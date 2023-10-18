What's new

Pakistan, China agree to further cement bilateral ties

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
100,307
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,.,.

Pakistan, China agree to further cement bilateral ties​

Caretaker PM Kakar meets Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of Third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing

News Desk
October 18, 2023


caretaker prime minister anwaarul haq kakar extends felicitations to the chinese leadership on the successful holding of the third belt and road forum photo app

Pakistan and China on Wednesday agreed to further strengthen high-level dialogue and engagement besides deepening the political, economic, education, science and technology, cultural, and people-to-people relations.

The bilateral ties were discussed in a bilateral meeting between Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Kakar and Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of Third Belt and Road Forum (BRF) in Beijing.

Accompanied by the ministers and senior officials, the two leaders reaffirmed the time-tested and iron-clad friendship between Pakistan and China.

Li-MOU-1024x8071697651346-3.jpg


PM Kakar extended felicitations to the Chinese leadership on the successful holding of the Third Belt and Road Forum (BRF). Noting the depth and breadth of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the prime minister termed it as a project of immense significance for the world in terms of connectivity and shared prosperity.

The two leaders discussed bilateral collaboration in the context of CPEC and prospects of further deepening economic linkages.

LI1-1024x6811697651346-0.jpg


PM Kakar underscored the importance of CPEC for Pakistan’s economy and noted with satisfaction its expansion into new areas of development – including industrial development; livelihood projects; ICT; mining and minerals exploration and agriculture.

He expressed the confidence that Chinese investment in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) will contribute in diversification of Pakistan’s export basket and expansion of its industrial base.

Li2-1024x6811697651346-1.jpg


Premier Li Qiang underlined the steady growth of bilateral cooperation and noted the positive momentum of CPEC projects. He hoped that leadership consensus would give further boost to trade and economic relations between the two countries.

The two prime ministers also witnessed the signing ceremony in which several MoUs/Agreements were signed in areas of commerce, communication and transport including MLI, connectivity food security & research, media exchanges, space cooperation, urban sustainable development, capacity building, mineral development and industrial cooperation, climate change, vaccine development.


tribune.com.pk

Pakistan, China agree to further cement bilateral ties | The Express Tribune

Caretaker PM Kakar meets Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of Third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Belt and Road Forum
Replies
13
Views
335
nahtanbob
N
ghazi52
Pakistan, Russia discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors
Replies
0
Views
49
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Kakar seeks Kenyan president's facilitation over probe into journalist Arshad Sharif's murder
Replies
0
Views
58
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
China vows to safeguard Pakistan’s interests, drive economic prosperity
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
2K
nahtanbob
N
Edevelop
Pakistan, China agree to revise cost of ML-1 project
2 3
Replies
38
Views
1K
Sanwal!!
Sanwal!!

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom