Pakistan Army to Take Over Electricity Distribution Companies ..... to Better Serve the Nation

Pakistan Army decided to clean the house and send elected government packing back in April 2022 in name of inefficient management. Since then, due to dismal performance of PDM and then caretaker set-up, army had to take over federal hospitals, NAB, WAPDA and NADRA.

Now newspapers are reporting the Army is thinking of taking over the Electricity Distribution Companies. Apparently an active duty Brigadier rank officer would oversee each of theses companies.

"According to officials privy to the development, a serving brigadier and his supporting staff comprising officials from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) will oversee matters at the Performance Monitoring Units (PMUs) to be established in in all the loss-making Discos".


Army set to take over loss-making Discos to curb power theft, losses

Besides Pak Army, FIA and IB officials will monitor matters from PMUs, act against people involved in corruption and power theftISLAMABAD: The government has decided to hand over the s
Pakistan mulling army crackdown against electricity theft, line losses in distribution companies — official

ISLAMABAD: The government has “carved out a plan” to involve the army in a crackdown against electricity theft and line losses of state-run power distribution companies, the federal secretary of the power division said in an interview to a top Pakistani newspaper published on Thursday. The South...
.... and in other unrelated news.

1698744363502.png



P.S: The name of general running NADRA is incorrect in this infogram. Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar is running NADRA.
 
