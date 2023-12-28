What's new

Pakistan carries out successful flight test of Fatah-II: ISPR

Pakistan carries out successful flight test of Fatah-II: ISPR

“The weapon system is capable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 400km,” ISPR says.
Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful flight test of Fatah-II, the military’s media affairs wing said.

According to the ISPR, Fatah-II is equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, sophisticated navigation system and unique flight trajectory.

“The weapon system is capable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 400 kilometres,” it said.

The ISPR said that the flight test was witnessed by “senior officers from tri-services and dedicated scientists and engineers”.

It further said that President Dr Arif Alvi, interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir congratulated participating troops and scientists on successfully conducting the flight test.

In October, Pakistan had conducted a successful flight test of the Ababeel Weapon System. The ISPR said the missile system was “aimed at strengthening deterrence and enhancing strategic stability in the region through the operationalisation of Full Spectrum Deterrence in the overall construct of Credible Minimum Deterrence”.

In August 2021, Pakistan had conducted a successful test of “indigenously developed” Fatah-1 guided multi-launch rocket system (MLRS). At the time, the ISPR said the extended-range rocket system was capable of delivering a conventional warhead.
 
There has been a controversy after the test that whether if this is a MLRS or SSM as it also doesn't resembles the design of Fatah II system GIDS promoted on its website 'road-to-future' section but the resolution of the video is pretty low so it's doubtable.
 

