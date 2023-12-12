Pakistan contemplates retaliation after DI Khan attack

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sources say Islamabad likely to take ‘drastic and decisive’ actions against group involved in attack
Pakistan is contemplating a serious retaliation in response to today's terrorist attack in Dera Ismail Khan, the deadliest against security forces in years, resulting in the martyrdom of two dozen soldiers.
If official sources are to be believed, Pakistan is likely to take some "drastic and decisive" actions against the terrorist group involved in the attack.
"Pakistan will not let go the perpetrators of this heinous attack unpunished," a source familiar with the development told The Express Tribune on Tuesday.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), earlier in the day, stated that a group of six terrorists attacked a security forces’ check post in the Daraban general area in the early hours of Tuesday.
“The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted which forced the terrorists to ram an explosive-laden vehicle into the post, followed by a suicide bombing attack," according to the military's media wing.
Read more: At least 23 soldiers martyred in DI Khan attack: ISPR
“The resulting blasts led to the collapse of the building, causing multiple casualties; 23 brave soldiers embraced shahadat, while all six terrorists were effectively engaged and sent to hell,” the ISPR added.
Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP), a group that only emerged on the scene in February this year, took responsibility of the DI Khan attack.
Observers speculate that the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) might be linked to the TJP, which is employing the strategy of utilising a hitherto unfamiliar group to mitigate potential repercussions.
The attack in DI Khan happened despite Pakistan issuing a clear warning to the Afghan Taliban last month to rein in terrorist sanctuaries.
The Afghan government was told following the Bannu attack that any future terrorist incident having links with the neighbouring country would invite a robust response from Pakistan.
Read: Terrorist killed in DI Khan operation: ISPR
Although Pakistan has kept mum over the possible options to avenge the DI Khan killings, sources said that cross-border strikes as well as drone attacks targeting the terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan are on the table.
Pakistan considers the latest attack a serious provocation and would make sure those who are behind it pay the price. Islamabad has repeatedly urged the Afghan government to take action against the TTP and its affiliates.
Hours after the attack, the Foreign Secretary called in the Chargé d'Affaires (Cd'A) of the Afghan Interim Government (AIG) to deliver Pakistan’s strong demarche.
"The attack, whose responsibility has been claimed by Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, a terrorist group affiliated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), resulted in multiple causalities, including shahadat of twenty-three security personnel," according to the Foreign Office statement.
The Cd’A of AIG was asked to immediately convey to the Afghan interim government to fully investigate and take stern action against perpetrators of the recent attack, publicly condemn the terrorist incident at the highest level, take immediate verifiable actions against all terrorist groups (including their leadership) and their sanctuaries, apprehend and handover the perpetrators of the attack and the TTP leadership in Afghanistan to the government of Pakistan and take all necessary measures to deny the persistent use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan.
"Today’s terrorist attack is yet another reminder of the terrorist threat to peace and stability in the region. We must act resolutely with all our collective might to defeat this menace. On its part, Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to combat terrorism,'" the statement further said.
