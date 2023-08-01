What's new

Pakistan could take action inside Afghanistan as last resort: Bilawal

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
16,118
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
We are ready to help Afghan Taliban if there is an issue of capacity, says foreign minister
1690916610555.png

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday indicated that Pakistan might, as a last resort, take action inside Afghanistan to deal with the terrorist threat emanating from the neighbouring country.

“We will act under international law to defend ourselves. If the Afghan authorities don’t act, then action inside can be one of the options but not the first option,” Bilawal said while responding to a question at the launching of ‘Digitised system under Foreign Minister’s Change Management Reforms.’

However, the foreign minister said Pakistan believed that the Afghan interim government would take action against terrorist groups threatening his country.

“We are ready to help them (Afghan Taliban) if there is an issue of capacity,” He said adding that “if there is an issue of intention then that’s a separate matter.”

His statement came against the backdrop of surge in terrorist attacks in Pakistan in recent months. The Bajaur terrorist attack was the latest in which scores of people were killed.

Pakistan has blamed the terrorist sanctuaries across the border for the surge in terrorist attacks. Islamabad has been repeatedly stating that the banned TTP and its affiliates have been operating from Afghanistan with impunity.

The interim Afghan government has denied this and insisted that it would not allow Afghan soil to be used against any country.
tribune.com.pk

Pakistan could take action inside Afghanistan as last resort: FM | The Express Tribune

We are ready to help Afghan Taliban if there is an issue of capacity, says foreign minister
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan to strike terrorists’ hideouts inside Afghanistan: warns Asif
Replies
10
Views
736
TheDarkKnight
TheDarkKnight
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan, China, Afghanistan vow action against terrorist outfits including TTP
Replies
6
Views
422
PWFI
PWFI
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SCO moot: Pakistan advises India against 'weaponising terrorism for diplomatic point scoring'
Replies
6
Views
549
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
Edevelop
Pakistan delivers tough message to Afghan Taliban over rising 'cross-border attacks'
2 3 4
Replies
49
Views
3K
Menace2Society
Menace2Society
INDIAPOSITIVE
Biden, Modi urge Pakistan to take action against militants
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
2K
PradoTLC
PradoTLC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom