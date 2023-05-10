What's new

Pakistan faces default risk without IMF loan: Moody's

Pakistan faces default risk without IMF loan: Moody's​





Signage is seen outside the Moody's Corporation headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 12, 2021. — Reuters

  • Pakistan financing options beyond June are "highly uncertain": Moody's
  • Rating agency says reserves enough to cover only one month of imports.
  • 'Engagement with IMF beyond June will support additional financing'.



Moody's Investor Service has warned that without an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme Pakistan could default as its financing options beyond June are "uncertain", Bloomberg reported.
“We consider that Pakistan will meet its external payments for the remainder of this fiscal year ending in June," sovereign analyst with the ratings company in Singapore Grace Lim said.
“However, Pakistan’s financing options beyond June are highly uncertain. Without an IMF programme, Pakistan could default given its very weak reserves.”
Rising political tensions ahead of elections due this year are adding to the risk of a delay in the loan, as former prime minister Imran Khan is showing no signs of backing down against the government.
The coalition government is struggling to revive a $6.5 billion IMF bailout programme, which had stalled after the government failed to meet some loan conditions.
Dollar bonds due in 2031 were indicated at 34.58 cents on the dollar on Tuesday near the lowest since November. The rupee has been trading near a record low.
"An engagement with the IMF beyond June would support additional financing from other multilateral and bilateral partners, which could reduce default risk," Lim, in an emailed response to questions, said.
It should be noted that Pakistan’s foreign-exchange reserves — which stand at $4.5 billion — remain extremely low and sufficient to cover only about one month of imports, she said.
According to S&P Global Ratings, Pakistan’s gross external financing needs as a proportion of current-account receipts plus usable reserves is estimated to rise to 139.5% in fiscal year 2024 from 133% in 2023.
“We consider the IMF programme to be a foundation for important fiscal policy reforms,” said Andrew Wood, a sovereign analyst at S&P in Singapore.
“Agreement on the current review cycle could also coalesce more confidence for other bilateral and multilateral lenders to Pakistan.”
 
Pakistan should sell off more spare weapons to Ukraine. Time is critical. The drop of value in dollar might buy some more time. Who knows, even if unlikely...
 
Just agree to all IMF conditions and go for it, you have already done it 23 times (and failed), this won’t be any different.
 
Last two day's incidents most probably have made IMF deal impossible.
 
maithil said:
Last two day's incidents most probably have made IMF deal impossible.
Click to expand...
Few people on top always underestimate situations.............................. short sightedness and far sightedness and patience that ruins everything ....
 
nahtanbob said:
not really. Given Pakistan's size and nuclear status the IMF is willing to deal provided Pakistan meets the conditions
Click to expand...

You are living in another dimension. There is no IMF deal for Pakistan. Especially not under current circumstances.
 
I hope Pakistan defaults. There is no use bailing out this banana republic of elites where all the wealth is sucked by military and few elites. The duffers running the country have no comcern for its ppl and economy, they r only filling up their bank accounts. So i hope it sinks and takes these dajjalis down with it.
 

