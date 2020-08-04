What's new

Pakistan Federal Cabinet Approved new Political map of Pakistan . PM Imran Khan unveiled the Map today . AJ&K govt Endorsed this Map and today all political parties of Pakistan in all parties conference as well approved it . This map will be taught in School , Colleges , Universities and will be submitted to UN from Pakistan government .


International Boundry with India is clearly defined .
Kindly look at areas such as .

1 . Sir Creek
2 . Siachen .
3 . IoJnK .
# Check Junagadh and Manavadar as well .

 
where's the map?

Now a days there are threads which are more of One Liners, MODs please look into this. This is decreasing the quality, whatever is left of it.
 
What kind of post is this?
where's the map?

Now a days there are threads which are more of One Liners, MODs please look into this. This is decreasing the quality, whatever is left of it.
This is big news . V big . Check Sir Creek and Junagadh and Manavadar as well . According to Supreme Court of Pakistan Federal govt is not PM but Federal Cabinet . So i thought News Channels will take time to write about it so i will share the News here on Pakistan Defence .
#Developing Story was written below it .
 
Juna garh has always been shown as part of Pakistan historically. What's interesting is that we have omitted ladkah, are we acknowledging ladakh as part of India or China? What if India bifurcates jammu and Kashmir as well, will we let go jammu? What about Muslims of ladakh?

Further this will have major implications on our Kashmir cause and make fundamental changes to our narrative. What will be the global response?
 
Please share official link from Pakistani Government.
 

