Pakistan Food Streets

Lahore........................
Food Street in Gawalmandi, Lahore is a focal point of conventional Pakistani food. The site is encompassed by hundreds of years old structures and spots like Landa Bazaar, Mayo Hospital and Baansan-wala Bazaar. The food street is interested in activity in the morning however as the sun sets, the road is shut to motorzied vehicles. Hungry and foodie people arrive and stay till late around evening time, appreciating a portion of the best nearby sustenance accessible in Lahore. It is one of the exceptional vacation destinations in Lahore. It is open day in and day out, with the exception of amid Ramadan where food is not served amid the day time. Food can be requested from any shop while sitting at one spot. The customary Kashmiri-Persian building design can at present be seen, utilized widely as a part of structures encompassing that place.

Gawalmandi Food Street was shut in 2009, as Punjab Government headed by PLMN pronounced that focused around various protests starting from occupants of Gawalmandi expressing restaurants were an aggravation to neighborhood inhabitants as the shut road made it extremely hard to get to a few homes, even in crises; yet considered all the more a political move as an issue of individuals living around Gawalamandi and Anarkali Food road said: It appears that Punjab’s new rulers can’t stomach anything that began amid Gen Musharraf’s administration; how might they be able to permit the road to thrive in the heart of their political fortification realizing that it delighted in the previous president Musharraf support? Positively, in doing ceaselessly with this prominent frequent they may have freed the nation of yet an alternate leftover of the Musharraf period yet not without denying Lahore of one of its star attractions.

In 2012 Shahi Qila Food Street was opened as an issue to supplant Gawalmandi Food Street yet because of high costs and territory acclaim of Gawalmandi Food Street couldn’t be imitated and a request to restore Gawalmandi Food Street was issued via overseer boss pastor in 2013.

Traditional Specialties:

Hareesa
Haleem
Tuka Tak
BBQ
Peshawari Chappal Kabab
Fried Fish & Sardar Ki Machli
Phajje Ke Paye
Samosa, Katlama & Baraf ka Gola
Halwa Poori
Falooda, Rabari, Kheer, Kashmiri Subz Chai & Lassi

23106000983_c3868b8f2e_o.jpg


Food-Street-Lahore-Pakistan.jpg


shahi_qila_food_street_lahore_04_lahore360_1330955851.jpg




food-street-lhr-1.jpg



Gawalmandi1.jpg



gawalmandi1.jpg



Food_Street_Lahore_Pakistan.JPG
 
Karachi...............
Burns Road Food Street Karachi,

Burns Road is famous for its traditional food offerings such as Biryani and Karahi, Dhaga Kabab, Fry Kabab, Nihari, Haleem and fried finger fish. More specialties including Kheer, Rabri, Ras Malai, Ras Gulay, Lassi and Dahi Bara. There are a couple of Halwa Puri stalls too which serve Halwa Puri for breakfast. The famous Lassi shops have been around since post partition period and also serve Milk with dry fruits. They also have Mango Shake (Aam Ki Botal) and Mango ice-cream during Mango season and Gajar Carrot Ka Halwa in winter. They usually open 6 or 7 am and stay open till 2 am midnight and later on weekends. Burns Road also boasts of two well known sweets shops,

Fresco and Bhashanis; that is a great boon for Desi sweets lovers.

25jv21g1.jpg



11947162983_d9c7db5db1_b.jpg



Waheed-Kebab-House-1.jpg



.The Port Grand Food

port-grand-come-for-the-food-stay-for-the-fun-2013-blog-title.jpg



port-grand-karachi-3.jpg



4+Port+Grand+Food+Street-+Karachi+Port.jpg
 
Wow, that looks great! Nom, nom! :bounce: Lahore is the first city I would want to visit in Pakistan and I LOVE street food! Punjabi cuisine is one of my favourites, good and spicy. Saag Gosht or chicken karahi, Basmati rice, fresh baked roti or naan, some nice black tea to finish it off.

Great, now I'm hungry. :(
 
Peshawar food street

Taming the flame on a charcoal grill is perhaps easier than suppressing your appetite in Namakmandi, Peshawar. The brain is involuntarily overwhelmed with thoughts of food as you stroll past tikka shops with lamb and chicken on display.

The Namakmandi that takes its name from the salt trade in the region was formerly known as Mewamandi because of the flourishing business of fruit merchants. Along with being a haven for food lovers, the sprawling food market has also carved out space for gem dealers. Nearly 50 gem shops beckon customers with their crushed and polished precious and semi-precious stones that are exported and supplied countrywide.

“The street hasn’t lost its traditional charm,” says Nasir Khan, owner of the oldest shop famously referred to as the ‘Charsi tikka wala’. Sitting on a charpoy amid the aroma of namkeen karhai, Kabuli pulao and Dum pukht, Khan elucidates on his shop’s reputation. “It was my father who… would take charas, though not frequently, therefore his shop [became known] as the ‘Charsi tikka wala’. It is now my registered trademark,” says the 58-year-old while sipping on Peshawari kahwa.

Khan says his is the authentic Charsi tikka, asserting that all other restaurants operating in the city by his name are ‘fake’. His claim is almost validated by the dozen honorary certificates and pictures taken with visiting celebrities that line the shop walls but stories of fame are similar for the more than 30 tikka shops scattered along the food street. Each of which is contesting to serve the authentic dish perfected over the years by generational cooks.

But good food comes at a price. Lamb costs Rs800 per kg and is a favourite among customers ordering karhai. “It is the increasing prices of mutton that is affecting our business as it is now unaffordable for the common man who visits my tikka shop,” Khan acknowledges. Despite soaring food prices, shop owners have decided to keep their doors open for people who frequent the Namakmandi. After action was taken last year by the Peshawar High Court over rising complaints of adulteration, mostly against chapli kebab houses for using substandard oil such as animal fat, business in the food street has been slower than usual.

1412.jpg


“We are taking huge sums of money from customers, how we can provide any substandard stuff?” argues a shop owner Sultan Khan. “There is huge competition among the dozens of shops, providing substandard [quality] means you have lost your [reputation] earned after decades of hard work,” he says. Shops owners are now careful about preserving the reputation they have nurtured over six decades. At the Charsi tikka house, the mutton arrives after being stamped by the food department on a daily basis.

With quality control assurance, praise for the food is endless, drawing people time and again to the mandi. “We have a lot of memories associated with the area, compelling us to visit whenever we come to the city,” says a customer Akbar Khan, suggesting the best time to visit is after sunset when the place lights up with laughter and burning coals from barbeque stands. While expressing his love for barbeque and concerns over consuming cholesterol rich foods, he says, “Another reason to visit is that it is the only food street in the city with experienced cooks in these traditional dishes. It is people’s love for this city [famous] for mutton that has helped the business flourish.”

While there is no substitute for the experience of feasting on a charpoy under the open sky, many prefer home delivery. Shops have even launched their websites for this purpose. “A single shop receives about a dozen orders via phone calls during the night,” says Riaz, who has been cooking food at the mandi for six years.

Even though several international chains have taken up a significant share of the food market in most Pakistani urban centres, the consistent din of customers at the Namakmandi is testimony to the constant tussle between tradition and globalisation.

702347-image-1398873649-992-640x480.JPG


525bbc73e9cd5.jpg


Nisar Charsi Tikka Peshawar

nisarcharsitikka.jpg

Peshawar is famous for two things; Firstly the Pathans, and Secondly, the Namak Mandi (The Salt Bazar). Those who are already aware of Namak Mandi will not be concerned, but those who have not been accustomed will be surprised to know that it is not 'Salt' that is sold in the Namak mandi but rather Charsi's Tikkas!

namak_mandi_peshawar_-_pukhtoogle.jpg


Islamabad
Meldoy Food Park, Near Aabpara, Islamabad

Melody Food Park is great addition in Islamabad and hundreds of people come here to enjoy food. Quality of food is good and service is just okay.

It is not a very high profile place to eat. But if you are looking for budget restaurant then you must go to Meldoy Food Park where there are around 25-30 different restaurants serving food dishes of your choice. In Rs. 100-150 you can enjoy really good desi food at Melody Food Park. So do try Islamabad this new specialty soon!!

Favorite Dish: Bone less chicken Handi and Seekh Kabab at Jahangir's shop. Sufi's chappal Kabab and Savor Food's Muragh Plaoo with Shami Kabab.

images




marked2.jpg


230081152_3f206cc2e5_b.jpg


Pir-Sohawa-Islamabad

Monal-Restaurant-Islamabad.jpg



pir_sohawa_islamabad_by_abdadi-d87f4u0.jpg


pir-sohawa-670.jpg


883_5.jpg


Islamabad%20-%20Monal%20Restaurant%20-%20203.jpg
 
Streets That Never Sleep

Food has always been delighting Pakistani taste buds. No matter what city you belong to, you would always end up looking for places having a blend of beautiful ambiance, spectacular view, and off course, delicious food to accompany.

When we talk about good food, food streets are the first to pop up in our mind where every second corner is surrounded by people getting serenaded from the smell of mouth-watering delights. Pakistan is a country rich in food delicacies and the availability of ready-to-eat food on streets is a huge part of our daily lives. Let’s hop on the street food train and travel the cities of such tempting snacks.

Lahore:

Lahore is the city known as the heart of food lovers. Its famous food street is situated in Gawalmandi which initially started as a festival in celebration for completing fifteen hundred years of the city. What makes it more beautiful is that it is surrounded by century’s old, marvelous historical places like Landabazaar, Lahore Fort and Baansaan wala bazaar.

Famous food specialties like Haressa, Channa Batura, Tuka Tuk, Samosa Chat, Haleem, Lasi and Pan are some of the scrumptious dishes served at the food street.

The amazing thing about this street is that it remains open 24/7 a week excluding the Holy month of Ramadan. At night, the streets glitter with shinning lights as the food admirers start filling every nook and corner of the street.

Lahore-Food-Streets-1.jpg




Lahore-Food-Streets-2.jpg


Rawalpindi:

Next door to the state capital lies a prominent food street of Kartarpura which is known for its yummy traditional meals. Nulla Nihari, Patoorhe, Mutton Tikka, Beef Samosa and Jaleebi are the top-notch food specialties served there. The street is not only famous among the old residents, instead new comers from different parts of the country frequently visit it adorning the food along with the culture attached with the surrounding as well.

Different varieties of Tandoori Roti like Chicken Rogninaanand Keema Rogninaan are also very famous.

Important feature about the food street is that in Ramadan, it remains open till Sehri so customers can visit and enjoy food at the time convenient to them.

Rawalpindi-Food-Street.jpg


Karachi:

Karachi is one of the most ethnically diverse cities with people from all caste and ethnicity. Burns Road is the heaven of food in Karachi with its richness of food.

From sizzling Nihari, Sajji, Biryani, Kata Kut, Bunkebab, to sweet Faluda, Rabbri and Kulfi, this is the place to visit.

After partition, most people from Delhi migrated to Karachi and resided in Burns Roads, Many shopkeepers of that time reproduced recipes of Delhi’s traditional food. The hustle and bustle of crowd around the shops is a daily routine at this food street since years. A recent adaptation of the food street is at Port Grand. The brilliant view and the cold gust of the lake is a treat to people which they can enjoy along with the food.

Karachi-Food-Streets-2-1024x680.jpg



Karachi-Food-Streets-3.jpg



Karachi-Food-Streets-1.jpg



Peshawar:

It is a wide spread misconception that the city of Peshawar has less of food varieties as compared to other cities but this is not true at all. The Clock Tower, commonly known as Ghanta Ghar is the place of tempting eats. Constructed in celebration of the Golden Jubilee of Queen Victoria, the tower surroundings serve as a food street for Peshawar residents.

Great smells of BBQ, Keema Kebab, Kalool (Kidney bean dish), Chaka (Eastern take on Tzatziki) and Mantu (Afghani beef dumpling) are always bustling in the streets atmosphere.

Okra and Pumpkin are also among the street food that you will encounter in Peshawar. The freshness of the food and the authenticity without the addition of any flavored chemicals and preservatives is what makes the food more appetizing and appealing.

We as a country are people of big hearts and hospitable nature and our food speaks our welcoming language. If they get the right promotion and acknowledgement, we can actually expose the world this desi dining experience.

Peshawar-Food-Street-1.jpg




Peshawar-Food-Street-2.jpg





Peshawar-Food-Street-3.jpg




