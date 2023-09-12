Pakistan - Continuous Improvement vs. Breakthrough Innovation Strategy

The successive Pakistani governments have been pursuing a continuous improvement strategy as much as they can with all the rampant corruption in the country. Various actions have been done under the liberal capitalist model espoused by the World Bank and IMF to improve the situation. In the last sixteen months "difficult decisions" were undertaken by Shehbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar and they managed to save the country from rout. But still more and more "difficult decisions" are being taken on a weekly basis and the general population is made to sacrifice for the country while the elites pay nothing.



Some measures like the Corporate Farming will give a short-term respite but they will also not solve the issue. The political solution of Interim Government provided by the establishment is also destined for failure.



Peoples Party was asking for elections and after some raids on Peoples Party leaders in which a lot of currency was captured, Zardari has backed down from this demand. In the meantime, Nawaz Sharif has declared that he will return to Pakistan in October supposedly to take part in elections.



These are all continuous improvement or small steps that improve the situation gradually over time.



What is needed for Pakistan in these dire straits is a Breakthrough Innovation Strategy. After that Continuous Innovation in the form of small steps can be done to further improve the situation.



We have India to the East growing up as an emerging World Power and financing TTP to our Western Border and Baloch Liberation Movement to the South West. We have Afghanistan to the West with an Islamic Emirate government run by an Emir with a Prime Minister. Iran is another neighbor which is being run on the basis of Shia religion by an elected President overseen by a Guardian Council led by the Supreme Leader.



We are faced with the TTP threat as well as the economic disaster. Our Saudi and UAE financers have taken the side of India in the recent India meeting with the announcement of the new trade corridor linking India with Europe through Arabia.



The breakthrough innovation I propose is for Pakistan to declare itself as Khilafah and make a Confederation with Iran and Afghanistan as a first step. Then integrating the economy through the land route with China and Russia. Already India, Iran and Russia have built the North-South Trade Corridor which can be used by us to transport goods to and from Russia through Iran.



We should also maintain good relations with USA and Europe and trade with them. This step will increase the land mass of Pakistan two times and will solve the energy crisis in one go. The issue of TTP will also go away as they will all accept Islamic government which is their main demand.



Nawaz Sharif was ready for this in the nineties following exhortation by Dr. Israr Ahmed R.A. Zardari will also join in once he gets the green signal from Tehran. Imran Khan has already made up the minds of his followers with Riasat-e-Madina concept.



Political parties can be formed under Islamic Ideology in the Khilafah state and take part in elections but all the laws against Islam will be removed.



Hafiz Syed Asim Munir can take this bold and historic step to make Pakistan a regional power and usher in an era of prosperity with sound Islamic economic principles.



However, there is a window of time in which this opportunity can be seized. Once political activities for elections start again, then the opportunity will go away.