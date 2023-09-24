What's new

Pakistan, China agree to revise cost of ML-1 project

Edevelop

Edevelop

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Feb 2, 2007
Messages
14,702
Reaction score
23
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Pakistan and China have reportedly reached a consensus to revise the cost of the Mainline-1 (ML-1) project to approximately $6.6 billion, with an amended project design slated for submission to Pakistan by October 31.

ML-1 comprises a 1,872-kilometer railway track connecting Karachi to Peshawar traversing Sindh and Punjab provinces. The project involves upgrading and doubling the track, laying a new one with an improved subgrade for speeds of up to 160 km/h, all as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to a report by Dawn, Pakistan’s Communications Secretary, Khurram Agha, who leads the Joint Working Groups (JWG) for Aviation, Railways, and Infrastructure within CPEC, along with Railways Secretary Mazhar Ali Shah, is scheduled to attend a JWG meeting in Beijing. The purpose of this meeting is to finalize cost estimates and address associated matters.

If agreed by both sides, the adjusted cost of the ML-1 project will stand at around $6.6 billion, a notable decrease from the earlier estimate of $9.8 billion due to delays. This cost revision is attributed to China’s flexibility and modifications in project design, coupled with Pakistan’s willingness to independently develop certain segments, further contributing to cost savings.

An official announcement regarding this development is expected during the forthcoming visit of Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaarul Haq Kakar, to China on October 18. During this visit, he will participate in annual events related to China’s One Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

In addition to the cost revision for the ML-1 project, China and Pakistan will also discuss four previously delayed projects, including the Mirpur-Muzaffarabad-Mansehra Motorway, Zhob-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway, and Babusar Top. Formal negotiations on these projects are scheduled to take place during JWG meetings in the coming week.

These developments were reviewed during a recent meeting on CPEC projects, where the caretaker Minister for Planning and Development, Mohammad Sami Saeed, urged all ministries and divisions to expedite CPEC projects.

profit.pakistantoday.com.pk

Pakistan, China agree to revise cost of ML-1 project

Pakistan and China have reportedly reached a consensus to revise the cost of the Mainline-1 (ML-1) project to approximately $6.6 billion, with an amended project design slated for submission to Pakist
profit.pakistantoday.com.pk profit.pakistantoday.com.pk
 
Edevelop said:
Pakistan and China have reportedly reached a consensus to revise the cost of the Mainline-1 (ML-1) project to approximately $6.6 billion, with an amended project design slated for submission to Pakistan by October 31.

ML-1 comprises a 1,872-kilometer railway track connecting Karachi to Peshawar traversing Sindh and Punjab provinces. The project involves upgrading and doubling the track, laying a new one with an improved subgrade for speeds of up to 160 km/h, all as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to a report by Dawn, Pakistan’s Communications Secretary, Khurram Agha, who leads the Joint Working Groups (JWG) for Aviation, Railways, and Infrastructure within CPEC, along with Railways Secretary Mazhar Ali Shah, is scheduled to attend a JWG meeting in Beijing. The purpose of this meeting is to finalize cost estimates and address associated matters.

If agreed by both sides, the adjusted cost of the ML-1 project will stand at around $6.6 billion, a notable decrease from the earlier estimate of $9.8 billion due to delays. This cost revision is attributed to China’s flexibility and modifications in project design, coupled with Pakistan’s willingness to independently develop certain segments, further contributing to cost savings.

An official announcement regarding this development is expected during the forthcoming visit of Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaarul Haq Kakar, to China on October 18. During this visit, he will participate in annual events related to China’s One Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

In addition to the cost revision for the ML-1 project, China and Pakistan will also discuss four previously delayed projects, including the Mirpur-Muzaffarabad-Mansehra Motorway, Zhob-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway, and Babusar Top. Formal negotiations on these projects are scheduled to take place during JWG meetings in the coming week.

These developments were reviewed during a recent meeting on CPEC projects, where the caretaker Minister for Planning and Development, Mohammad Sami Saeed, urged all ministries and divisions to expedite CPEC projects.

profit.pakistantoday.com.pk

Pakistan, China agree to revise cost of ML-1 project

Pakistan and China have reportedly reached a consensus to revise the cost of the Mainline-1 (ML-1) project to approximately $6.6 billion, with an amended project design slated for submission to Pakist
profit.pakistantoday.com.pk profit.pakistantoday.com.pk
Click to expand...
I don't understand why Pakistan invests huge amount of money in military production but likes to outsource basic civil engineering works like roads and rail. The projects are fairly easy and would have given employment to a large number of unskilled and semiskilled people instead of increasing foreign debt and increasing dependence on foreign know how.
 
epebble said:
I don't understand why Pakistan invests huge amount of money in military production but likes to outsource basic civil engineering works like roads and rail. The projects are fairly easy and would have given employment to a large number of unskilled and semiskilled people instead of increasing foreign debt and increasing dependence on foreign know how.
Click to expand...
? cuz terror xi has big bribe money
 
epebble said:
I don't understand why Pakistan invests huge amount of money in military production but likes to outsource basic civil engineering works like roads and rail. The projects are fairly easy and would have given employment to a large number of unskilled and semiskilled people instead of increasing foreign debt and increasing dependence on foreign know how.
Click to expand...
Because imports suit the military/political /bureaucratic/business elites. They all make money without doing anything.
 

Similar threads

Edevelop
ML-1 railway project: Pakistan, China likely to sign agreement in August
Replies
13
Views
483
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
Edevelop
Pakistan, China to speed up ML-1, SEZs implementation
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
2K
Maula Jatt
Maula Jatt
Edevelop
Pakistan, China revive CPEC Phase-II
2 3
Replies
40
Views
2K
nahtanbob
N
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ML-1 railway: Pakistan, China decide to execute $10bn project
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
3K
Horse_Rider
H
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
China agrees to reschedule $2 billion debt
Replies
0
Views
207
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom