Pakistan Enhances Nuclear Arsenal - F#*k yeah !!!

She’s spinning the usual Indian narrative for the global (particularly western) consumption. Indian media is banking on the short attention span and general youth of many of those watching the news on YouTube to rile them up.No mention of India’s nukes and how many India posses, nor the existential threat to Pakistan which these nukes are made to counter.Numbers alone will not deter like they use to. Hopefully Pakistan starts to field at least North Korean sized H-Bombs; 250 kt and better survivable (hypersonic glider and hypersonic cruise) missiles to retain the credibility of the minimum credible deterrent posture.Enough warheads for counter force as well as a counter value strategy and some for a second strike capability need to be calculated, taking into account Indian and potential allied defenses, when determining how many warheads are needed. If the yield goes up, less warheads will be needed.Also In a counter value strategy, besides the industrial infrastructure, if the cities are targeting, then “bracketing” the most affluent and most politically connected areas would achieve the goal of deterrence best.P.s. the 14-27 number she mentions was mentioned on this forum a decade agowhen observing the development of the Khushab reactors.