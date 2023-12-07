Pakistan Cancels Passport of Afghan Interior Minister

How Taliban’s interior minister got Pakistani passport Haqqani used Pakistani passport to travel abroad particularly to Qatar for negotiations with the United States

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan's Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani was among thousands of Afghan citizens who had Pakistani passports until recently.has learnt from interior ministry officials that these passports were issued from different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh.Haqqani was issued a Pakistani passport for five years which he used to travel abroad, particularly to Qatar for negotiations with the United States for the signing of the Doha Agreement that resulted in the latter's exit from Afghanistan. Two passport officials involved in issuing Haqqani's passport have been arrested, one of whom had retired from service by the time the action was started against him.A well-placed official who is privy to the ongoing cleansing of the record has said that around 30,000 - 40,000 passports issued to Afghan nationals have been blocked.” Passport offices in different cities — like Thatta and Karachi in Sindh — are said to have facilitated them. Without naming the specific cities of Balochistan and KP, the official said that passport offices in different cities in these provinces were also found involved in this malpractice.As for Haqqani's case, the authorities got wind of the matter through a Peshawar-based journalist who happened to be on the same flight to Doha as Haqqani. At the immigration counter there, Haqqani showed his Pakistani passport as a proof of travel document. This left the journalist puzzled over how Haqqani had managed to get a Pakistani passport.When further pressed about the identity of the officer, the issuing officer said he was not sure about his real identity as the man had directed him on the phone. Department action started against the issuing officer and the person involved in the printing of the passport. Both of them are behind bars now, it has been learnt.Their passports were cancelled and those found involved in using forged documents were deported to Afghanistan.