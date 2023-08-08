Pakistan China Joint Industries

ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2007
- Messages
- 98,332
- Reaction score
- 107
- Country
- Location
.,.,.
Aug 7, 2023
ISLAMABAD,-To further boost Pakistan's economy, the Chinese multinational home appliances and consumer electronics company, Haier Pakistan, commenced its exports to nine different countries in 2023.
Javed Afridi, CEO of Haier and Ruba Pakistan, recently shared the news, stating that Pakistan will serve as the new export hub for the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa regions. Haier Pakistan has successfully exported its products to these nine countries.
He further mentioned that the company achieved remarkable growth of 35% in the home appliances industry, attaining the highest market share of 52% in the first half of the current year. Haier Pakistan is manufacturing products that will set global benchmarks.
Currently, the company is exporting Inverter refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, Smart LED TVs, kitchen appliances, and other home appliances to countries such as Tunisia, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Djibouti, and Yemen.
Haier Pakistan exports to nine countries in 2023By Fatima Javed
Aug 7, 2023
ISLAMABAD,-To further boost Pakistan's economy, the Chinese multinational home appliances and consumer electronics company, Haier Pakistan, commenced its exports to nine different countries in 2023.
Javed Afridi, CEO of Haier and Ruba Pakistan, recently shared the news, stating that Pakistan will serve as the new export hub for the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa regions. Haier Pakistan has successfully exported its products to these nine countries.
He further mentioned that the company achieved remarkable growth of 35% in the home appliances industry, attaining the highest market share of 52% in the first half of the current year. Haier Pakistan is manufacturing products that will set global benchmarks.
Currently, the company is exporting Inverter refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, Smart LED TVs, kitchen appliances, and other home appliances to countries such as Tunisia, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Djibouti, and Yemen.