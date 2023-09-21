What's new

Pakistan General Elections 2024 : Results, Discussion & News | Confirmed date end January 2024 : ECP

Pakistan General Election in End of January 2024 : Election Commission of Pakistan

Elections to be held in last week of January: ECP

  • Says initial list for delimitation of constituencies will be published on September 27



The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Thursday that general elections will be held in the last week of January 2024.
In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), the Commission said it had decided that the initial list for the delimitation of constituencies will be published on September 27.

The statement further said that after hearing objections and suggestions regarding the exercise, the final list will be issued on November 30.

“Polls will be held in the last week of January following the completion of a 54-day election campaign programme,” the press release stated.

Code of conduct

On Wednesday, the ECP had said that a meeting with political parties will be scheduled on October 4 to discuss the code of conduct for general elections.

According to a statement, the meeting will be held at its secretariat in Islamabad on October 4 at 2 pm in compliance with Section 233 of the Elections Act 2017.

“In this regard, a copy of the draft Code of Conduct has also been sent to the leaders of political parties so that they can provide their feedback during the consultation,” the ECP said.

Earlier this month, the ECP said it had decided to publish the list of final constituencies by November 30. The election watchdog decided to shorten the time frame after consultation with political parties. The previous date was December 14, 2023.

General elections

The National Assembly was dissolved on August 9 — a scenario which implies that the general elections are required to be held not later than November 7 this year, within the 90-day period mandated by the constitution.

Article 224(2) provides that when the NA or a provincial assembly is dissolved, a general election to the assembly shall be held within a period of 90 days after the dissolution, and the results of the election shall be declared not later than 14 days after the conclusion of the polls.

Earlier this month, President Dr Arif Alvi had proposed November 6 as the date for elections in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already been witnessing inordinate delay – keeping in view that both the provincial legislatures were dissolved in January this year and respective caretaker governments are since running the affairs of the two provinces.

The delay in the general elections has met with criticism from some political parties, who have demanded that the elections be held as soon as possible.

However, the ECP has said that it is committed to conducting a fair and transparent delimitation process and will not compromise on the quality of the delimitation plan.

Twitter and Facebook Trends #Elections2024 has erupted:


1695300646840.png
 
Finally, the talk of a 10 year technocratic government is finished, elections will be held end of January 2024. Mubarak ho.

At the moment all political parties want elections but after the elections, we will hear screams of rigging in the elections for the next 5 years, it won't matter who wins but the rigging allegations will continue.

PPP 'welcomes' ECP’s decision to hold elections in Jan 2024

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Thursday welcomed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision to hold general elections in last week
Pakistan to hold general elections in January, says poll panel

The elections, due to be held in November, are delayed due to the election commission’s fresh marking of constituencies.
PakAlp said:
we will hear screams of rigging in the elections for the next 5 years
It has already started with IK in prison and over 10k PTI workers in prison, Napak
fouj, America and India have decided to impose Mota Nawaja on the awaam for 5
years.

Asim Whisky will be rewarded by Mota Nawaja with a 3 year extension for rigging the
elections.
 
alphapak said:
It has already started with IK in prison and over 10k PTI workers in prison, Napak
fouj, America and India have decided to impose Mota Nawaja on the awaam for 5
years.

Asim Whisky will be rewarded by Mota Nawaja with a 3 year extension for rigging the
elections.
But PTI is still saying they want elections even though they will say they are rigged. Wouldn't it be better for them to make it clear that elections will be rigged, also its unfair because IK and 10k followers are in jail, they will only participate because of democracy. In Pakistan this has always been the case, the loosers always say elections are rigged and use this as a political weapon for the next 5 years.
 
PakAlp said:
But PTI is still saying they want elections even though they will say they are rigged. Wouldn't it be better for them to make it clear that elections will be rigged, also its unfair because IK and 10k followers are in jail, they will only participate because of democracy. In Pakistan this has always been the case, the loosers always say elections are rigged and use this as a political weapon for the next 5 years.
I don't think Pak has ever had a free & fair election in its history. Napak Fouj has never won a war but they
haven't lost a election.

Will Napak fouj allow IK and PTI to takee part in next Election? most likely not, this is Mota
Nawaja's level playing field. Tie up PTI for Mota Nawaja.
 
alphapak said:
I don't think Pak has ever had a free & fair election in its history. Napak Fouj has never won a war but they
haven't lost a election.

Will Napak fouj allow IK and PTI to takee part in next Election? most likely not, this is Mota
Nawaja's level playing field. Tie up PTI for Mota Nawaja.
Before 2018 elections PTI was calling for the elections to held under the supervision of the judiciary or the military, they demanded army personals to be deployed at polling stations instead of the police. Regarding rigging, all Pakistani awaam knows rigging is done, just visit the local polling stations during elections.

EVM maybe the solution, unless it can be hacked.
 
My own theory on this is PTI is going to be the largest opposition party in assembly around 70-85 seats. They will be in numbers as Pindi always keep its option open. Once any musical chair contest happens after 3 years PTI will happily sit on it and that's my issue with the system.
I have a bet with some big shot about who is going to form next gov, They say it's going to be BBZ while I say SS. There are small power groups in pindi as well as abpara so who's ever power group wins gets the GOP.
PPP can get it relatively easier than PMLN. 45-50 seats from Sind, 20 odd from Baluchistan, 10 from Karachi & 10 from Punjab/KPK. I don't know how PMLN can get 90+ seats max they can get is 35-45 all over Pakistan
 

