn for RLNG — in the federal budget for 2022-23 to supply energy at concessionary tariff to these sectors.

The finance ministry would give a financial commitment that additional funds, if required by power and petroleum divisions because of higher international prices, would be provided to continue the supply of energy to the export sector at unchanged rates.

It has, nevertheless, emphasised that additional subsidy was not permissible under the IMF programme and the energy divisions should seek timely adjustments in rates to stay within the allocations.

At a higher level, it was decided that power and petroleum divisions would be required to alert the finance ministry in advance and move a formal summary for a supplementary grant from the ECC in a timely manner.

The case for fixed energy prices comes before the ECC as a formality for approval following a decision taken in principle by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at a meeting attended by ministers for finance, commerce, power, petroleum and representatives of the textile industry.
 
Shabaaz Sharif Zindabad! All tools and small manufacturing plants should have 5% duties max.
 
July imports dip 37.7pc MoM

Aug 02, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s imports on a month-on-month (MoM) basis declined by 37.7 percent in July 2022 as it remained $4.913 billion compared to $7.880 billion in June 2022.

According to the official data of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)/ PRAL the country’s trade deficit narrowed by 20.6 percent in July 2022 on a year-on-year basis and remained $2.589 billion in July 2022 compared to $3.261 billion in July 2021.

YoY basis imports declined by 12.3 percent in July 2022 and remained $4.913 billion compared to $5.601 billion in July 2021.

The country’s exports declined by 0.7 percent on a YoY basis as exports remained $2.324 billion in July 2022 compared to $2.340 billion in July 2021.—TAHIR AMIN
 
Govt to continue suppressing imports for another 3 months: Miftah Ismail

  • Speaking at ceremony at PSX, finance minister says that while these measures would slow down growth, there is no 'immediate solution' to economic crisis
Bilal Hussain
August 5, 2022


KARACHI: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the government will continue to suppress imports for the next three months at the cost of slower economic growth, stressing that it did not have an immediate solution that would avert an economic crisis.

“We would not allow imports to increase for at least three months, which could impact growth, (but) we have no other choice,” said Miftah at the gong ceremony held at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

He added that car, mobile and appliance assembling units have little value addition and 95% of their cost of manufacturing is based on imports.

He said that the government would allow imports for these industries since they also generate employment but not at the moment.

“The first priority is to stabilise the economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, he added that there may be other reasons but as a trade economist, he sees direct economic fundamentals affecting the currency.

He said imports of $7.7 billion against $2.9 billion in exports in one month would certainly add pressure on the rupee.

Meeting IMF funding gap: One friendly country has already confirmed assurance, says Miftah

He added that Pakistan witnessed a trade deficit of $48.7 billion in the previous fiscal year, and an ‘unsustainable’ current account deficit of nearly $18 billion.

“No country can sustain such current account deficits,” he stressed.

He said the government measures to reduce the import bill have led to rupee’s recent appreciation against the US dollar.

“The import bill was reduced from $7.7 billion to $4.9 billion, which solved the problem,” he said.

To a query, Miftah played down that banks were responsible for the recent hammering of the rupee, and said incoming dollars were low against outgoing dollars and under such circumstances, the currency was bound to depreciate.

“When dollar inflows are greater than outflows, the rupee would stabilise,” he said.

The statement comes at a time when the currency has witnessed a reversal in fortune and appreciated near the 223 level.

“We took hard decisions such as increasing the petroleum rates, which led to an increase in inflation, but we had no other choice to prevent a default,” he said.

Pakistan has met last prior action, says IMF after govt increases petroleum levy

The finance minister added that the country is in “a very comfortable position in terms of energy supply and energy security”.

Export scheme

To improve the country’s exports, a key step in attracting non-debt creating foreign exchange inflow, Miftah said that the government would soon launch an incentive scheme.

The minister also stressed on increasing tax collection, adding that the government was now targeting sectors and industries separately to rationalise taxes.

“For instance, we have rationalised the tax rate on gold from 17% to 3%,” he said.

On Thursday, the government also decided to reverse the decision of the fixed tax regime on electricity bills for a period of one year.

Subsequent to talks for the third consecutive day with traders, Miftah and Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan announced that on the demand of the traders, the government has decided to withdraw the fixed tax regime on electricity bills for one year.
 
Import permits for onion, tomato to be issued

Recorder Report
August 31, 2022


630e957d53c4e.jpg



ISLAMABAD: Aimed at ensuring the supply of essential commodities in the market and stabilise prices, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) has decided that it will issue import permits for onion and tomatoes within 24 hours.

The decision to issue import permits for import of onion and tomatoes was taken at a meeting held in MNFS&R as crops have been heavily damaged because of recent floods and rains in the country, a senior official of MNFS&R said.

The ministry has also proposed to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to waive-off taxes and levies on the import of onion and tomatoes for the next 90 days, said an official. Pakistan Embassies in Iran, Afghanistan, the UAE, and other countries have been requested to assist imports of onion and tomatoes, he said.

He said that importers will be allowed to import onion and tomatoes. The ministry has directed the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) to facilitate the import and ensure that there are no hindrances for importers, he said, adding that MNFS&R has taken onboard all the stakeholders with an aim to ensure a supply of the essential commodities to the consumers.

The official said a contact group to facilitate imports is created, where importers will be able to share their problems. While a team at the ministry will monitor the situation and will take necessary action for redressal, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
 
Imports from India: decision to be taken after evaluating supply situation, says Miftah

  • Says more than one international agency has approached government to allow them to bring food items from India through the land border
Business Recorder
August 31, 2022


Taking to social media, Miftah said more than one international agency has approached the government to allow them to bring food items from India through the land border.

“The government will take the decision to allow imports or not based on supply shortage position, after consulting its coalition partners and key stakeholders,” he said.
 

