Pakistan Army UAV Inventory

ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2007
- Messages
- 98,927
- Reaction score
- 107
- Country
- Location
.,.,
PA GIDS Scout UAV (can carry 60mm) and some sort of mast mounted antenna in back might be GSR.
Img 2 and 3 shows a Scout UAV - 5 x LED screen display Ops center,
while Img 3 displays COTS UAV Ops center both inside a M113/Talha Command variant APC.
PA GIDS Scout UAV (can carry 60mm) and some sort of mast mounted antenna in back might be GSR.
Img 2 and 3 shows a Scout UAV - 5 x LED screen display Ops center,
while Img 3 displays COTS UAV Ops center both inside a M113/Talha Command variant APC.