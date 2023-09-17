Pakistan drubs BD, IND in world happiness ranking 2023

SoulSpokesman
World Happiness, Trust and Social Connections in Times of Crisis
The World Happiness Report is a publication of the Sustainable Development Solutions Network, powered by the Gallup World Poll data.
worldhappiness.report
Pakistan with a score of 4.55 comes 108th in the list of 137 countries. BD 118 with a score of 4.28. IND a miserable 126 with a score of 4.03.
AFG brings up the rear (no pun intended) at 137.
Congartulations to Brofessor sb (@RiazHaq) and all my other Pakistani friends here.
