Pakistan Army UAV Inventory

PA GIDS Scout UAV (can carry 60mm) and some sort of mast mounted antenna in back might be GSR.
Img 2 and 3 shows a Scout UAV - 5 x LED screen display Ops center,
while Img 3 displays COTS UAV Ops center both inside a M113/Talha Command variant APC.

1693586781036.png




1693586810435.png




1693586838651.png
 

