Pakistan Childhood- invaluable memories of passing moments

Pakistan Childhood in pictures.....

Some of the invaluable memories of passing moments
Person can not take a long moment with millions of attempts, but he can definitely live every moment.



31369537_1879594848729973_5343967874992046080_n.jpg



31416879_1879594885396636_969704431757033472_n.jpg




پٹھو گول گرم - pithu gool garam

31408429_1879594925396632_6097079274970284032_n.jpg



9c0e92acada07c1f647306b1a316e15b--pakistan-childhood-memories.jpg



O yaro bacpan yaed kara dita ja
 
31400964_1879594982063293_7878688368559652864_n.jpg


31369704_1879595018729956_4121035315378913280_n.jpg




کالی کبوتریے کالے کپڑے پانی اے لوکاں نوں ڈرانی اے کالا چور آیا ای ڈنڈا لے کے آیا ای ڈنڈا گیا ٹٹ میری تحتی گی سک

31460878_1879595048729953_2779857774916403200_n.jpg
 
Unfortunately , these games made us much socialized and bring long term bonding . But now electronic gadgets took new generation toward isolation. When parents found easy way to control the activities of there child. I see 7 or 8 year old kids with reading glasses .... amaze me . I spent my childhood in playground under burning sun with lots of friends.
 
Akkar bakkar Bambay Bo
Assi Naway pooray So
So mai Laga dhaaga
Chor nikal k Bhaaga
Bhagtay Bhagtay bhook laggi
Kha lo beta Moong Phali
Moong Phali mai Dani nahi
Hum tumharay Nana Nahi
Nana gaye Dilli
Dilli say laye Billi
Billi nay diye Bachay
Allah mian sachay
Sachay sachay jayen gay
Bhai ki Biwi layen gay
Bhai ki biwi Kali (racism)
So nakhron Wali
Aik nakhra kacha
Hirran ka bacha
Hirran gayi pani mai
...
...
(forgot the rest)

IMG-20180330-WA0031.jpg
IMG-20180330-WA0022.jpg
IMG-20180330-WA0016.jpg
@El Sidd , @Ocean , @tps77 , @Mentee , @Torch , @Well.wisher ,
Mate many won't be able to digest the rhymes which me and my childhood comrades had improvised :ashamed: so let's move on.

When I was child, I used to eat Gol Ganda with 10's of colors on that. Then when I got older, somebody told me that they use Dyeing color to make that... I became worried. Then after thinking for some time, showed one of my finger to this thought, called gol gandy wala and said: Yar aik bare wala bnana, or Commelle bhi dalna. :D
 

