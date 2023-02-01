Pakistan has 5 million registered Afghan refugees

HAIDER
Khawaja Asif gave these numbers today in the parliament and also give a signal to strike inside Afghanistan. It means Pakistan has the same number of unregistered illegal Afghans in Pakistan. At this point, we Pakistani should fully support our armed forces to take action against these terrorist groups even inside Afghanistan.
Even very emotional Murad Saeed asked the armed force to start the operation without looking at who belonged to which party. Otherwise we Pashtun raise our arms against these people.
