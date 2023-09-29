What's new

Pakistan: At least 50 killed, dozens injured in Mastung blast

1695977827868.png


At least 50 people have been killed and more than 50 injured in an explosion in Pakistan, police tell the BBC.
The blast happened near a mosque in the southwestern province of Balochistan on Friday as people gathered to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad.
The police suspect it was a suicide attack targeted at the religious gathering in Mastung city.
Officials have declared a state of emergency.
The casualties are being transported to two hospitals, police said.
Two Mastung city police officials confirmed the death count to BBC News.

Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti called the blast a "very heinous act".
Many videos on social media show the injured being rescued by emergency responders and locals.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

