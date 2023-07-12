Pakistan general elections 2023 updates - HotTopic

What's new

Which party will you vote?

  • Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Pakistan People Party

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Pakistan Muslim League N

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Pakistan Muslim League Q

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Istekham e Pakistan Party

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • MQM Pakistan

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • GDA Pakistan

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Jamat Ulema e Islam

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Jamat e Islami

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    0
  • This poll will close: .
PM Shabaz Sharif has announced the assemblies will be dissolved by 14 August 2023, PPP has also announced they want the assemblies to be dissolved by 7th August 2023. Election commission is ready for elections. We are expecting elections by Oct/Nov time. Its time to move on and concentrate on elections to elect a new government for the next 5 years. I understand after the elections the same old cycle will appear regarding rigging, selected, laadla etc but atleast we should give ourselves a break till then.
 

