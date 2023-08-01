Pakistan could take action inside Afghanistan as last resort: Bilawal

Pakistan could take action inside Afghanistan as last resort: FM | The Express Tribune We are ready to help Afghan Taliban if there is an issue of capacity, says foreign minister

We are ready to help Afghan Taliban if there is an issue of capacity, says foreign ministerForeign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday indicated that Pakistan might, as a last resort, take action inside Afghanistan to deal with the terrorist threat emanating from the neighbouring country.“We will act under international law to defend ourselves. If the Afghan authorities don’t act, then action inside can be one of the options but not the first option,” Bilawal said while responding to a question at the launching of ‘Digitised system under Foreign Minister’s Change Management Reforms.’However, the foreign minister said Pakistan believed that the Afghan interim government would take action against terrorist groups threatening his country.“We are ready to help them (Afghan Taliban) if there is an issue of capacity,” He said adding that “if there is an issue of intention then that’s a separate matter.”His statement came against the backdrop of surge in terrorist attacks in Pakistan in recent months. The Bajaur terrorist attack was the latest in which scores of people were killed.Pakistan has blamed the terrorist sanctuaries across the border for the surge in terrorist attacks. Islamabad has been repeatedly stating that the banned TTP and its affiliates have been operating from Afghanistan with impunity.The interim Afghan government has denied this and insisted that it would not allow Afghan soil to be used against any country.