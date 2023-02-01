What's new

Pakistan has 5 million registered Afghan refugees

Khawaja Asif gave these numbers today in the parliament and also give a signal to strike inside Afghanistan. It means Pakistan has the same number of unregistered illegal Afghans in Pakistan. At this point, we Pakistani should fully support our armed forces to take action against these terrorist groups even inside Afghanistan.

Even very emotional Murad Saeed asked the armed force to start the operation without looking at who belonged to which party. Otherwise we Pashtun raise our arms against these people.

 
and 6 millions unregistered in paksitan forget peace until they are here
 
namak haram....now everywhere....

5 billion dollars of Afghan Jehad..and now we pay the price ...

 
Now is not the time to strike Afghanistan we just need to focus on securing the border, have intelligence based operations inside Afghanistan and India and go on a defensive offensive posture. Hit the head and finances the body will collapse. We need a information campaign to redirect the redundant militants who are looking for a new enemy to fight. Help them transit to whichever and wherever Jihad they want to fight and re-educate them in China type re-education camps. These militants live by the gun and will die by the gun we just need to make sure it is not Pakistan. If the West doesn't arm us to help defend ourselves then let the Indians deal with them in India.
 
Send all refugees back to afghandustan, and seal the borders shut forever. No trade or travel to/from there.
And ofcourse bomb the f outta them with precision drones and missiles and PAF.
Teach em a lesson for centuries
 
You mean to say that Pakistan has 5 Million registered Potential Suicide bombers, Ah Sh!t...
 

