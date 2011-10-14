What's new

Pakistan Civil Aviation | Information & News.

Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Joined
Sep 12, 2010
Messages
21,345
Reaction score
99
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
All the info regarding PIA can be posted here.
 
Installation of brand new Thales RealitySeven B777 Full Flight Simulator purchased by PIA has begun at PIA Training Centre (PTC) in Karachi.

Here's a set of photos sent by First Officer Aroosh Naqvi (forum member AN). The photos show PIA Boeing 777 full flight simulator being installed at PTC in Karachi.


b777_sim_aug6a.jpg

b777_sim_aug6b.jpg

b777_sim_aug6c.jpg


In June 2009, PIA signed an agreement with Thales for the purchase of a new Boeing 777-300ER Full Flight Simulator (FFS) Level D and associated options.

Thales&#8217;s new RealitySeven FFS is based on a modular design, with a common core element independent of the aircraft type. Different aircraft modules can effectively be &#8216;swapped&#8217; out, as a customer&#8217;s fleet or training business needs change, without the entire simulator needing to be replaced and without the need for further investment.

For further details visit Group.

Presently PIA has nine Boeing 777 aircraft in its fleet.

---------- Post added at 02:04 PM ---------- Previous post was at 02:03 PM ----------

Question mark over CAA performance PIA plane hits bird at Islamabad airport

10/14/2011

KARACHI, Oct 13: A PIA aircraft that was hit by a bird while taking off from airport in the federal capital on Thursday morning was called back immediately after the incident, but as the damage was not serious the plane was allowed to proceed to the United Kingdom.

PIA Managing Director Nadeem Yusufzai told a media briefing on Thursday that the incident in Islamabad took the total number of such accidents involving the airline`s aircraft this year to 59, of which 51 occurred in the country. This put a question mark on the performance of the Civil Aviation Authoritywhich was supposed to keep the skies near the airports clear for the aircraft.

Despite repeated requests made by Dawn, CAA`s spokesman Pervez George did not provide the total number of bird hits occurring inside the country. The 51 incidents were those in which PIA`s aircraft were involved and there were several other local and foreign airlines operating in the country and their aircraft must also have been hit by birds.

The PIA chief said that flight PK 791 had taken off from Islamabad airport, but soon afterwards it was hit by a bird. So the aircraft was immediately called back.

After checking it was found that no major damage was done to the aircraft and, therefore, it was allowed to proceed to Birmingham.

He said that bird-hit cases had become a routine matter at the country`s airports. He said that such incidents were not only posing a threat to the safety of passengers but also damaging the aircraft.

According to him, the damages caused by birds vary, depending of the place where the hit is made. If the bird hits the aircraft`s body the impact could be negligible. But if the bird hits the engine, the accident could be fatal.

Source: DAWN

---------- Post added at 02:06 PM ---------- Previous post was at 02:04 PM ----------

this bird strike issue needs to be addressed immediately, it costs PIA 500 Million Rs annually for repairing this. If the bird gets into the engines, it could be a lot of trouble and costly, also resulting in flights being delayed and inconvenience to the passengers.
 
saw on GEO news that 9 PIA aircraft are grounded as of this very moment, what is the authenticity of this?

And a new low for PIA, a B-747 on Hajj duty, was inspected by Saudi Authorities and they found out that the emergency lights and systems aboard the A/C were faulty, and have prohibited the entry of the A/C into Saudi airspace in the future.

These issues should be taken seriously by the PIA management, or else , it could lead to a total disaster for PIA.
 
thats why since 3 days b-777 and a-310 are caring hajis .
 
I always say. If you wanna travel, travel with PIA. Atleast your giving your fellow mates some boast. Those employees who aren't working but getting the salaries and bonuses stuffed up their homes, must be stripped from the cash, and told to seek jobs.
Retards.
 
nuclearpak said:
what happened to those 2 leased jumbos?
Click to expand...

i never seen them in action dear lolz yesterday 5pm arrival was b-777 before yesterday 3pm and 3:20 i thing i watch both A-310 and b-777 but Hellenic blue tail with bird not yet seen here :P
 
Imran Khan said:
i never seen them in action dear lolz yesterday 5pm arrival was b-777 before yesterday 3pm and 3:20 i thing i watch both A-310 and b-777 but Hellenic blue tail with bird not yet seen here :P
Click to expand...

WTF has happened to those 2 Hellenic Imperial jets???

You work in some Saudi airport no?
 
PIA A-310 shark over jeddah Monday afternoon catch by my mobile camera lolz while i was waitng on a red signal of sultan bin salman road :P

317301_168277099927585_100002358898756_324345_139067581_n.jpg


---------- Post added at 02:38 PM ---------- Previous post was at 02:36 PM ----------
nuclearpak said:
WTF has happened to those 2 Hellenic Imperial jets???

You work in some Saudi airport no?
Click to expand...

they will soon in action dear just wait till hajj finish .lolz its PIA DEAR .BTW saudi are doing something wrong here man there MD-92 still fly and our 747-300 can't how? anybody travel on MD-92 ?
 
Imran Khan said:
PIA A-310 shark over jeddah Monday afternoon catch by my mobile camera lolz while i was waitng on a red signal of sultan bin salman road :P

317301_168277099927585_100002358898756_324345_139067581_n.jpg


---------- Post added at 02:38 PM ---------- Previous post was at 02:36 PM ----------



they will soon in action dear just wait till hajj finish .lolz its PIA DEAR .BTW saudi are doing something wrong here man there MD-92 still fly and our 747-300 can't how? anybody travel on MD-92 ?
Click to expand...

The problem is safety standards. Our jumbo has below par safety , no emergency lights in order, poor maintenance, and a host of other problems. But I agree , how is tha MD-90 still flying??
 
nuclearpak said:
The problem is safety standards. Our jumbo has below par safety , no emergency lights in order, poor maintenance, and a host of other problems. But I agree , how is tha MD-90 still flying??
Click to expand...

not only this but regulerly junk fly to gulf states in jeddah daily land DC-10 of beman and no one damn told them don't fly it can be fall in parts .i look it closely and watch it carefully every corner of DC-10 its like peace of metal which is punched every corner still our 747-300 are far far better .what abut indian 747-300? they fly and land jeddah .its damn our bad luck that our friends also do it with us on bad time .
 
Imran Khan said:
not only this but regulerly junk fly to gulf states in jeddah daily land DC-10 of beman and no one damn told them don't fly it can be fall in parts .i look it closely and watch it carefully every corner of DC-10 its like peace of metal which is punched every corner still our 747-300 are far far better .what abut indian 747-300? they fly and land jeddah .its damn our bad luck that our friends also do it with us on bad time .
Click to expand...

They were banned by EU as well, the PIA jumbos, for the reason that they give out too much air pollution. And because they are poorly maintained.

But we have got new 777 simulators, costing 20 million $, so new 777's to be bought perhaps?
PIA installs $20m flight simulator for Boeing-777 pilots
 
PIA flight 1128 left jeddah now as B-777 AP-BGK

Its mean again shedule in mess as b-777 being used for hajj flights
 
Imran Khan said:
PIA flight 1128 left jeddah now as B-777 AP-BGK

Its mean again shedule in mess as b-777 being used for hajj flights
Click to expand...

What in the world is the PIA flight planning centre doing? I think it may be because of the banning of a jumbo in Saudi airspace, as earlier mentioned.
 
nuclearpak said:
What in the world is the PIA flight planning centre doing? I think it may be because of the banning of a jumbo in Saudi airspace, as earlier mentioned.
Click to expand...

nope man it will be ok within 24 hours don't worry and yes its same all over the world when air plane is going to retired no one damn work hard on it and make it good .look at saudi own fleet of old HZ-AIF b-747SP is in use but 30 years old mre then pia b-747 and what abut HZ-AIK HZ-AIL HZ-AIM HZ-AIN and many b-747 of saudi 26 years older fleet ?its just a game man :P
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PIA starts preparations to resume Europe flights
Replies
0
Views
300
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Kingdom come
Pakistan's PIA struggles to find willing aircraft lessors
Replies
0
Views
279
Kingdom come
Kingdom come
ghazi52
Islamabad Airport to be outsourced for 15 years: aviation minister
2 3
Replies
34
Views
1K
HalwaBrigade
HalwaBrigade
HAIDER
Cash-strapped PIA likely to ground more aircraft
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
101
Views
3K
PK784
P
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Roosevelt Hotel leased out to New York City firm for three years
Replies
12
Views
666
epebble
E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom