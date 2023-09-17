What's new

Pakistan drubs BD, IND in world happiness ranking 2023

S

SoulSpokesman

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Dec 1, 2016
Messages
3,391
Reaction score
-15
Country
India
Location
India

World Happiness, Trust and Social Connections in Times of Crisis

The World Happiness Report is a publication of the Sustainable Development Solutions Network, powered by the Gallup World Poll data.
worldhappiness.report worldhappiness.report

Pakistan with a score of 4.55 comes 108th in the list of 137 countries. BD 118 with a score of 4.28. IND a miserable 126 with a score of 4.03.

AFG brings up the rear (no pun intended) at 137.

Congartulations to Brofessor sb (@RiazHaq) and all my other Pakistani friends here.

Regards
 

Similar threads

S
India 2nd in Passport Ranking in SAARC
Replies
1
Views
150
One_Nation
O
S
IND ahead of BD, PAK in reducing multidimensional poverty: UNDP/OPHI
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
SoulSpokesman
S
S
SL tops, Pak bottom in Hinrich sustainable trade index in South Asia
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
Faceless
F
R
World Happiness Report 2023: India Among World's Saddest Nations
2
Replies
25
Views
2K
ThunderCat
ThunderCat
Chakar The Great
World Happiness Index 2020
Replies
6
Views
1K
Lt General
L

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom