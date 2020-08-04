Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Federal Cabinet Approved new Political map of Pakistan . PM Imran Khan unveiled the Map today . AJ&K govt Endorsed this Map and today all political parties of Pakistan in all parties conference as well approved it . This map will be taught in School , Colleges , Universities and will be submitted to UN from Pakistan government .
International Boundry with India is clearly defined .
Kindly look at areas such as .
1 . Sir Creek
2 . Siachen .
3 . IoJnK .
# Check Junagadh and Manavadar as well .
