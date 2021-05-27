What's new

Pakistan Army Training

The ground still bears the signs of the stampeding horses of invaders, the hills echo with the battle cries of the brave warriors of the past. A region that bears testimony and resounds with the rich history of the past, the marauders who came to acquire wealth, the Muslim conquerors who came to spread the faith in this region, architectural wonders now in ruins silently proclaim to the world tales of a glory long lost. The region, now comprising Pakistan, is replete with stories of wars, battles, feuds and various revolutionary and military endeavours.

The sub-continent was partitioned into two distinct states due to unbridgeable ideological differences between the Hindus and Muslims, hence Pakistan came into being in August 1947 with the efforts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of the Nation. Presently, the ninth most populous country in the world, Pakistan covers an area of 800,000 square kilometers, surrounded by Arabian Sea, Iran, Afghanistan, Soviet Union, China and India. Pakistan is a country that enjoys diverse sub-cultures, resultant of being host to major historical events and influences of various civilizations. Similarly, it is a land that harbours diverse environmental facets within itself, from deserts to glaciated ice, to rich forests, fertile plains, rivers, lakes etc; a region that is bestowed with the best that nature has to offer.

The Pakistan Army at its inception presented a dismal picture as it was disinherited in its legitimate share of military assets in an effort to starve it to inadequacy and vulnerable to subjugation.

An institution that plays a major role and is at the forefront of all national and international endeavours to restore peace wherever a human conflict or natural calamity arises. The men of the Pakistan Army truly reflect the warrior spirit, weilding weapons for peace, doing justice to the strong military legacy handed down through time by their ancestors. These are the men who while adhering to the traditional spirit acquire training on modern methods conforming to international standards, at the same time setting standards of their own, which have achieved worldwide acclaim.

These men of the Pakistan Army are adept at the art of warfare, their inborn skills have been honed at the various institutions of Military Training throughout the country. Steeped in rich traditions, many of these institutions date back to the 19th Century. Institutions that exude an aura of strong military values, imparting skills through competent instructors, who having acquired training within the country and abroad, skillfully extend it to the prospective trainees.

All the schools have a distinguished history of proficiency and contribution toward developing a professional National Army, and produced men who have graced the annals of military history. These institutions are strategically located in specific terrain conducive to the learning of particular art of warfare and suitably equipped with modern training techniques, computerized system and ability to absorb foreign trainees while providing to them the required infrastructure.

"Arms for Peace", therefore, is a vital link in the ideological chain of the Pakistan Army. An institution that weilds weapons for peace, inculcating in its men the spirit to promote peace throughout the world. Same is reflected in its active participation wherever a situation requires its efforts and services to restore normalcy. With their extensive experience, the Pakistani troops are acclaimed for their peace-keeping endeavours throughout the world. These are the men who bear the expertise and excellence in skills. Pakistan Army, today, stands as a cohesive, dependable and a well cultured professional force providing physical and psychological security to the country.


Training Philosophy of Pakistan Army

The training of the Pakistan Army encompasses threat perception and suggests progression while giving initiative and full latitude for realistic and mission oriented training at formation level while keeping the monitoring of the training at the highest level. Quest for excellence in training, therefore occupies centre stage in the gambit of peace time pursuits of an Army, as it epitomises its standards of professional efficiency and operational preparedness. Over the years, Pakistan Army has evolved an indigenous system of training, based on the role of Army, "To defend the territorial and ideological boundaries of Pakistan from external as well as internal threat".

The philosophy of Pakistan Army Training is therefore, "To achieve excellence in combat" by directing all our endeavours toward developing strong faith in Allah, imbibing self reliance, aggressive spirit, self discipline and an enlightened leadership while remaining cost effective. The aforementioned philosophy, thus, is translated into a practical system to develop an inspired commitment to training in all ranks to ensure following:

  • A highly professional, combat worthy Army through better training and morale superior to that of the enemy
  • To win while out numbered, it must possess and display aggressive attitude and offensive spirit
  • All ranks especially leaders must display highest standard of professionalism, greater amount of initiative and self reliance
  • The training system worthy of absorbing the sophisticated weapons / equipment and at the same time ensuring highest possible standards of maintenance in order to offset the quantitative edge in weapons / equipment of our adversary
  • Desirable physical and mental endurance / fitness
  • Self discipline and enlightened leadership
 
1622130469116.png



Pakistan Military Academy

Historical Background

The Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) was established at Kakul in October 1947 soon after the creation of Pakistan . On 25th January 1948 , “The First Pakistan Battalion” was instituted. Its companies were named after the luminaries of Muslim military history i.e, Khalid, Tariq, Qasim and Salahuddin. Two months later in March 1948, the Battalion was bestowed with Quaid-e-Azam’s patronage as Colonel-in-Chief and the most coveted claim “The Quaid-e-Azam’s Own’ While the Quaid’s failing health prevented him from visiting PMA, Khawaja Nazim-ud-din, the then, Governor General inaugurated it on behalf of the Quaid-e-Azam and presented the Quaid-e-Azam banner. Ever since, at every passing out parade, it is held aloft with splendid honour by champion company. Regimental colours presented in 1950 by Liaqat Ali Khan, the first Prime Minister of Pakistan and the National Standard in 1961 by General Muhammad Musa, the then, Commander-in-Chief of Pakistan Army, have been some of the honours showered on the Academy, which it has always jealously guarded and kept high in letter and spirit.

The Indo-Pak War of 1965 necessitated Academy’s expansion and Second Pakistan Battalion was raised in December 1965. Its four companies were named after some renowned Muslim military leaders from the subcontinent i.e. Ghaznavi, Babur, Aurangzeb and Tipu. In early 1989, Third Pakistan Battalion was added to its fold. Its constituent companies were named after some very inspiring military generals in early Muslim history i.e. Haider, Ubaida, Saad and Hamza.

The Pakistan Military Academy is very proud of hundreds of its graduates who gallantly fought during the Indo-Pak Wars of 1965 and 1971. Amongst them are the four recipients of Nishan-e-Haider, the highest gallantry award, three Hilal-e-Jurat, one hundred and seventy seven Sitara-e-Jurat, besides innumerable other gallantry awards. Its alumni have vindicated themselves at every moment of trial. They have immensely contributed in vast and variant roles ranging from national defence to national development and from mass relief to national reconstruction in perilous conditions.

PMA has come a long way since its inception in 1947. It has grown and expanded from stage to stage. Over the years, there has been colossal contribution towards improvement of the campus and enrichment of its curriculum. Presently, its facilities and curriculum full cater for all challenges and needs for the foreseeable future.


Location

Abbottabad, at 1220 meters (4000 feet) is named after James Abbott, a British Administrator, who served in Hazara Division, part of North West Frontier Province of present Pakistan, in the 1840’s and 50’s. It is known as the military town, full of soldiers exercising, parading, playing polo and practicing the bagpipes. The cantonment area, a reminder of the British era, is full of spacious bungalows surrounded by gardens and pine trees, in addition to a church and a club at the top of the hill. A healthy climate greets the visitor to this town which ranges from moderately cold in the winters to moderately hot in the summers. The town boasts of well equipped bazaars catering to every need of the individual with modern transport facilities running to all corners of the town.

A short distance from Abbottabad, a fine straight road leads to PMA. Surrounded by beautiful Abbottabad hills in a lush green and serene corner of the valley. PMA provides conceivably the best environment for effective grooming, moulding and development of Pakistan Army’s future leadership.


Educational Philosophy

It is a place where the development of sense of Discipline, Honour, Patriotism and the acquisition of Knowledge is fostered in the cadets to enable them to tackle appropriate academic and military subjects with a wide interest in current world problems and the enthusiasm to continue to increase their knowledge through their own initiative. They develop deep appreciation of officers’ traditional code of behaviour and embody in themselves the greatest reliability and resolution. Thus PMA provides efficient and promising junior leadership to Pakistan Army.

The cadet of today is the officer of tomorrow; future custodian of his country’s honour. By means of command and authority entrusted in him, he has to enforce obedience and discipline for achievement of the mission, to serve the state and to act judiciously in the face of danger to his life.

In the Academy, a cadet is trained to be a man of character who is clear about his aim in life and is committed to the mission and objectives assigned to him.

He is consistent and courageous, willing to take risks and lead from the front. He possesses adequate knowledge, professional competence and good communicative skills.

He has strong faith in Allah, possesses integrity and detests hypocrisy. He is taught to set personal example for his followers. His maturity of outlook, his liberal and tolerant attitude enables him to be a “Team Member’ through his comradeship, he ensures the well being of his subordinates with marked sense of justice.

He has strong sense of discipline and duty and is firm in enforcing orders under all circumstances. For him, country takes precedence over self and accomplishment of task a matter of faith.


The Faculty

The faculty comprises a rare amalgam action of diverse specialists. May that be an academic discipline, a tactical lesson, an athletic skill, some leadership training or a feature of character development, it must be taught, conducted or supervised by highly competent, devoted and inspiring staff. Besides their independent but hearty investment of time and expertise, they all work in harmony with others so as to have the best of yield. In the entire professional endeavour of the faculty, a cadet remains its focus. The members of the faculty achieve optimized results through display of professional excellence, personal involvement and above all by own exemplified conduct. In their academic pursuits, cadets are required to do their graduation in science or arts subjects, both being university degrees, calls for accomplished academicians to brace the challenge well. PMA’s academic staff consists of highly qualified, experienced and efficient teachers. All of them have done Master’s in their respective disciplines while a host of them have earned M. Phil or Ph. D degrees.


The Courses

The courses offered at PMA cover all aspects of human behaviour and are devised so as to stimulate the physical and mental capabilities and potential as cadets.

Military training at the Academy comprises a comprehensive package of basic military skills, conceptual appreciation of varied professional knowledge, tactical exercises in simulated battle conditions and classroom instruction, for building Iogical mental attitudes, analytical approach and clarity of thought, all so vital for correct decision-making. Cadets participate in extensive weapon handling practices, numerous tactical exercises in varied terrain and austere climatic conditions and encounter challenge of command in different appointments, as leaders. During their entire stay at PMA they lead a spartan life, marked by spotless personal appearance, proud participation in parades and ceremonies, high standard of military discipline and exposure to host of challenges. Actual combat is the acid test of a true military leader. Cadets receive extensive training in challenging field conditions in the form of assault-course and field-camps so as to be ready for their ultimate test. Some salient features of training methodology are:

  • Professional Skills
    The most effective manner to lead is by example. An officer, therefore, ought to be a lot more dexterous in professional skills than his men, to inspire them well. Cadets are given extensive coaching and practice in the handling of different weapons, tips of field craft and use of signal equipment. Besides, they receive intensive help and guidance in tactical skills, leadership traits and skills which improve their physical and mental fitness.
  • Model Discussions
    Cadets relate their theoretical tactical concepts to ground situations depicted in the form of models. Exhaustive activation of mental processes lead to conceptual clarity and promotes readiness for field operations.
  • Tutorial Discussions
    Various aspects of a given topic are discussed. A detailed questionnaire is dished out to the class a day in advance for prior browsing, mental exercise and preparation. The whole exercise is made very stimulating, ideally suited for analytical work and self learning.
  • Tactical Exercises Without Troops (TEWTs)
    Cadets move out in the field for a day-long discussion on tactics and other concepts of military operations substantiated by simulated field conditions.
The Academic Programme

The academic subjects taught at PMA are designed to produce a young potential leader with sound education in appropriate academic subjects, with interest in the current world problems, and enthusiasm to continue to increase his knowledge through his own initiative.

There are two courses of Academic Studies which are Science Course (B.Sc) and Arts Course (B.A). English, Military Geography, National & International Affairs, Mutalya-e-Quran, Military & General Science or Social Science are common subjects, while one of the following range of combinations is mandatory:

  • Science Course
    Mathematics & Physics, Mathematics & Statistics, Mathematics & Computer Science, or Physics & Computer Science.
  • Arts Course
    History & Political Science, History & Economics, Computer Science & Economics, or Statistics & Economics.

Extra Curricular Activities

The physical fitness schedule of gentlemen cadets has been so prepared so as to develop in them optimum agility of body, robustness of muscles and sharpness of mind. They are made to do extensive exercises regularly with the help of elaborate and most modern apparatus under the guidance of highly trained coaches. Physical development programmes are a mix of challenging physical events, intrepid initiatives, thrilling adventures and refreshing exercises. An effective junior military leader must be a hardened but agile athlete so as to stand up to all challenges, however, tough and perilous. Correct physical development creates that warrior-spirit in the cadets which helps them sustain the rigors of active combat and continue fighting for an ultimate win even under heavy odds. Physical training effort begins with cadets’ mastery of individual skills which later finds its extensive application in harder team-events. Physical fitness plays its due part in the strengthening of cadets’ other faculties i.e. intellectual soundness, leadership skills, military training and above all character-building. It indeed takes into account the psychological, motivational and emotional aspects of total fitness. Some peculiar features of physical development programmes are:

  • Variety of Sports
    Regular participation in sports contributes immensely towards cadets’ physical fitness while variety within its vast range adds to its recreational value. It inculcates in them sportsman spirit. Facilities for nearly all popular major sports exist i.e. volleyball, football, basketball, rugby, handball, tennis, hockey, squash, cricket, martial arts, fencing and swimming.
  • Adventure Training
    An optional activity which is usually conducted during breaks. Nearly all cadets participate in one or the other form of adventure training, whichever suits their aptitude and interest. This activity not only makes them bodily fit but also emboldens their spirits and provides plenty of fun and entertainment. Regular clubs for such activities exist and are equipped with the required modern apparatus. Adventure training regularly conducted includes para jumping, gliding, sailing, angling, scuba-diving and surfing.
  • Endurance-Building Events
    Endurance is one of the higher virtues of an effective military leader. Regular stamina and endurance building exercises are conducted to develop in the cadets physical hardihood, determination and willpower which include, 1 Mile Run, 9 Mile Race, and long marches spread over days. Besides, their work-filled and event-packed busy daily schedule also contributes toward the same end.
  • Skills and Agility
    Cadets as athletes must become proficient in a host of individual skills. A course of numerous Physical Training Tests develops their body fitness and promotes their agility. They have to engage in frequent tough conditioning exercises in order to qualify PMA’s physical fitness tests. This fitness acquired over long period of strenuous training stays with them as a life-time asset.
  • Mustering Courage
    Several physical training events not merely physically harden the cadets, but they also develop in them great deal of courage. Events like boxing or assault course which are compulsory physical training tests cannot be honourably completed unless the young athletes muster bold initiatives and physical courage. In the conduct of these events, the guiding spirit is “It is not important what happens to you but how you conduct yourself while it is happening to you”.
Campus

Over the years, the campus has been vastly expanded and developed in terms of its architectural beauty, landscaping and the development of training and recreational facilities. Presently, PMA is very proud to claim that it has developed conceivably the finest infra-structure and facilities available at any training institution.

  • Academic Block
    Our major training activity is conducted in the academic block which comprises about 100 halls of study, each one of which is treated for acoustic effect and equipped with necessary audio-visual aids. The block consists of several independent classroom units housed in two-tiered buildings with elegantly arched side- corridors, vast middle passage and a lobby. They are all, indeed, a model of institutional grandeur and functional convenience.
  • Central Library
    Academy’s Central Library is housed in an impressive large building and sited very accessibly. It has a massive collection of books on nearly all imaginable subjects, arranged in cabinets, well sectioned and catalogued. Vast reading-room with scores of quality journals, a well stocked reference section and the library’s layout in appropriate cabins and corners coupled with efficient management makes it a conducive place for concentrated study or research-work.

  • Computer and Language Laboratories

  • PMA is very much aware of its alumni’s future needs, for it is indeed 21st century leadership that we are preparing. Thus three large sophisticated Computer Laboratories with related gadgetry have been established. Computer Science is offered as a major subject in BSc, most of the others get basic familiarization with computers, while computer lovers join the Computer Club and satiate their innovative urge with liberal gadget manipulation. Four latest computer-controlled Language Laboratories exist for extensive listening and choral exercises so as to improve cadets’ expression of English. Variety of short BBC courses and other audio-visual programmes greatly complement the English learning process.

  • Academy Educational Television Channel
    The PMA has set up its own broadcast channel which telecasts educative and entertaining quality programmes for the cadets, the staff and their families. Listening to international news in the evening is compulsory for the cadets so that they are current on world affairs.

Cadet Clubs

Host of clubs have been established to provide varied recreation and useful pastimes. Every cadet finds a club to his individual taste and interest. It is mandatory for them to be the members of one or the other club. The range of these clubs is vast and varied. Following clubs exist:

Indoor Clubs
  • Science Club
  • Computer Club
  • Crafts Club
  • Drama Club
  • Debating Club
  • Music Club
  • Fine Arts Club
  • Camera Club
  • Graphics Club
  • Literary Club
Outdoor Clubs
  • Para Club
  • Gliding Club
  • Angling Club
  • Hiking Club
  • Riding Club
  • Judo and Karate Club
  • Health and Hygiene Club
  • Frogman Club
  • Rifle Club
  • Shikar Club

  • Polo
    A sprawling well maintained polo ground is developed where best fed and trained ponies are available. Officers and cadets frequently play polo and practice other equestrian skills. Some of the prestigious high level polo tournaments are held here; the most coveted of these being the PMA Commandant’s Challenge Cup.
  • Gymnasium
    A fabulous gymnasium with massive health and exercise equipment is installed. A mere visit to the gymnasium induces the cadets to learn gymnastic skills and enjoy manipulation of health apparatus.
  • Swimming Pool
    A large international standard swimming pool has been constructed where proper coaching of diverse swimming and diving techniques is extended. It is the most popular site with cadets during summers.
  • Cadets’ Residential Complexes
    Twelve large multi-storied residential blocks have been constructed to accommodate a company of cadets each. These buildings have been equipped with the best of fixtures and amenities to provide their inmates comfortable living environment. They do deserve this care and comfort after a busy day’s hard work.
  • Messes
    Every company residential complex has an independent mess, which has sufficient dining, and anteroom facilities to accommodate all the company cadets together. A huge amazing column less central dining hall is used for battalion level formal dinners. Quality catering and service are ensured by proficient mess staff.
 
Junior Leaders Academy

History
Jn%20Ldr%201.jpg

The need to establish Juniors Leaders Academy for our junior leaders was felt since long in order to improve the efficiency of our junior leaders. Since Non Commissioned Officer is an important command link between officers and the troops and if this important link is weak, the end results are likely to be irreparable. To groom this teeth end in the art of leadership, Junior Leaders Academy was established at Shinkiari in May 1988. The first course started on 31 July. The Academy was formally inaugurated by the then Chief of Army Staff, General (Retd) Mirza Aslam Beg on 27 September 1988. Presently two courses, each of 5 months duration are held in a year.


Location
Jn%20Ldr%203.jpg

The Pakhli Plain Shinkiari, a picturesque patch in green Hazara with eye catching scenery is located on Karakoram Highway approximately 19 kilometers north of Mansehra and 165 kilometers from Islamabad. Its integral beauty lies in lush green scenic spots on Sirin River and lawns of tea gardens. Picnic spots like Chattar Plains, Dadar, Kund Bungalow, Batrasi, Darband and an august pheasantry at Dhudial, enhances the importance of Shinkiari.

In the Pakhli Plains, the summers are generally cool and pleasant with beautiful greenery all around. Monsoon season is not very comfortable due to humidity. Winters are quite severe. Mountains surrounding the valley receive appreciable snow fall in the months of January and February.


Extra Curricular Activities
Jn%20Ldr%206.jpg

For the better grooming and development of leadership traits apart from professional training, the following extra curricular activities are conducted for the students:

  • Training Competitions
  • Sports Competitions
  • Debate Competitions
  • Recreational Facilities
  • To provide respite from rigors of military training, following recreational facilities are also available:
    • Academy Library
    • Recreation Room including TV/ VCRs in each training company
    • Cinema Hall
    • Computer Club
    • Tennis Club
    • Squash Courts
    • Health Club/Gymnasium
    • Cricket Club
    • Billiard Club
    • Riding Club
    • Golf Course
    • Public School and College
    • Welfare Shops
    • Cafeteria

Campus

Junior Leaders Academy is a self-contained all arms training institution, established over a vast area, encompassing all training and recreational facilities required for an academy. Junior Leaders Academy occupies the most beautiful area in and around Shinkiari with a mix of plain and pine covered hilly terrain. The natural beauty combined with colorful man made structures and facilities specially attract the trainees, trainers and the visitors alike. The vast training areas and sports fields add life to the attractive activities at Junior Leaders Academy. All the available facilities help in training and recreation for students.


Conclusion

Junior Leaders Academy has shown great promise in a short period. It has already become the Alma Mater of junior leaders and has begun to make a difference to the quality of junior leadership in the army. A feed back on graduates of this Academy reveals that the Junior Leaders Academy has played a pivotal role in inducing the sense of competition, awareness and professional realisation among our junior leaders. Inshallah, our junior leaders will prove themselves second to none may it be war or during peace.
 
SCHOOL OF ARMOUR AND MECHANIZED WARFARE


Historical Background

At the time of independence of the country in August 1947, Pakistan Army inherited six armoured regiments from the British Indian Army. For training of officers and men of Pakistan Armoured Corps, the Armoured Corps Centre and School was established at Nowshera in 1947 which also had a School Wing under it.

With the passage of time, more armoured regiments were raised, the organization of the School and the related facilities expanded correspondingly. In 1956, it was named “The Armoured Corps School”.

On 10 June 1969, the School was separated from the Centre and renamed as “The School of Armour” keeping in view the progressive mechanisation plan of the army, the training of all mechanised troops has also been entrusted to this school, therefore the school has been renamed as “The School of Armour and Mechanised Warfare”, since 1993.


Location

The School of Armour and Mechanised Warfare is located at Nowshera cantonment in the North West Frontier Province of Pakistan. The cantonment is situated 48 kilometers east of the Provincial Capital Peshawar and 128 kilometers west of the Federal Capital Islamabad. It is beautifully located along the bank of the Kabul River and right on the Grand Trunk Road linking Lahore, Rawalpindi/Islamabad and Peshawar. Nowshera is a medium sized city, having a number of Army training establishments. Across the river, just at a distance of about 8 kilometers lies Risalpur a small cantonment in which the Pakistan Air Force Academy and some other training establishments of the Army are located.

Nowshera also serves as a gateway to the picturesque Swat valley and further north to the Chitral valley via Lawari pass. The climate in peak summers varies from 40° — 450 C and in extreme winters it drops down to -C.


Educational Philosophy

Education imparted at School of Armour and Mechanised Warfare is very progressive and futuristic conforming to prevalent technical/tactical trends. Practical training is a major part of the training, which encompasses both tactical and technical aspects. Education System follows a deliberately planned and logically sequenced training to prepare the future warriors of Armoured Corps.

The Faculty

School of Armour and Mecahnised Warfare is commanded by a Brigadier and has got almost 50 top of the line officers of the Corps which are further distributed into Wings and Groups.

The Courses

The following courses are organized at the School Armour and Mechanised Warfare:-

· Tactical Wing Course
Duration
Frequency
Category

Unit Commander Course (UCC)
12 weeks
Once a year
Officers

Junior Staff Course and Mid Career Course (JSC&MCC)
10 weeks
Twice a year
Officers

Basic Young Officer Course (Tactical Leg)
7 weeks
Twice a year
Officer

Junior Armour and Mechanised Leaders Course (JA&MLC)
4 weeks
Twice a year
Non Commissioned Officers


· Tactical Wing Course

Armour Officers Advance Technical Course (AOATC)
36 weeks
Once a year
Officers

Basic Young Officers Course (Technical Leg)
15 weeks
Twice a year
Officers
Armament Instructor
12 weeks
Twice a year
Junior commissioned Officer/Non commissioned Officer
Communication Instructors Course (CI)
12 week
Twice a year
-do-
Driving and Maintenance Course (D&M)
12 week
Twice a year
-do-

Junior Commissioned Officer/ Non Commissioned Officer Technical Course JN (Tech)
28 weeks
Once a year
-do-

Junior Armour Leaders Course (JA&MLC)
8 weeks
Twice a year
Non commissioned officers


Selection Criteria

Basic Young Officers Course (YO)
· Service. Minimum 6 months service in the unit. Must have attended at least one collective training/training cycle camp.
· Qualification. Officers standard map reading.

Junior Staff Course (JSC) and Mid Career Course (MCC)
· Service. 5 - 6 years
· Qualification. Officers who have already attended Junior Officers Tactical Armour Course (JTA) will be exempted from this course.

Unit Commanders Course (UCC)
· Service 13-18 Years.
· Qualification Should not have attended the Staff Course.


Armour Officers Advance Technical Course (AOATC)
· Service. 2-5 years
· Eligibility
· Armoured Corps/ Mechanised Infantry Battalion Officers having obtained minimum BEE (
😎
grade in basic course.

· Other arms officers must have obtained minimum BEE (
😎
grade in the Young Officers’ Basic Course.

· Officers who have not attended any instructor course (Armament Instructors, Communication Instructors or Technical Officers Course) previously are eligible to attend Armour Officers Advance Technical Course (AOATC).

· Should be in possession of military driving license.


Extra Curricular Activities

· Club. Squash, tennis courts, gymnasium, cricket and an excellent golf course (adjacent to the Kabul River) are available on obtaining membership at Services Club Nowshera. The Club organises musical evenings periodically. Members may also organise their own social gatherings at the club.

· Libraries. Books on professional and number of other subjects are available at the Station Library and the school’s own library, which can be made use of by the students for professional study, and light reading General Staff Publications (GSPs) on various subjects are also available at the school for issue to students.

· Internet Cafe. Facility of Internet is also available to the students within school premises.


Campus

School campus presents a very attractive and scenic view, being located right on the bank of Kabul Rivet. Fast current of River Kabul adds a classic touch to the scenery. The campus mainly comprises following:-

School Headquarters
Technical Wing
Tactical Wing
Play Grounds
Bachelors’ Accommodation
Mess
Swimming Pool
Married Accommodation
Library/Internet Cafe


Conclusion

The School of Armour and Mechanised Warfare is one of the elite institutions of Pakistan Army. Over a span of almost five decades, this school has improved tremendously, whether it is training or administrative aspects. The school has had the honour of training about 574 foreign students.
 
SCHOOL OF ARTILLERY


Historical Background

Our history is glamorous and magnificent. It enjoys a high-ranking international status amongst contemporary institutions located elsewhere basically owing to its modern outlook to social military life and combat training activities. Early in the 20th century, the gradual Indianisation of the Indian Army began to take place. This Indianisation also affected the number of the local inhabitants in the mountain regiments of the Royal Artillery.

At this time the need to form a School of Artillery, on the lines of the School of Artillery at Lark Hill, was felt. In 1921, Kakul was selected for this purpose and the school started functioning there. In the middle thirties, however, it became clear that in view of the much-increased range of the new guns, which were then coming into service, the Kakul ranges were too small and too mountainous. They were suitable for the mountain guns only. It was, therefore, shifted to Deolali, where it remained until partition. Then as was the case with all other central establishments, it was divided between the two dominions.

A conference was held on 15 September 1947 at Deolali and a plan was made for the division of the School resources and for the move of the Pakistan portion to Nowshera, which had for many years been a gunner station and possessed sizeable artillery ranges. Consequently, known as Royal Pakistan Artillery School, the institution was established at Nowshera. The school had meagre resources and uphill task of training the manpower for the Pakistan Army. The first commandant of school was Lt. Col. L. Gallarher.

The school was visited by Quaid-i-Azam on 13 April 1948, who praised the school for its dedication to training and teaching gunnery. The Commander-in- Chief, General Muhammad Ayub Khan followed the Quaid’s visit in 1951.

Between 1952 to 1956, the school was reorganised by adding technical, tactical, locating wings and publication section. The gunnery branch, equipment, ammunition and trial branch were added to gunnery branch. The designation of Royal Pakistan Artillery School was changed to School of Artillery.

However, in January 1957 the School was again reorganized to meet growing requirements of the Pakistan Army. In 1958, Lieutenant Colonel Ameer Ahmad took over as first Pakistani Commandant. Since then, school has come a long way in developing its Infrastructure, Training Philosophy and Doctrine.


Location

It is located along the western bank of River Kabul at Nowshera. The historical city of Nowshera is a natural base for any inquisitive traveller to explore the beauty of North-Western parts of Pakistan, which offers an assortment of breath taking scenes ranging from Khyber Pass to the snow peaked mountains of Great Himalayas.

The city is positioned at a distance of 120 kilometers from Islamabad International Air Port and 48 kilometers from Peshawar International Air Port. Climate of Nowshera is temperate. It is hot and humid in summer, temperature rises above 40°C. Winters are cold and temperature varies from 5°C to -1°C.

However, spring and autumn are pleasant. Rains in monsoon season are mild and weather remains overcast.

Educational Philosophy

The contours of training philosophy are built on following bases:-

Training Environments.
Infantry Division is the level of our training effort. Taking this as basis, variations are taught relative to the level and scope of the course.

Training Level.
Within the ambit of aim and scope of the course, effort is to train officers, Junior Commissioned and Non Commissioned Officers for higher responsibility.
Training curriculum is progressive commensurate with rank, service and level of participation by the students in professional pursuits. These are:-

· Junior Level Leadership. Infantry Company within the framework of a Battalion.
· Mid Level Leadership. Infantry Battalion within the framework of a Brigade.
· Senior Level Leadership. Infantry Brigade/Division within the framework of Division/Corps.


The Faculty

War-experienced instructors and battle proven training regiments back the training effort. We have a mix of eastern and western equipment and, therefore, enjoy a unique position amongst the contemporary institutions. This feature has added an international distinction and a facet of universality in training, where gunners from the entire globe can be trained together.

The availability of firing ranges within school premises help impart a realistic training to students. This being a value added feature is envied by many of the existing training institutions of the world.

The Courses

Junior Level of Leadership
Young Officers’ Basic Course
Assistant Regiment Instructor (Gunnery)
Assistant Regiment Instructor (Technical Assistant)
Assistant Regiment Instructor (Locating)
Assistant Regiment Instructor (Radar)
Assistant Regiment Instructor (Survey)
Mid to Senior Level of Leadership
Junior Staff Course (including Army Service Corps Officers)
Mid Career Course
Officers Locating Course
Unit Commander’s Course
Gunnery Staff Course
Junior Commissioned Officers/Non Commissioned Officers Gunnery Staff Course.
Extra Curricular Activities

School is well equipped with facilities, few among them are:-

Indoor sports
Golf course
Basketball courts
Tennis courts
Squash courts
Swimming pool
Rowing
Riding club
Additional Facilities
· Single and family accommodation
· Ladies club
· Schooling for children
· Recreational facilities


Campus

The school is co-located with other training institutions like School of Armour and Mechanised Warfare, Military College of Engineering, School of Army Service Corps and Pakistan Air Force Academy. This disposition enables us to impart integrated training in virtual battlefield environments. The school is organized mainly into Administrative and Support Wing and a Training Wing.

School environment has been developed into a campus. Campus life ensures availability of most of the facilities to all of the students for most of the time. Like mess is a facility not only for regular meals but also for tea break, for retiring, library and gymnasium with an outlay of playground around it. Similarly, Gun Park has been developed for instructional classes, practical study and likewise other activities.

Computer section is a facility not only meant for core academic pursuits but for information/research by installing Internet and for studies by establishing video library. For this purpose and to accommodate increasing number of interested students, high tech computers have been added, and various lectures have been video filmed for maximum education value.

Further, the campus has been extended to Range Area, which helps creating an environment, whereby Range Area has become an extension of classroom and is no more taken as fatigue or a ritual.

Extended facilities like, dry-cleaning, telecommunication, mess detachment for late hours tea etc. reach out to students. Reception centre is also an effort toward this end.

To give students an idea of deployment employment of Artillery in Mountain, the School maintains a wing at Kalam Valley, where necessary infrastructure for Snow and Mountain Warfare Section is in the offing.


Training Facilities

· Firing ranges
· Miniature ranges
· Computer section
· Ammunition and equipment room
· Method branch
· Library
· Combined arms training


Conclusion

The campus ensures availability of maximum facilities to all students for most of the time. Mess is a facility where not only oriental and continental dishes are served but also a library, gymnasium and an outlay of playground around, it provides easy access to students and helps them in developing their physical and intellectual faculties.

Since its inception, the institution has produced a large number of eminent personalities, who have risen to command the Corps and Pakistan Army. General Tikka Khan, General Sawar Khan and General Pervez Musharraf are amongst the renowned personalities of Pakistan Army.

At present, General Pervez Musharraf, a graduate of this institution is Chief of the Army Staff. On the other sidegraduates of this institution have also displayed supreme valour and courage. Several sacrificed their lives, for nation’s better tomorrow. History has recorded them as War Heroes and State bestowed upon them gallantry awards.

The School of Artillery has its own honours and distinctions. These are not mere symbols; they are true reflections of this institution’s glorious past, eminent present and bright future. These are not mere adoptions; they have been conferred upon as a reward for imparting professional and training skills not only to Pakistan Army Cadre but also to the students belonging to armies of friendly countries.
 
General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited field training area near Kotli today.

COAS was briefed about conduct modalities of a Corps level exercise ‘Taskheer-e-Jabal’. The exercise is aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formations, encompassing defensive and offensive tasks during various contingencies within an operational cycle. The troops and units participating in exercise will rehearse various defensive and offensive manoeuvres in the mountainous terrain.

Appreciating dedication and professionalism of participating troops, COAS expressed satisfaction over combat readiness of the formation. Rigorous training and continued practice of operational drills are imperative for effective response to wide ranging threats, COAS emphasized.
Earlier, on arrival , COAS was received by Corps Commander, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas.
 
The Army Equitation School at Mona.

1622749277496.png



Army Remount Depot Mona is a depot of the Pakistan Army situated in Mandi Bahauddin, Punjab, Pakistan. It was established in 1902 and is home to breeding grounds for horses, mules and donkeys. It was originally designed to supply mountain artillery mules and general service mules. Mona is a full member of the World Arabian Horse Organization (WAHO). It is the largest functional remount installation in the world and is spread over 10,000 acres.

Mona started breeding horses in 1902. Donkey and mule breeding studs were established in 1906. The name Mona Depot was adopted from the local syed village MONA SYEDDAN. The land occupied by the Depot was originally owned by the syed's in this area, this was officially granted to the government in the late 18th Century.

A museum at the Army Remount Depot Mona displays the carriages used by Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Queen Elizabeth II as well as those used in the early 19th century.

Army Equitation School

The Army Equitation School trains officers and junior-ranked personnel of the Pakistani Army and the countries of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bangladesh, Jordan, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Nepal in equestrian sports such as polo, show jumping and riding.
 
Command & Staff College, 1930's


1622847883090.png




Bachelors Quarters, Quetta c.1930's.



1622847718447.png




1622847765230.png




Command & Staff College Dinning Hall, #Quetta c.1930's


1622847801139.png
 
Military College of Signals

1627477470154.png



1627477018087.png


History

Military College of Signals was raised immediately after partition of the Indo-Pak Sub Continent in 1947 as School of Signals, with the task of training officers and selected Non Commissioned Officers of the Corps of Signals of Pak Army. The School had to be raised from a scratch because the signal training facilities of undivided Indian Army were located either at Poona or Jabalpur. Both these cities are now the part of India. Lt Col C.W.M. Young British Officer of the Royal Corps of Signals was the first commandant of the School. During the early years, due to the shortage of training facilities, in the country in the field of telecommunication, a number of officers and men were trained at School of Signals, U.K, and subsequently at US Army Signal School at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. The College, since its raising has undergone various phases of expansion to meet the requirements of the Corps of Signals.

The status of the School was raised to that of a College in 1977, when it was affiliated with University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore for Telecommunication Engineering Degree programme.

The College was affiliated with National University of Sciences and Technology, in 1991 and since then it has progressed phenomenally as a center of quality education. Today the curriculum is not only confined to merely undergraduate level but MCS is also running MS and PhD courses.

Location

The Military College of Signals is located centrally in a peaceful and clean environment of Rawalpindi - one of the major cities of Pakistan near the capital, Islamabad. The College is approximately 5kms far from the Rawalpindi Railway Station and about 2 kms from the commercial shopping area. Its location provides the advantages of 24 hours rail, road and air transportation facilities.

Rawalpindi is a major city with a population of over a million. The elevation is 510 meters above sea level. The climate is tropical with usual temperatures ranging from 0 OC to 47°C during the entire year. It lies on the historic Grand Trunk road built by Afghan ruler Sher Shah Suri in 16th Century. Summer resorts like Murree, Abbottabad, historical monuments at Taxila and world’s largest earth-filled Tarbela and Mangla Dams are located within 30-100 kms from Rawalpindi.

Educational Philosophy
The Military College of Signals is responsible to impart training to Officers/Cadets, Junior Commissioned Officers/Non Commissioned Officers (JCOs /NCOs) of the Corps of Signals, other arms of Pakistan Army and military persons from allied countries besides conducting postgraduate and undergraduate courses in various disciplines. For the purpose of postgraduate and undergraduate courses, Military College of Signals is a constituent College of National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) established by Government of Pakistan in 1993. The mission of the College is laid down as under:

  • Training
    • Impart basic and advance special to arms training to the officers of Corps of Signals
    • Conduct Telecommunication Engineering Programme for selected officers, technical cadets and civilian students leading to Bachelor of Engineering (BE) degree in the discipline of Telecommunication, Engineering and Bachelor of Engineering in Software Engineering (BESE) from the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST)
    • Conduct Master of Science (MS) programme in computer science and electrical telecommunication engineering and cryptology under arrangements of National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST)
    • Impart training to selected technicians (Non Commissioned Officers) of Corps of Signals leading to diploma in electronics
    • Train other arms officers, Junior Commission Officers and Non Commissioned Officers from Artillery, Engineers, Infantry and Air Defence as Regimental Signal Instructors
    • Conduct different information technology oriented and data processing courses for all ranks of the Army
  • Research and Development
    • Study of communication doctrines and techniques
    • Carry out research, design and development activities for improvement of communication systems and communication security
    • Carry out evaluation and user trials of telecommunication equipment for assessing their suitability for induction in the Army
1627477076813.png


The Faculty

The Military College of Signals is functionally and administratively controlled by the General Headquarters through Signals Directorate. It is headed by a Major General/Brigadier. Normally around 80 permanent members of staff are available in the college. Including army officers, civilian professors and lecturers. These personnel are highly dedicated, qualified and competent to steer the future generations of telecommunication engineers in the proper direction.

1627477508536.png


The Military College of Signals is divided into four main functional groups.

  • College Headquarters
    College Headquarter is headed by a Colonel appointed as Colonel Co-ordination. There are following branches, which work under Colonel Co-ordination.
    • Administration Branch
      The branch is headed by a Lieutenant Colonel who is responsible to look after all administrative, financial and discipline matters
    • Training and Co-ordination Branch
      The branch is headed by a Lieutenant Colonel and is responsible for all staff work related to training and co-ordination matters
    • NUST Affairs Branch
      The branch is headed by a Lieutenant Colonel and is responsible for all staff work related to NUS1 under graduate and postgraduate courses matters
    • Examination Cell
      The cell is headed by a Lieutenant Colonel and is responsible for all matters related to conduct of examination, preparation of results and award of degree
  • Combat Division
    The division is headed by a Brigadier/Colonel and is responsible to run all combat communication courses. The division comprises of five Wing, i.e Tactical Wing, Telecommunication Wing, Information Technology Wing, Cadets Wing, Security and Research Wing.
  • Engineering Division
    The division is headed by a Brigadier/ Colonel and is responsible for all postgraduate and undergraduate courses. The division is further sub-divided into four departments, the Humanities and Basic Sciences Department, Computer Science Department, Electrical Engineering Department and Cryptology Department.
  • Research and Development Cell
    It is headed by a Colonel. All the research and development tasks related to analysis/ development in training, tactical and doctrinal aspects are undertaken by this cell. Apart from research activities, the cell is also responsible for publishing yearly Newsletter for Corps and Signals.

Curriculum of Undergraduate Programme

All Military Colleges/Institutions including Military College of Signals were made constituent Colleges of NUST. By virtue of our affiliation with NUST, we have academic linkages with reputed international universities like Michigan State University (MSU) of USA, Iowa State University USA, and University of New South Wales, Australia for split programmes at Postgraduate and Ph.D. levels.

The degree programme run under NUST is of 3-1/2 years duration. There are seven semesters: Each semester is of 21 weeks duration. There is 8 weeks summer break and 2 weeks winter break at the end of each semester. On the average a total of six subjects including laboratory work are conducted during each semester. The sequence of subjects caters for a smooth transition from basic to higher level of learning. There are five workdays a week having a total of 29 contact hours. The total duration of Engineering Course is 132 credits hours.

  • BE Software Engineering
    A comprehensive programme, which lays emphasis on computer sciences with major subjects like artificial intelligence, data structure and formal programming concept, operating systems, computer net working and data base system.
  • BE Electrical (Telecommunication)
    The degree programme is essentially built on fundamentals of electrical engineering principles with special emphasis on electronics, electromagnetic theory, microwave fiber optics, digital and computer network and diagnostics.
  • MS Computer Software Engineering
    The course is unique combination of hardware engineering and the associate software models. The course contents include design tools for very large scale integrated (VLSI) circuit computer architectures, parallel and distributed systems artificial intelligence, computer visions, image processing and computer networks.
  • MS Electrical (Telecommunication) Engineering
    The programme is spread over one and a half year duration, and offers engineering graduates, blend of sophisticated electronics technologies and modern telecommunication systems.

Selection Criteria
MCS%2010.jpg

  • Undergraduate Programme
    • F.Sc (Pre-Engineering) from any Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education or an equivalent qualification. Overseas High School Certificate/ British General Certificate of Education (Advanced Level)/ International Baccalaureate with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, as approved by Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC).
    • A minimum of 65% aggregate marks each in school and high school. Be up to the standards of physique and eyesight as indicated in the medical certificate.
  • Postgraduate Programme
    B.Sc Engineering/BE in first division or equivalent qualification in the relevant discipline, from a PEC recognized institution of Pakistan or abroad preferably with some practical experience in the relevant field.

1627477419495.png



Extra-Curricular Activities

Extra Curricular Activities (ECA) play a very important role in the development and grooming of student's personality. It allows students to exploit their hidden talents and provides an outlet from hectic and monotonous daily routine. On the other hand, it provides opportunities to the faculty members to intermix with the students, and in the process observe their personality and character traits in a relatively relaxed environment. In MCS, the importance of ECA is well recognized and therefore a broad range of social and recreational activities are offered to its students.


Campus


1627477115525.png



Being one of the prestigious institutions of the Pakistan Army, the Military College of Signals proudly hosts a number of facilities for its students with a campus that fulfils all requirements of the students endeavouring to acquire training here. It provides an environment conducive to the growth of physical and mental skills of the students.

1627477359514.png


  • Electronic Laboratories
    Well-equipped electronic laboratories conforming to international standards with latest electronic gadgets to provide detailed knowledge of new technologies, telecommunication system and planning communication for defensive and offensive operations are provided.
  • Tactical Wing
    Tactical Wing housed by an impressive structure graces the campus.
  • Equipment Training Centre
  • It is a double storied, simple but graceful structure with latest equipment to provide and impart knowledge of various equipment used in the course of war in the specific discipline.
    • Libraries
      The college has a well-stocked computerised library. It has over 70,000 volumes of technical professional and reference books. Different magazines and journals of professional and technical interest are also subscribed. Besides this, Institute of Electronics, Electrical Engineering (IEEE) and IEEE publications form a good reservoir of technical knowledge for any research work in the related fields.
    • Audio Visual Library
      An audio/visual library is also available in the College which has training films, VCRs and TVs.
1627477197317.png


Accommodation


All allied officers are accommodated in a beautiful mess on the Mall Road. It is quite spacious and furnished with all allied facilities required by student officers. Daily newspapers and weekly magazines are also regularly provided to the students.
 
Last edited:
While battling extreme weather conditions and staying focused on the task ahead requires sheer determination and perseverance,

Pakistan Army always on target.

Our Soldiers Our Pride.


1627994880368.png
 
Pakistan Army is Training Search & Rescue Volunteers at 9310 Feet above Sea Level in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Pakistan Army stands hand in hand with the govt and non-govt organisations in times of natural disaster and management.

To equip the organisations with the best preparation, Army had been in the forefront to share and train the teams to make them self- independent and self-reliable.

Highly constructive role played in remote areas of the country through the construction of roads, quick impact projects, education facilities, water supply schemes, medical facilities through CMHs and medical camps.

Pakistan Army has always helped the local communities in times of disasters and contributed for their development. In similar context, a training was organized by Army High Altitude School (AHAS) to train Search and Rescue volunteers (SART) of Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH) in Rattu, Astore. These volunteers belonging to the northern areas represented different communities.

This training will help the team members to respond and support their communities during disasters and climatic challenges.

Such activities reflect Pakistan Army’s commitment towards national development.

Image



Image



Image



Image
 

