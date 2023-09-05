What's new

Pakistan hopes MBS will make brief stopover​

Saudi crown prince will travel to India to attend G20 summit
Kamran Yousaf September 04, 2023


saudi crown prince mohammed bin salman photo reuters

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. PHOTO: REUTERS
ISLAMABAD:

Pakistan is pushing for the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is traveling to India later this week for the G-20 summit.

Though the Foreign Office is tight-lipped over the possible stopover by the Saudi de facto ruler as the travels to New Delhi to attend the summit, the sources in the PM Office did not rule out the possibility.

“Nothing is official yet but there are signals that the Saudi crown prince may travel to Pakistan during his visit to India,” said a source at the Prime Minister Office.

There was no confirmation from either side as sources said there was a possibility that both the sides wanted to keep the visit under wraps till the last moment.

However, if the visit is materialised that would be only for a few hours, according to sources.

The reason Pakistan is keen that the Saudi crown prince undertakes visit to Islamabad, even for a few hours, is to avoid a possible public backlash. Many countries, particularly the big powers, have in recent years de-hyphenated Pakistan and India relationship with the exception of Gulf state that still maintain a certain balance with regard to their relations with the nuclear-armed nations.

In February 2019, when the Saudi crown prince undertook a visit to India, he also travelled to Pakistan.

Officials feel that if the Saudi ruler skips the Pakistan trip while traveling to India, that would invite a public backlash. The Saudi crown prince is not only attending the G20 summit, slated for September 9 and 10, but will stay back in Delhi for a day on a state visit.

In this situation, it has become even more important for Pakistan that MBS visits the country, sources said.

The other factor due to which Pakistan is pushing for the visit is because it considers Saudi Arabia a key player for its economic revival plan. Pakistan has set up a Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to attract foreign investment, particularly from the Gulf countries.

The visit of the Saudi crown prince would help that cause, as per the sources.

At a weekly briefing last Thursday, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said there was no announcement from either side about the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman to Pakistan.
The Saudi crown prince had earlier postponed his visit to Pakistan in November last year. The Saudi de facto ruler was to travel to Islamabad on November 21, his first visit in over four years that Pakistan was hoping would bring another financial bailout package.
 

Why Saudi Arabia has left Pakistan out in the cold

Unless Islamabad undertakes structural economic reforms and addresses ongoing political instability, Riyadh is unlikely to play saviour this time around
Unless Islamabad undertakes structural economic reforms and addresses ongoing political instability, Riyadh is unlikely to play saviour this time around

The removal of Imran Khan as Pakistan's prime minister in April 2022 ushered in a political crisis, and a year since his departure, it shows no signs of abating.

The political upheaval in Islamabad has transformed into a major cataclysm, with impacts on the country’s political, economic and social life. And as Pakistan teeters on the edge of financial default, its traditional partners are not coming to the rescue.

Khan was ultimately removed from power through a no-confidence vote in parliament after a dispute with Pakistan’s army chief over the removal of his favoured intelligence chief. Having also refused to allow the US to use Afghan bases for operations in the country, Khan had become a liability for Pakistan’s military establishment.

After his removal, mass demonstrations erupted across Pakistan, alongside rare protests in Arab Gulf states, indicating that Khan’s voting base remained solidly behind him.

Meanwhile, the coalition government that replaced him, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and with the military’s backing, fell deeper into the throes of a financial crisis - and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has delayed a multibillion-dollar bailout.

It was expected that the Sharif government, considered more acceptable to global and regional stakeholders, would be able to secure substantial financial grants from states such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar.

These assumptions were not baseless, as the Sharif family has close ties with the Saudi royals. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif spent his political exile in the kingdom after Pakistan’s 1999 military coup. Unlike Khan, whose attempts to project himself as a leader of the Muslim world put him in Riyadh’s crosshairs, Shehbaz Sharif was expected to be politically servile to the kingdom.

Mounting costs​

Many believed this political docility and Sharif’s personal links to Gulf royals would eventually be enough for Pakistan to secure crucial financial aid - but so far, this has not been the case. So why are Arab Gulf states, and in particular Saudi Arabia, reluctant to step in?

Over the past decade, Saudi Arabia has provided Pakistan with several financial bailouts, including a $1.5bn loan in 2014, a $3bn deposit in 2018, and another $3bn in 2021, among other aid. A year ago, Sharif’s new government approached Saudi Arabia for a new support package, and last August, Riyadh opted to renew $3bn in deposits as Pakistan continued IMF negotiations.

But after Pakistan failed to reach a final agreement with the IMF, no fresh bailout package was initiated by the Saudis. Last November, General Asim Munir assumed command of the Pakistani military, and he swiftly visited Saudi Arabia; following his trip, reports emerged that the Gulf state was considering increasing its deposits in Pakistan’s central bank to $5bn and making other investments in the country. But beyond a recent $1bn oil-sector deal, little has materialised.

The reasons for Saudi Arabia’s wariness cut across political, economic and geostrategic domains. While Riyadh has long been a source of financial support for Pakistan, the latter’s economic crisis has only worsened, and subsequent governments have appeared reluctant to fully implement IMF reforms, owing to their inherent political costs.

This has raised questions within Saudi decision-making quarters over the wisdom of repeatedly salvaging Pakistan’s economy. At the same time, Saudi Arabia’s no-strings approach to foreign aid is changing in general, and the kingdom has been in talks with international financial institutions on new ways to support cash-strapped states such as Pakistan.

It is becoming evident that fiscal belt-tightening and improved governance practices are no longer just the IMF’s demands, but also Saudi Arabia’s aid conditions vis-a-vis Pakistan.

Political instability​

There is also a political dimension to the Saudi disinclination towards providing financial assistance to Pakistan. Since his removal from power, Khan has continued to gain ground against the current government, with a recent poll putting his popularity at 61 percent, compared with just 32 percent for the incumbent prime minister.

As the federal government tries to avoid holding elections in key provinces, and as the targeting of politicians and political workers. by authorities continues, political instability is a given. The emphasis by a former Saudi ambassador to Pakistan on the link between political and economic stability further suggests that renewed financial engagement hinges on a rapprochement between various political players and state institutions.

The Saudi-Pakistani relationship also has a geostrategic angle. The two countries maintain close defence ties, and their armed forces routinely hold joint exercises. Pakistan has also deployed soldiers to Saudi Arabia in training and advisory roles. In this way, Pakistan continues to contribute in an indirect manner towards Saudi national security.

Still, Pakistan’s defence engagement with Saudi Arabia has increasingly become low-key and more of tactical significance - a far cry from its military presence within the kingdom during the Iran-Iraq War.

Thus, even as Saudi Arabia recently deposited $1bn and $5bn respectively in the central banks of Yemen and Turkey out of geostrategic sensitivities - and in disregard of its newly adopted foreign aid approach - there remains little appetite within Saudi decision-making quarters to dole out similar aid to Pakistan.

In addition, the newly minted rapprochement between Riyadh and Tehran will reduce Saudi Arabia’s need for such security dependency.

Unless Pakistan undertakes structural economic reforms, implements IMF-approved financial policies and fixes the country’s ongoing political instability, the possibility of renewed Saudi financial support remains relatively low.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Eye.
 

