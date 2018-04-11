What's new

Pakistan deports five Chinese engineers for attacking policemen

war&peace

war&peace

Pakistan-China , Reuters

Updated: Apr 11, 2018, 04:41 PM IST
The Pakistan government has deported five Chinese engineers on charges that they attacked policemen in Khanewal last week for barring them from visiting a brothel.

According to the Dawn, the Chinese were escorted to Lahore and thereafter deported to China on Tuesday. Those deported include the Chinese company's country project manager Xu libing, administration officer Tian Weijun, material and equipment engineer Wang Yifan, financial affairs manager Wang Yifan and field engineer Tan Yang. The Dawn quoted sources, as saying that the Chinese violated security protocols set in place for their safety in Pakistan.

Information collected on the Khanewal incident revealed that the Chinese were unhappy with restrictions imposed on their movement and a ban on visits by outsiders at night. They also wanted special protection unit staff to be stationed outside their camp. Several video clips doing the rounds on social media on April 4, show Chinese nationals approaching the police officials in a threatening manner and attacking them. The outraged engineers also cut power supply to the police camp established within the main construction camp, claimed the police.

The Chinese engineers also wrote a letter of complaint to Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif explaining their side on the incident, but this was not accepted
 
Well done, Pakistan!

Those are Typical spoiled communist sh*t face. In China they exploit their power to steal people’s wealth, then they go abroad thinking they own everyone outside China as well!
 
Good move. Regardless of how constricting the security situation is, there is no acceptable reason to attack security personnel. I wonder whether any measures will be put in place to reduce the risk of this happening again? Perhaps informing Chinese workers of the security threat?
 
313ghazi said:
Good move. Regardless of how constricting the security situation is, there is no acceptable reason to attack security personnel. I wonder whether any measures will be put in place to reduce the risk of this happening again? Perhaps informing Chinese workers of the security threat?
I guess it will send a clear message and Chinese govt is totally in agreement with Pakistani govt. We are providing them security for their own good but if they misbehave, they cannot stay in Pakistan. I guess they will meet stronger punishments in China. An individual or group of individuals cannot undermine the relations between the two nations. Thus a face palm moment for the chaddies and the libturds who portray CPEC as an attempt to colonise Pakistan and thus this incident will set a precedent.
 
Terminate bad attitude on spot..good work..! But for assaulting the police they must have faced the court..
 
war&peace said:
I guess it will send a clear message and Chinese govt is totally in agreement with Pakistani govt. We are providing them security for their own good but if they misbehave, they cannot stay in Pakistan. I guess they will meet stronger punishments in China. An individual or group of individuals cannot undermine the relations between the two nations. Thus a face palm moment for the chaddies and the libturds who portray CPEC as an attempt to colonise Pakistan and thus this incident will set a precedent.
It was incredibly unprofessional. Imagine behaving like that whilst on a trip sponsored by your company!
 
punit said:
Deport ! So Chinse workers come with diplomatic immunity.
Exactly, wonder what would have happened if a Pakistani worker had attacked Chinese police officers, blocked roads, disrupt electricity supply to a police station.
 
lol deportation ? should have punished them , any other nation would have . They attacked your police lol , pulling hair ,angrily climbing on police car , punching the window of the car etc etc
 
punit said:
Deport ! So Chinse workers come with diplomatic immunity.
AyanRay said:
Exactly, wonder what would have happened if a Pakistani worker had attacked Chinese police officers, blocked roads, disrupt electricity supply to a police station.
Now there are indians hypocrates once again trolling..
morons those claim Pakistan has become a Chinese colony. And when pakistan take righteous actions according to law of the land.. The same morons start their propoganda again..

All PDF members must understand the level of indian hypocrisy.
 
good decision.i think chinese govt also support this
 
shahbaz baig said:
Now there are indians hypocrates once trolling..
morons those claim Pakistan has become a Chinese colony. And when pakistan take righteous actions according to law of the land.. The same morons start their propoganda agai
lol but deporting is not "righteous actions" . Any other country would have punished them , put them in jail . but ..
 

