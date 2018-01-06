What's new

Pakistan Army's VT-4 Main Battle Tank | Updates & Discussions

SBUS-CXK

SBUS-CXK

http://mil.eastday.com/a/180106172653768.html

7f1d163352de41d6a19ca3bdc6940bab.jpeg

20180106_653b0a77e7bba2bc1c6b6560aaf7bdeb_wmk.jpg
 
Dazzler said:
here comes the improved model. Notice the olive green color of the gun, and it now has a muzzle reference sytem as well.

The older version lacked both these enhancements


maxresdefault.jpg
You mean to say these changes were made on Pakistan's request????
And what about the engine....during the last trials engines were reportedly having problems with the transmission....have they been rectified as well?????
 

