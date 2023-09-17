Pakistan Enhances Nuclear Arsenal - F#*k yeah !!!

Trailer23
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 2, 2012
- Messages
- 5,430
- Reaction score
- 123
- Country
- Location
Ess rundi ko kuab may sirf Pakistan nazar ata hai.
No News Anchor covers Pakistan more than this two-bit wh0re.
Evidence how Indians are (over) obsessed with Pakistan. Ask any Indian Member how many News Clips they can gather of Official TV Channels covering India or its Politics.
Yeah, we're gettin' nukes. More & more of 'em... & they aren't just for show.
No News Anchor covers Pakistan more than this two-bit wh0re.
Yeah, we're gettin' nukes. More & more of 'em... & they aren't just for show.
@PradoTLC @Jango @HAIDER @Hakikat ve Hikmet @PanzerKiel @PWFI @White and Green with M/S @Yasser76 @Zarvan @ziaulislam @Zulfiqar @Maarkhoor @Areesh