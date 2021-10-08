What's new

Pakistan at Overseas Defence Exhibitions.

Pakistan Ordinance Factories is displaying its full range of tank & artillery rounds (armour-piercing fin-stabilized discarding sabot & HE), anti-aircraft ammunition, bullets, mortars, grenades, at EDEX 2021 in Cairo, but look at these BEAUTIFUL gold-plated guns from POF first!


1638656116789.png



1638656175280.png




1638656134109.png




1638656150715.png
 
GIDS Offering its Al Battaar Laser Guided Bomb Kit for export market at World Defense Show #WDS2022 in KSA...

1646587351001.png




1646587390272.png

Pakistan's Global Industrial & Defence Solution will be displaying.
#WDS2022 #GIDS #Pakistan #KSA
1646587433577.png
 
Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show kicks off first edition with nearly 600 exhibitors from over 40 countries.

1646588319520.png
 
Pakistan's GIDS showcasing Shahpar-II UAV at World Defense Show, 2022... SA..


1646662478839.png


Al-Battaar Guidance Kit Equipped Laser Guided Precision Munition by Pakistan's Global Industrial & Defence Solution (GIDS) at World Defense Show #WDS2022 in KSA.

1646678140929.png


Pakistan's GIDS showcasing Products at World Defense Show, 2022......SA..

1646680451922.png



1646680607796.png



