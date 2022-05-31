What's new

Pakistan first high-standard artificial intelligence laboratory under CPEC

Pakistan first high-standard artificial intelligence laboratory under CPEC

Seventy-five percent work of Pakistan first high-standard artificial intelligence laboratory under CPEC at National University of Science and Technology (NUST has been completed while the equipment installation is almost 100% finished.
At the beginning of this year, the laboratory under CPEC–Qingluan Artificial Intelligence Laboratory was officially established at NUST, with joint efforts of NUST and Guangzhou Institute of Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Research, development and customization is currently underway. I would say work is almost finished to 75%.” Muhammad Khubaib Shabbir, Deputy Director of China Study Center of NUST told.

The lab has been put into full use, both students and teaching staff are keen on researching Pattern and Facial Recognition algorithms, the reporter learned.

“Currently, Cogniser-V1 intelligent video analysis project-a pilot project with the Government of Pakistan, and a commercial project, namely GymBot are the main projects that are under development.” Muhammad Khubaib Shabbir revealed.

“Ideally, Cognizer-V1 is one of the most sophisticated surveillance equipment, which has the capability of converting ordinary cameras and surveillance equipment into a Smart Equipment, using AI and Computer Vision Algorithms.” Muhammad Khubaib Shabbir said.

“To put it simple, the Cognizer-V1 has the ability to sense the people who are lurking around in certain areas and generate warnings, regarding dangerous behavioral patterns such as suicide, or other suspicious activities.” Muhammad Khubaib Shabbir said.
 
Ambassador Moin ul Haque highlights significance of the first CPEC AI Lab​

February 15, 2023




ISLAMABAD, Feb. 15 – “Last year, President Xi Jinping indicated that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) needs to be further upgraded to the China-Pakistan Digital Corridor (CPDC). I sincerely hope that the laboratory can and should become the starting point for Pakistan’s digital blueprint,” noted Moin ul Haque, Pakistani Ambassador to China, while visiting Guangzhou Institute of Software Application Technology (GZIS), the builder of the first China-Pakistan Intelligent Systems (CPInS) Lab, recently.

At the beginning of year 2022, the CPInS Lab was officially established at Pakistan National University of Science and Technology (NUST), with joint efforts of NUST and Guangzhou Institute of Software Application Technology. At present, various researches are in progress in an orderly manner.

“At present, we have made great progress in areas such as UAV control systems and AI recognition localization. Next step, our lab will start the application of smart cities in Pakistan,” Dr. Wu Jun, the Director of CPInS Lab, told Gwadar Pro.

According to Moin ul Haque, what he is most concerned about is how to use artificial intelligence as an opportunity to set off Pakistan’s technological revolution, therefore Pakistan can rise faster into an emerging industrial country, and how to strengthen Pakistan’s security infrastructure through AI. “I am looking forward to a technology industrial park like China’s Zhongguancun thriving in Pakistan. This laboratory has undoubtedly taken the first step.”

“Regarding smart city, currently, Cogniser-V1 intelligent video analysis project-a pilot project with the Government of Pakistan, and our commercial project GymBot, are the main projects that are under development.” Dr Wu revealed. “Using AI and Computer Vision Algorithms, the former has the ability to sense the people who are lurking around in certain areas and generate warnings, regarding dangerous behavioral patterns, for instance, suicide, attack or other suspicious activities. Besides, it also involves license plate recognition as well as certain bearded facial recognition in Pakistan. The latter, as an algorithmic system used to recognize body movements, is designed to be a deep learning device, using AI and Computer Vision Algorithms and serve as an auxiliary tool under various gym scenarios. It is also perfect as a training aid for local security personnel.”

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, the CPInS Lab will showcase the advanced achievements of cooperation between the two countries in artificial intelligence and smart cities. “Next, we will carry out more in-depth and all-round cooperation with Pakistan in the field of digital economy, conducting digital 3D scanning of Gandhara art and related artificial intelligence development. The lab will use algorithms to preserve, restore and reproduce the flourishing of Gandhara art,” Xiang Yang, Director of the China Study Center at NUST, told the reporter.

As an emerging economy, Pakistan’s infrastructure is booming day by day. A large number of road cameras and other equipment have not been intellectualized yet, which shows that the CPInS Lab has a great potential in the future. Generally speaking, the field of artificial intelligence in Pakistan has not yet formed an industry, but the country is never short on sci-tech talents. “Through further cooperation with China, Pakistan is fully capable of becoming an artificial intelligence development hub in South Asia and the wider region,” Ambassador Haque concluded, full of confidence.
 
It will be collecting dust in a few years when faujis deem it to be too dangerous for their plots empire.
 
Pakistan and China to step up AI cooperation​

By Saira Iqbal
Sep 14, 2023

AI, a core driving force in the new wave of technological revolution and industrial transformation, has the potential to propel social productivity to new heights. As a late starter, Chinese AI development has achieved significant milestones in recent years.

After receiving several requirements from Pakistani companies to cooperate with Chinese companies in AI field, China-Pakistan Cooperation Center on Technical Standardization held an China-Pakistan Artificial Intelligence Industry Cooperation Matchmaking meeting on September 13th. On the meeting, 5 Chinese companies and 5 Pakistani companies introduced their business and requirements. They showed their latest technologies including digital human, chatbot and AI transformation services.

“Our institute and the Institute of Quality and Technology Management(IQTM) of University of the Punjab co-established the China-Pakistan Cooperation Center on Technical Standardization in 2020. Since then, we have closely cooperated in multiple fields including traditional Chinese medicine, food, and information technology,etc,” said Huang hao, president of Chengdu lnstitute of Standardization. He noted that this meeting is the first of five IT subsector meetings that the center plans to arrange in the next few months.

“I noticed that in Paksitan, there’re more service companies that provide AI services, while in China there are more AI products provider. The exchange could help us know the requirements of each other and what can be provided. This is one aspect of potential Pak-China cooperation in AI sector,” said representative from Tkxel company, one of Pakistani participants.

“Another potential is that we can find a way to develop something new together. Research and development center could be established jointly, so that Chinse companies and Pakistani companis could work and make progress in this field together.

“Success of our initiative depends on how quickly these ten companies reach business to business agreements for mutual benefit. Technical cooperation and using available skills in most efficient way is the way forward. Companies can interact with each other independently after the meeting.

Today's session may be the beginning of new era of technological cooperation between China and Pakistan.” Dr. Muhammad Usman Awan, professor of IQTM in University of the Punjab, addressed in the meeting
.
Mr. Yu Jingyang, deputy secretary-general of Chengdu software industry association also attended the session. As 21st China International Software Cooperation Conference, one of the most prestigious and influential events of software industry in China, will be held in Chengdu in December, he invited all attendees to participate in the fair to explore more cooperation potentials.
 

