Pakistan Defence Production Facilities ... Public / Private

NDC has made remarkable progress in developing weapons systems



By Kaleem Omar

November , 2000





KARACHI: The National Development Complex (NDC), a state-owned defence industry set up jointly by the Pakistan army, navy and air force, whose products attracted great interest amongst foreign delegations at the "Ideas 2000" arms exhibition in Karachi last week, has made remarkable progress in developing and producing a wide range of weapons systems and other defence-related products, including anti-armour bombs, cluster bombs, missile systems, launchers, initiatory devices, telemetry systems, energetic materials and propellants.



According to NDC's director-general, Dr Samar Mubarkmand, who headed the team that conducted six successful nuclear tests at Chaghi on May 28 and May 30, 1998, the National Development Complex was created with the objective of achieving the following goals: (1) to design, develop and produce state-of-the-art strategic smart weapons; and (2) to move toward self-reliance in weaponry.



NDC was initially assigned the task of developing area denial cluster bombs, fuel air explosive (FAE) bombs, H-4 digger (hard target) bomb warheads, explosive fillings for low drag bombs, pyrotechnics for weapons, and safety arming systems. Over the years, achieving self-reliance in diverse technologies relating to these areas became NDC's primary objective.



In pursuit of this objective, NDC has developed a variety of tactical weapons that offer a high degree of functional flexibility. These include the Shaheen-I medium range surface-to-surface missile, the Shaheen-II intermediate range surface-to-surface missile, the Hijara anti-armour bomb, the PSD-I area denial bomb, the FAE-1 fuel air explosive bomb (fireball type), warheads for missiles, warheads for anti-armour and tactical applications, military fuses, and energetic materials and propellants.



Other NDC products include specialized military batteries (for power source applications), initiatory devices, telemetry systems, radar altimeters, explosive reactive armour (installed on tanks to minimise the impact of anti-tank missiles and artillery), defence electronics, safety and arming devices, and on-board computers.



In the armour and ant-armour category, NDC's products include explosive reactive armour (ERA), uni-stage shaped charges, tandem shaped charges, demolition charges, and KE penetrator rounds. In the energetic materials and propellants category, its products include HTPB, AP, Al powder, HX752, MAPO, hydrazine, and ablative material.



In the military fuses category, its products include air burst fuses, proximity fuses, and chemical delay fuses. In the power source category, its products include thermal batteries, nickel cadmium cells, lithium manganese dioxide batteries, lithium thionyl batteries, zinc-silver-oxide cells, and a variety of military batteries. In the initiatory devices category, its products include electric detonators, cutting charge cords, explosive bolts, and igniters.



NDC's Hijara anti-armour bomb, also known as TSD-1 (top-attack sub-munitions dispenser) is a piercing cluster bomb unit similar to the American Rockeye-II. The bomb consists of 274 live bomblets contained in a dispenser which can be carried by any aircraft capable of delivering 500-pounders. A precision mechanical time fuse controls the opening of the Hijara dispenser after its release. The bomblets spread out in the form of a blanket of high-explosive power over a wide target area. Each of the mines, armed by air-flow upon exposure, detonates upon impact on any medium- to hard-target. The encased-shaped-charge enables penetration in armour up to 200mm, thereby achieving destruction of the target.



The Hijara is compatible with 14 aircraft types. The weapon can be delivered at high speeds and at altitudes between 33 metres to 83 metres in level flight. However, the pilot needs to maintain altitude only for a short duration (precise aiming is not required), thus assuring safety of the aircraft. Multiple weapon releases from the same aircraft can cause explosion chains in a large target area. The air-flow-arming of the mine-fuse ensures an inherent foolproof feature in the mine.



NDC's explosive reactive armour (ERA) works on the following principle: The heat round jet initiates the detonation of only the hit module. The explosive charge projects a plate towards the jet so that it is consumed and destabilized. The ERA module for a main battle tank (MBT) offers increased protection equivalent to 250-300mm of reinforced heavy armour against heat rounds. When a module is hit with heat rounds, the adjacent modules do not detonate or deflagrate. When subject to small arms fire, ERA modules do not detonate or deflagrate.



NDC's facilities include a propellant and chemicals group. This group is presently engaged in the production of basic chemical ingredients of a solid propellant for rocket engines. These ingredients are being produced to international standards, under stringent quality control conditions. The group is also engaged in R&D work for the further improvement of production methods and products. The advantages that solid propellants offer over liquid propellants include better cost-effectiveness, easier handling, simpler casting, shorter preparation times, and longer storage life.



In addition to producing weapons systems and other defence products, NDC offers a wide range of services. These include the 're-lifing' of missile systems, research and development services, and the development of software. It is also equipped to undertake turnkey defence projects, including special projects tailored to customer needs. NDC also has considerable capability in the fields of reverse engineering and complex electro-mechanical systems.



Dr Mubarakmand, who has a D. Phil in Experimental Nuclear Physics from Oxford University, says, "At NDC we believe in close teamwork for successfully delivering a project. Our integrated team of experts and technicians work in close coordination during the development phase of a weapon system. Continuous feedback of the various performance indices and test results are provided to the system designers for improving and optimising the design and operational features of a system undergoing development."



He says NDC has a vast network of research centres, where modern computational facilities are maintained with state-of-the-art analytic and computational software for design conceptualisation, virtual prototyping analysis and performance optimisation. According to him, these centres are carrying out work in areas as diverse as aerodynamics, structures, flight dynamics & controls, guidance & navigation, simulations, propulsion, and detonics.



An enthusiastic advocate of the work being done at NDC under his guidance, Dr Mubarakmand says, "In today's defence applications, the ability to analyse new designs quickly and reliably is a key to success. So in the national aerospace scenario, we are equipped with the most powerful tools in the aerodynamic community of the country including CFD for promoting, organising and managing activities and efforts dealing with vital projects of national importance and creating a culture of technological competence and harmony."



He points out that NDC has got "a professionally sound and competent centre for aerodynamics, hydrodynamics, gas dynamics, weapon designing, structural analysis, computer software development, and networking. This is the Aerodynamic & Structural Analysis Centre (ASAC). It encompasses complete flow modeling for internal flow, external aerodynamics and hydrodynamic aspects. ASAC uses automated structured grid methodology for wing body configurations, a variety of CFD solvers with high accuracy numerics, various turbulence models and post-processing features - backed by wind-tunnel testing support and engineering analysis services.



NDC also has a Guidance & Control Centre (GCC), which brings together expertise for the design and production of modern navigation systems. "The design division carries out modeling & simulation, robust digital control system design and implementation, hardware in the loop simulation, navigation and guidance system design," says Dr Mubarakmand. GCC also carries out work in the areas of trajectory analysis and software development. NDC has also successfully undertaken the engineering of complex electro-mechanical systems such as actuators and inertial sensors.



As director-general of NDC, Dr Mubarakmand and his team also designed, developed and produced the Shaheen-I medium-range missile and the Shaheen-II intermediate-range ballistic missile, along with a complete automatic missile testing and launch control system (ATLCS) and automatic telemetry tracking during flight. The ATLCS is used to automatically carry out pre-launch testing procedures and the sequence of launching operations. Shaheen-I was successfully test-fired on April 15, 1999. Shaheen-II was successfully test-fired in August this year. With a range of more than 2,500 kilometres, it is capable of hitting any target in India.