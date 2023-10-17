Pakistan Army vows support to end unlawful Israeli occupation of Palestine

COAS says Palestinians have Pakistan's unequivocal support.

The Pakistan Army's top brass has reiterated its “principled stance” that Islamabad fully backs the struggle of Gazans in their war against Israel as the occupiers' bombardment on the strip continues unabated, calling for an end to the unlawful occupation.The development came during the 260th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC), chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).The forum viewed, with concern, the developments taking place in the Gaza-Israel war and the enormous human cost being imposed on innocent civilians due to the disproportionate use of force by Tel Aviv.Israel has been pounding the Hamas-ruled territory and preparing a ground invasion after suffering the deadliest attack in its 75-year history.Palestinian group Hamas infiltrated Israel on October 7 and killed more than 1,400 people, while Israel's air strikes have martyred at least 2,750 Palestinians, mostly civilians.During the meeting, the army chief said the Palestinian people have unequivocal diplomatic, moral, and political support of the Pakistani nation."...and we will continue to support the principled stance of our brethren for enduring resolution of the Palestinian issue and end to the unlawful occupation of their territories and Muslims' sacred places," he said.Gaza is facing a severe crisis as food and water are fast running out, with hospitals on the brink of collapse as they are being run on generators after Israel cut off the strip's electricity supply — home to 2.3 million people.The Pakistani government, in view of the human tragedy, has decided to dispatch humanitarian relief assistance to Gaza, the Foreign Office said a day earlier.The interim federal government has decided to deport all illegal immigrants by November 1 in light of increasing terror activities, with Afghan nations being involved in 14 out of 24 suicide bombings this year, according to officials.The ISPR mentioned that the forum resolved to fully support the federal government’s decision to repatriate and deport all illegal foreigners from November 1 onwards.The army chief directed all concerned to support and facilitate a smooth, respectable, and safe repatriation/deportation of all illegal foreigners, according to the ISPR.The meeting also took a holistic review of the ongoing actions being taken against illegal economic activities.The COAS also emphasised: "The Pakistan Army will continue to provide all-out support to the government and LEAs in taking strict lawful actions against illegal economic activities across the country.Actions against hoarding and smuggling mafias and cartels in different domains will be further strengthened in coming days to rid the country from the negative impact of such ill practices."The participants of the meeting offered fateha for the martyrs of Mastung, Hangu, and Zhob incidents — which took the lives of more than 60 people — during the Holy month of Rabi ul Awwal.The forum also paid rich tribute to the sacrifices being continuously offered by the security forces and the law enforcement agencies in defence of the motherland while fighting the menace of terrorism.The participants resolved that all terrorists, their facilitators, and abettors, working on the behest of hostile forces to "destabilise Pakistan will be dealt with the unflinching resolve of the state", the ISPR statement mentioned.The forum was also briefed on the prevalent geo-strategic environment, challenges to national security, and Pakistan's strategy in response to evolving threats.The forum reiterated the Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all kinds of direct and indirect threats.The participants also vowed to fully support the strategic initiatives planned by the government for the revival of the economy by providing all possible support for the overall well-being of the people.The army chief stressed maintaining high standards of professionalism and motivation during operations and achieving excellence during the training of the formations.